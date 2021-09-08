Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Arburg, Engel, Sumitomo

“

The report titled Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arburg, Engel, Sumitomo, KraussMaffei, Wittmann, Tianyuan Technology, Nissei Plastic, FUICHA, SODICK, Yizumi Precision Machinery, MULTIPLAS ENGINERY, BOY Machines, FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY, Tayu Machinery, Hengyang Huayi Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electric Injection Molding Machines

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Goods

Medical Industry

Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Other



The Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Product Overview

1.2 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Injection Molding Machines

1.2.2 Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines

1.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Application

4.1 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Goods

4.1.2 Medical Industry

4.1.3 Electronics Industry

4.1.4 Automotive Industry

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Country

5.1 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Country

6.1 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Country

8.1 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Business

10.1 Arburg

10.1.1 Arburg Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arburg Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Arburg Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Arburg Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 Arburg Recent Development

10.2 Engel

10.2.1 Engel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Engel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Engel Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Engel Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Engel Recent Development

10.3 Sumitomo

10.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sumitomo Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sumitomo Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.4 KraussMaffei

10.4.1 KraussMaffei Corporation Information

10.4.2 KraussMaffei Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 KraussMaffei Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 KraussMaffei Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 KraussMaffei Recent Development

10.5 Wittmann

10.5.1 Wittmann Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wittmann Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Wittmann Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Wittmann Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 Wittmann Recent Development

10.6 Tianyuan Technology

10.6.1 Tianyuan Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tianyuan Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tianyuan Technology Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tianyuan Technology Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 Tianyuan Technology Recent Development

10.7 Nissei Plastic

10.7.1 Nissei Plastic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nissei Plastic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nissei Plastic Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nissei Plastic Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 Nissei Plastic Recent Development

10.8 FUICHA

10.8.1 FUICHA Corporation Information

10.8.2 FUICHA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 FUICHA Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 FUICHA Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 FUICHA Recent Development

10.9 SODICK

10.9.1 SODICK Corporation Information

10.9.2 SODICK Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SODICK Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SODICK Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 SODICK Recent Development

10.10 Yizumi Precision Machinery

10.10.1 Yizumi Precision Machinery Corporation Information

10.10.2 Yizumi Precision Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Yizumi Precision Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Yizumi Precision Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.10.5 Yizumi Precision Machinery Recent Development

10.11 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY

10.11.1 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY Corporation Information

10.11.2 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.11.5 MULTIPLAS ENGINERY Recent Development

10.12 BOY Machines

10.12.1 BOY Machines Corporation Information

10.12.2 BOY Machines Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BOY Machines Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BOY Machines Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.12.5 BOY Machines Recent Development

10.13 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY

10.13.1 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY Corporation Information

10.13.2 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.13.5 FOMTEC PLASTIC MACHINERY Recent Development

10.14 Tayu Machinery

10.14.1 Tayu Machinery Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tayu Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tayu Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tayu Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.14.5 Tayu Machinery Recent Development

10.15 Hengyang Huayi Machinery

10.15.1 Hengyang Huayi Machinery Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hengyang Huayi Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hengyang Huayi Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hengyang Huayi Machinery Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Products Offered

10.15.5 Hengyang Huayi Machinery Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Distributors

12.3 Liquid Injection Molding (LIM) Machines Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”