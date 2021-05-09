Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Tessenderlo Group, AgroLiquid, Tessenderlo Kerley

“

The report titled Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2840946/global-liquid-sulfur-fertilizers-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tessenderlo Group, AgroLiquid, Tessenderlo Kerley, Argus Media‎, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Yara, Mosaic, Coromandel International, ICL, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, Kugler, Koch Industries, Uralchem, Akash Agro Industries, Sinco, Monty’s Plant Food

Market Segmentation by Product: Ammonium Thiosulphate

Potassium Thiosulphate

Calcium Thiosulfate

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Soil Amendments

Nitrogen Stabilizers

Others



The Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2840946/global-liquid-sulfur-fertilizers-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ammonium Thiosulphate

1.2.3 Potassium Thiosulphate

1.2.4 Calcium Thiosulfate

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Soil Amendments

1.3.3 Nitrogen Stabilizers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Restraints

3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales

3.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tessenderlo Group

12.1.1 Tessenderlo Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tessenderlo Group Overview

12.1.3 Tessenderlo Group Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tessenderlo Group Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.1.5 Tessenderlo Group Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Tessenderlo Group Recent Developments

12.2 AgroLiquid

12.2.1 AgroLiquid Corporation Information

12.2.2 AgroLiquid Overview

12.2.3 AgroLiquid Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AgroLiquid Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.2.5 AgroLiquid Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 AgroLiquid Recent Developments

12.3 Tessenderlo Kerley

12.3.1 Tessenderlo Kerley Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tessenderlo Kerley Overview

12.3.3 Tessenderlo Kerley Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tessenderlo Kerley Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.3.5 Tessenderlo Kerley Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tessenderlo Kerley Recent Developments

12.4 Argus Media‎

12.4.1 Argus Media‎ Corporation Information

12.4.2 Argus Media‎ Overview

12.4.3 Argus Media‎ Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Argus Media‎ Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.4.5 Argus Media‎ Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Argus Media‎ Recent Developments

12.5 Nutrien Ag Solutions

12.5.1 Nutrien Ag Solutions Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nutrien Ag Solutions Overview

12.5.3 Nutrien Ag Solutions Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nutrien Ag Solutions Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.5.5 Nutrien Ag Solutions Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nutrien Ag Solutions Recent Developments

12.6 Yara

12.6.1 Yara Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yara Overview

12.6.3 Yara Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yara Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.6.5 Yara Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Yara Recent Developments

12.7 Mosaic

12.7.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mosaic Overview

12.7.3 Mosaic Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mosaic Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.7.5 Mosaic Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Mosaic Recent Developments

12.8 Coromandel International

12.8.1 Coromandel International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Coromandel International Overview

12.8.3 Coromandel International Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Coromandel International Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.8.5 Coromandel International Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Coromandel International Recent Developments

12.9 ICL

12.9.1 ICL Corporation Information

12.9.2 ICL Overview

12.9.3 ICL Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ICL Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.9.5 ICL Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ICL Recent Developments

12.10 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

12.10.1 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Information

12.10.2 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Overview

12.10.3 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.10.5 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Recent Developments

12.11 Kugler

12.11.1 Kugler Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kugler Overview

12.11.3 Kugler Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kugler Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.11.5 Kugler Recent Developments

12.12 Koch Industries

12.12.1 Koch Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Koch Industries Overview

12.12.3 Koch Industries Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Koch Industries Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.12.5 Koch Industries Recent Developments

12.13 Uralchem

12.13.1 Uralchem Corporation Information

12.13.2 Uralchem Overview

12.13.3 Uralchem Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Uralchem Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.13.5 Uralchem Recent Developments

12.14 Akash Agro Industries

12.14.1 Akash Agro Industries Corporation Information

12.14.2 Akash Agro Industries Overview

12.14.3 Akash Agro Industries Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Akash Agro Industries Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.14.5 Akash Agro Industries Recent Developments

12.15 Sinco

12.15.1 Sinco Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sinco Overview

12.15.3 Sinco Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sinco Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.15.5 Sinco Recent Developments

12.16 Monty’s Plant Food

12.16.1 Monty’s Plant Food Corporation Information

12.16.2 Monty’s Plant Food Overview

12.16.3 Monty’s Plant Food Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Monty’s Plant Food Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Products and Services

12.16.5 Monty’s Plant Food Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Distributors

13.5 Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2840946/global-liquid-sulfur-fertilizers-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”