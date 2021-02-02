Liquid Roofing Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | BASF, DuPont, Saint-Gobain

“

The report titled Global Liquid Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2456599/global-liquid-roofing-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, 3M, Akzonobel, Sika, Kraton Performance Polymers, Gaf Materials, Johns Manville, Kemper System

Market Segmentation by Product: PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Facilities



The Liquid Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Roofing market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2456599/global-liquid-roofing-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PU/Acrylic Hybrids

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Bituminous

1.2.6 Silicone Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure

1.3.5 Industrial Facilities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Liquid Roofing Production

2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Roofing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Liquid Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Roofing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Liquid Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Liquid Roofing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Liquid Roofing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Liquid Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Liquid Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Liquid Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Liquid Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 DuPont

12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DuPont Overview

12.2.3 DuPont Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DuPont Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.2.5 DuPont Related Developments

12.3 Saint-Gobain

12.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.3.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.3.3 Saint-Gobain Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Saint-Gobain Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.3.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

12.4 3M

12.4.1 3M Corporation Information

12.4.2 3M Overview

12.4.3 3M Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 3M Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.4.5 3M Related Developments

12.5 Akzonobel

12.5.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Akzonobel Overview

12.5.3 Akzonobel Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Akzonobel Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.5.5 Akzonobel Related Developments

12.6 Sika

12.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sika Overview

12.6.3 Sika Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sika Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.6.5 Sika Related Developments

12.7 Kraton Performance Polymers

12.7.1 Kraton Performance Polymers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kraton Performance Polymers Overview

12.7.3 Kraton Performance Polymers Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kraton Performance Polymers Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.7.5 Kraton Performance Polymers Related Developments

12.8 Gaf Materials

12.8.1 Gaf Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gaf Materials Overview

12.8.3 Gaf Materials Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gaf Materials Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.8.5 Gaf Materials Related Developments

12.9 Johns Manville

12.9.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.9.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.9.3 Johns Manville Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Johns Manville Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.9.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

12.10 Kemper System

12.10.1 Kemper System Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kemper System Overview

12.10.3 Kemper System Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kemper System Liquid Roofing Product Description

12.10.5 Kemper System Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Liquid Roofing Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Liquid Roofing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Liquid Roofing Production Mode & Process

13.4 Liquid Roofing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Liquid Roofing Sales Channels

13.4.2 Liquid Roofing Distributors

13.5 Liquid Roofing Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Liquid Roofing Industry Trends

14.2 Liquid Roofing Market Drivers

14.3 Liquid Roofing Market Challenges

14.4 Liquid Roofing Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Liquid Roofing Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2456599/global-liquid-roofing-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”