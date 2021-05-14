Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | Hitachi, BRT, Mitsubishi Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Research Report: Hitachi, BRT, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shanshan Technology, Targray, Nippon Carbon, Zichen Tech, Shinzoom, ZETO, Osaka Gas Chemical, Kureha

Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Types: Natural Graphite

Artificial Graphite

Others



Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Applications: Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Others



The Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Graphite

1.2.3 Artificial Graphite

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Battery

1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.4 Digital Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Industry Trends

2.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Drivers

2.4.3 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Challenges

2.4.4 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Restraints

3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales

3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi

12.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.1.5 Hitachi Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.2 BRT

12.2.1 BRT Corporation Information

12.2.2 BRT Overview

12.2.3 BRT Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BRT Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.2.5 BRT Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BRT Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.4 Shanshan Technology

12.4.1 Shanshan Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shanshan Technology Overview

12.4.3 Shanshan Technology Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shanshan Technology Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.4.5 Shanshan Technology Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shanshan Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Targray

12.5.1 Targray Corporation Information

12.5.2 Targray Overview

12.5.3 Targray Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Targray Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.5.5 Targray Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Targray Recent Developments

12.6 Nippon Carbon

12.6.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nippon Carbon Overview

12.6.3 Nippon Carbon Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.6.5 Nippon Carbon Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments

12.7 Zichen Tech

12.7.1 Zichen Tech Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zichen Tech Overview

12.7.3 Zichen Tech Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zichen Tech Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.7.5 Zichen Tech Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Zichen Tech Recent Developments

12.8 Shinzoom

12.8.1 Shinzoom Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shinzoom Overview

12.8.3 Shinzoom Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shinzoom Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.8.5 Shinzoom Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shinzoom Recent Developments

12.9 ZETO

12.9.1 ZETO Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZETO Overview

12.9.3 ZETO Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZETO Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.9.5 ZETO Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ZETO Recent Developments

12.10 Osaka Gas Chemical

12.10.1 Osaka Gas Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Osaka Gas Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Osaka Gas Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Osaka Gas Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.10.5 Osaka Gas Chemical Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Osaka Gas Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Kureha

12.11.1 Kureha Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kureha Overview

12.11.3 Kureha Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kureha Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Products and Services

12.11.5 Kureha Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Distributors

13.5 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Active Material Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”