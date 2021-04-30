Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling

“

The report titled Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp, OnTo Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

Others



The Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Overview

1.1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Product Scope

1.1.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 LiCoO2 Battery

2.5 NMC Battery

2.6 LiFePO4 Battery

2.7 Other

3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Automotive

3.5 Marine

3.6 Industrial

3.7 Electric Power

3.8 Others

4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Umicore

5.1.1 Umicore Profile

5.1.2 Umicore Main Business

5.1.3 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Umicore Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Umicore Recent Developments

5.2 GEM

5.2.1 GEM Profile

5.2.2 GEM Main Business

5.2.3 GEM Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 GEM Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 GEM Recent Developments

5.3 Brunp Recycling

5.3.1 Brunp Recycling Profile

5.3.2 Brunp Recycling Main Business

5.3.3 Brunp Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Brunp Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Developments

5.4 SungEel HiTech

5.4.1 SungEel HiTech Profile

5.4.2 SungEel HiTech Main Business

5.4.3 SungEel HiTech Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SungEel HiTech Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SungEel HiTech Recent Developments

5.5 Taisen Recycling

5.5.1 Taisen Recycling Profile

5.5.2 Taisen Recycling Main Business

5.5.3 Taisen Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Taisen Recycling Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Taisen Recycling Recent Developments

5.6 Batrec

5.6.1 Batrec Profile

5.6.2 Batrec Main Business

5.6.3 Batrec Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Batrec Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Batrec Recent Developments

5.7 Retriev Technologies

5.7.1 Retriev Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Retriev Technologies Main Business

5.7.3 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Retriev Technologies Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

5.8.1 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Profile

5.8.2 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Main Business

5.8.3 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Tes-Amm(Recupyl) Recent Developments

5.9 Duesenfeld

5.9.1 Duesenfeld Profile

5.9.2 Duesenfeld Main Business

5.9.3 Duesenfeld Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Duesenfeld Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Duesenfeld Recent Developments

5.10 4R Energy Corp

5.10.1 4R Energy Corp Profile

5.10.2 4R Energy Corp Main Business

5.10.3 4R Energy Corp Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 4R Energy Corp Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 4R Energy Corp Recent Developments

5.11 OnTo Technology

5.11.1 OnTo Technology Profile

5.11.2 OnTo Technology Main Business

5.11.3 OnTo Technology Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 OnTo Technology Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 OnTo Technology Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Dynamics

11.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Industry Trends

11.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Drivers

11.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Challenges

11.4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

