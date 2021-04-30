Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling

“

The report titled Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp, OnTo Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

Others



The Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.3 NMC Battery

1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Electric Power

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Trends

2.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue

3.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Umicore

11.1.1 Umicore Company Details

11.1.2 Umicore Business Overview

11.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.1.4 Umicore Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Umicore Recent Development

11.2 GEM

11.2.1 GEM Company Details

11.2.2 GEM Business Overview

11.2.3 GEM Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.2.4 GEM Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 GEM Recent Development

11.3 Brunp Recycling

11.3.1 Brunp Recycling Company Details

11.3.2 Brunp Recycling Business Overview

11.3.3 Brunp Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.3.4 Brunp Recycling Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Brunp Recycling Recent Development

11.4 SungEel HiTech

11.4.1 SungEel HiTech Company Details

11.4.2 SungEel HiTech Business Overview

11.4.3 SungEel HiTech Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.4.4 SungEel HiTech Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Development

11.5 Taisen Recycling

11.5.1 Taisen Recycling Company Details

11.5.2 Taisen Recycling Business Overview

11.5.3 Taisen Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.5.4 Taisen Recycling Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Taisen Recycling Recent Development

11.6 Batrec

11.6.1 Batrec Company Details

11.6.2 Batrec Business Overview

11.6.3 Batrec Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.6.4 Batrec Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Batrec Recent Development

11.7 Retriev Technologies

11.7.1 Retriev Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Retriev Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.7.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development

11.8 Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

11.8.1 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Company Details

11.8.2 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Business Overview

11.8.3 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.8.4 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Recent Development

11.9 Duesenfeld

11.9.1 Duesenfeld Company Details

11.9.2 Duesenfeld Business Overview

11.9.3 Duesenfeld Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.9.4 Duesenfeld Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Duesenfeld Recent Development

11.10 4R Energy Corp

11.10.1 4R Energy Corp Company Details

11.10.2 4R Energy Corp Business Overview

11.10.3 4R Energy Corp Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.10.4 4R Energy Corp Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 4R Energy Corp Recent Development

11.11 OnTo Technology

11.11.1 OnTo Technology Company Details

11.11.2 OnTo Technology Business Overview

11.11.3 OnTo Technology Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.11.4 OnTo Technology Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 OnTo Technology Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

