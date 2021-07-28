Liquid Argon Market Key Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027| Linde, Air Liquide, Prax Air

”

QY Research has evaluated the global Liquid Argon market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Liquid Argon market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Liquid Argon market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Liquid Argon market.

The competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Liquid Argon market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Liquid Argon market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Liquid Argon Market Research Report: Linde, Air Liquide, Prax Air, Air Products, Messer Group, Yingde Gases Group, BASF, Nippon Shokubai, BAOWU, EuroChem, HBIS Group, Baosteel Gases, Sasol, SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT, SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP, Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES, SABIC

Global Liquid Argon Market by Type: Pure Grade, High Purity Grade, Ultra Pure Grade

Global Liquid Argon Market by Application: Welding & Cutting, Semiconductor Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Smelting, Others

The global Liquid Argon market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Liquid Argon report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Liquid Argon research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Liquid Argon market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Liquid Argon market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Liquid Argon market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Liquid Argon market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Liquid Argon market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Liquid Argon Market Overview

1.1 Liquid Argon Product Overview

1.2 Liquid Argon Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pure Grade

1.2.2 High Purity Grade

1.2.3 Ultra Pure Grade

1.3 Global Liquid Argon Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Liquid Argon Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Liquid Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Liquid Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Liquid Argon Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Liquid Argon Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Liquid Argon Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Liquid Argon Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Liquid Argon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Liquid Argon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Liquid Argon Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Liquid Argon Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Liquid Argon as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Argon Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Liquid Argon Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Liquid Argon Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Liquid Argon Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Liquid Argon Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Liquid Argon by Application

4.1 Liquid Argon Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Welding & Cutting

4.1.2 Semiconductor Industry

4.1.3 Photovoltaic Industry

4.1.4 Smelting

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Liquid Argon Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Liquid Argon Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Liquid Argon Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Liquid Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Liquid Argon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Liquid Argon by Country

5.1 North America Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Liquid Argon by Country

6.1 Europe Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Liquid Argon by Country

8.1 Latin America Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Liquid Argon Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Liquid Argon Business

10.1 Linde

10.1.1 Linde Corporation Information

10.1.2 Linde Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Linde Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Linde Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.1.5 Linde Recent Development

10.2 Air Liquide

10.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

10.2.2 Air Liquide Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Air Liquide Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Air Liquide Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

10.3 Prax Air

10.3.1 Prax Air Corporation Information

10.3.2 Prax Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Prax Air Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Prax Air Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.3.5 Prax Air Recent Development

10.4 Air Products

10.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information

10.4.2 Air Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Air Products Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Air Products Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.4.5 Air Products Recent Development

10.5 Messer Group

10.5.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Messer Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Messer Group Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Messer Group Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.5.5 Messer Group Recent Development

10.6 Yingde Gases Group

10.6.1 Yingde Gases Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yingde Gases Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yingde Gases Group Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Yingde Gases Group Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.6.5 Yingde Gases Group Recent Development

10.7 BASF

10.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BASF Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BASF Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF Recent Development

10.8 Nippon Shokubai

10.8.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Shokubai Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Shokubai Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nippon Shokubai Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

10.9 BAOWU

10.9.1 BAOWU Corporation Information

10.9.2 BAOWU Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BAOWU Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 BAOWU Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.9.5 BAOWU Recent Development

10.10 EuroChem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Liquid Argon Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EuroChem Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EuroChem Recent Development

10.11 HBIS Group

10.11.1 HBIS Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 HBIS Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 HBIS Group Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 HBIS Group Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.11.5 HBIS Group Recent Development

10.12 Baosteel Gases

10.12.1 Baosteel Gases Corporation Information

10.12.2 Baosteel Gases Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Baosteel Gases Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Baosteel Gases Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.12.5 Baosteel Gases Recent Development

10.13 Sasol

10.13.1 Sasol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sasol Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sasol Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sasol Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.13.5 Sasol Recent Development

10.14 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT

10.14.1 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT Corporation Information

10.14.2 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.14.5 SHOUGANG OXYGEN PLANT Recent Development

10.15 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP

10.15.1 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP Corporation Information

10.15.2 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.15.5 SHANGONG IRON&STEEL GROUP Recent Development

10.16 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES

10.16.1 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.16.5 Tangshan Tangsteel GGSES Recent Development

10.17 SABIC

10.17.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.17.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 SABIC Liquid Argon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 SABIC Liquid Argon Products Offered

10.17.5 SABIC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Liquid Argon Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Liquid Argon Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Liquid Argon Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Liquid Argon Distributors

12.3 Liquid Argon Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”