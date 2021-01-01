Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2026 | Targray, Umicore, Nichia

“

The report titled Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Targray, Umicore, Nichia, Toda Kogyo, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, NEI Corporation, BTR New Energy, Hitachi Chem, Shanshan Tech, Nippon Carbon, Zichen Tech, Kureha, ZETO, Sinuo Industrial Development, Morgan AM&T Hairong, Chengdu Xingneng New Materials, Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development

Market Segmentation by Product: Cathode Material

Anode Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Others



The Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Overview

1.1 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Product Scope

1.2 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cathode Material

1.2.3 Anode Material

1.3 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Power Battery

1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.4 Digital Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material as of 2019)

3.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Business

12.1 Targray

12.1.1 Targray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Targray Business Overview

12.1.3 Targray Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Targray Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.1.5 Targray Recent Development

12.2 Umicore

12.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.2.2 Umicore Business Overview

12.2.3 Umicore Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Umicore Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.2.5 Umicore Recent Development

12.3 Nichia

12.3.1 Nichia Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nichia Business Overview

12.3.3 Nichia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nichia Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.3.5 Nichia Recent Development

12.4 Toda Kogyo

12.4.1 Toda Kogyo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toda Kogyo Business Overview

12.4.3 Toda Kogyo Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Toda Kogyo Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.4.5 Toda Kogyo Recent Development

12.5 Mitsubishi

12.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.5.3 Mitsubishi Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mitsubishi Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.6 LG Chem

12.6.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.6.3 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.6.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.7 NEI Corporation

12.7.1 NEI Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 NEI Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 NEI Corporation Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NEI Corporation Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.7.5 NEI Corporation Recent Development

12.8 BTR New Energy

12.8.1 BTR New Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 BTR New Energy Business Overview

12.8.3 BTR New Energy Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BTR New Energy Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.8.5 BTR New Energy Recent Development

12.9 Hitachi Chem

12.9.1 Hitachi Chem Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Chem Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Chem Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi Chem Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Chem Recent Development

12.10 Shanshan Tech

12.10.1 Shanshan Tech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanshan Tech Business Overview

12.10.3 Shanshan Tech Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shanshan Tech Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.10.5 Shanshan Tech Recent Development

12.11 Nippon Carbon

12.11.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nippon Carbon Business Overview

12.11.3 Nippon Carbon Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.11.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

12.12 Zichen Tech

12.12.1 Zichen Tech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zichen Tech Business Overview

12.12.3 Zichen Tech Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Zichen Tech Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.12.5 Zichen Tech Recent Development

12.13 Kureha

12.13.1 Kureha Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kureha Business Overview

12.13.3 Kureha Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Kureha Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.13.5 Kureha Recent Development

12.14 ZETO

12.14.1 ZETO Corporation Information

12.14.2 ZETO Business Overview

12.14.3 ZETO Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ZETO Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.14.5 ZETO Recent Development

12.15 Sinuo Industrial Development

12.15.1 Sinuo Industrial Development Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sinuo Industrial Development Business Overview

12.15.3 Sinuo Industrial Development Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sinuo Industrial Development Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.15.5 Sinuo Industrial Development Recent Development

12.16 Morgan AM&T Hairong

12.16.1 Morgan AM&T Hairong Corporation Information

12.16.2 Morgan AM&T Hairong Business Overview

12.16.3 Morgan AM&T Hairong Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Morgan AM&T Hairong Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.16.5 Morgan AM&T Hairong Recent Development

12.17 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials

12.17.1 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials Corporation Information

12.17.2 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials Business Overview

12.17.3 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.17.5 Chengdu Xingneng New Materials Recent Development

12.18 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development

12.18.1 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Corporation Information

12.18.2 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Business Overview

12.18.3 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Products Offered

12.18.5 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Recent Development

13 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material

13.4 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Distributors List

14.3 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Trends

15.2 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Challenges

15.4 Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) Material Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

