Liquid Biopsy Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Biocept, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics

“

The report titled Global Liquid Biopsy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Liquid Biopsy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Liquid Biopsy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Liquid Biopsy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Liquid Biopsy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Liquid Biopsy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2456593/global-liquid-biopsy-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Liquid Biopsy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Liquid Biopsy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Liquid Biopsy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Liquid Biopsy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Liquid Biopsy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Liquid Biopsy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Biocept, Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Trovagene, Guardant Health, Mdxhealth, Genomic Health, Raindance Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina

Market Segmentation by Product: Test Suite

Equipment

Service



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Laboratory

The Hospital

Research Center

Other



The Liquid Biopsy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Liquid Biopsy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Liquid Biopsy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Liquid Biopsy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Liquid Biopsy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Liquid Biopsy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Liquid Biopsy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Liquid Biopsy market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2456593/global-liquid-biopsy-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Test Suite

1.4.3 Equipment

1.2.4 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Laboratory

1.3.3 The Hospital

1.3.4 Research Center

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Biopsy Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Liquid Biopsy Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Liquid Biopsy Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Liquid Biopsy Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Biocept

11.1.1 Biocept Corporation Information

11.1.2 Biocept Overview

11.1.3 Biocept Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Biocept Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.1.5 Biocept Related Developments

11.2 Qiagen

11.2.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

11.2.2 Qiagen Overview

11.2.3 Qiagen Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Qiagen Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.2.5 Qiagen Related Developments

11.3 Roche Diagnostics

11.3.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Roche Diagnostics Overview

11.3.3 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Roche Diagnostics Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.3.5 Roche Diagnostics Related Developments

11.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

11.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Related Developments

11.5 Myriad Genetics

11.5.1 Myriad Genetics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Myriad Genetics Overview

11.5.3 Myriad Genetics Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Myriad Genetics Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.5.5 Myriad Genetics Related Developments

11.6 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

11.6.1 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Corporation Information

11.6.2 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Overview

11.6.3 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.6.5 Menarini-Silicon Biosystems Related Developments

11.7 Trovagene

11.7.1 Trovagene Corporation Information

11.7.2 Trovagene Overview

11.7.3 Trovagene Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Trovagene Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.7.5 Trovagene Related Developments

11.8 Guardant Health

11.8.1 Guardant Health Corporation Information

11.8.2 Guardant Health Overview

11.8.3 Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.8.5 Guardant Health Related Developments

11.9 Mdxhealth

11.9.1 Mdxhealth Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mdxhealth Overview

11.9.3 Mdxhealth Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Mdxhealth Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.9.5 Mdxhealth Related Developments

11.10 Genomic Health

11.10.1 Genomic Health Corporation Information

11.10.2 Genomic Health Overview

11.10.3 Genomic Health Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Genomic Health Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.10.5 Genomic Health Related Developments

11.1 Biocept

11.1.1 Biocept Corporation Information

11.1.2 Biocept Overview

11.1.3 Biocept Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Biocept Liquid Biopsy Product Description

11.1.5 Biocept Related Developments

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Product Description

11.12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

11.13 Illumina

11.13.1 Illumina Corporation Information

11.13.2 Illumina Overview

11.13.3 Illumina Liquid Biopsy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Illumina Product Description

11.13.5 Illumina Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Liquid Biopsy Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Liquid Biopsy Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Liquid Biopsy Production Mode & Process

12.4 Liquid Biopsy Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Liquid Biopsy Sales Channels

12.4.2 Liquid Biopsy Distributors

12.5 Liquid Biopsy Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Liquid Biopsy Industry Trends

13.2 Liquid Biopsy Market Drivers

13.3 Liquid Biopsy Market Challenges

13.4 Liquid Biopsy Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Liquid Biopsy Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2456593/global-liquid-biopsy-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”