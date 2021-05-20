Liquid Ammonia Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Liquid Ammonia market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Liquid Ammonia market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Liquid Ammonia market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Liquid Ammonia research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Liquid Ammonia market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Liquid Ammonia Market Research Report: Yara, CF Industries, Nutrien, TogliattiAzot, Koch Fertilizer, OCI Nitrogen, Acron, SAFCO, QAFCO, Group DF, Eurochem, IFFCO, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pusri, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, Hubei Yihua, Rui Xing Group, Haohua Junhua Group, Henan Jinkai Chemical, China Coal Group, Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals, Yangmei Chemical, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Lutianhua, Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

Global Liquid Ammonia Market by Type: Agricultural Grade, Commercial Grade

Global Liquid Ammonia Market by Application: Fertilizer, Chemical Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Others

Each segment of the global Liquid Ammonia market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Liquid Ammonia market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Liquid Ammonia market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

1 Liquid Ammonia Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Liquid Ammonia

1.2 Liquid Ammonia Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Agricultural Grade

1.2.3 Commercial Grade

1.3 Liquid Ammonia Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Fertilizer

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Liquid Ammonia Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 India Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South America Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 Middle East & Africa Liquid Ammonia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Liquid Ammonia Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Liquid Ammonia Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Liquid Ammonia Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Liquid Ammonia Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Liquid Ammonia Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Liquid Ammonia Production

3.4.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Liquid Ammonia Production

3.5.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Liquid Ammonia Production

3.6.1 China Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 India Liquid Ammonia Production

3.7.1 India Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 India Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Liquid Ammonia Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South America Liquid Ammonia Production

3.9.1 South America Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South America Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 Middle East & Africa Liquid Ammonia Production

3.10.1 Middle East & Africa Liquid Ammonia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 Middle East & Africa Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Liquid Ammonia Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Yara

7.1.1 Yara Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yara Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Yara Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Yara Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Yara Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CF Industries

7.2.1 CF Industries Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.2.2 CF Industries Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CF Industries Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CF Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CF Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nutrien

7.3.1 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nutrien Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nutrien Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nutrien Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TogliattiAzot

7.4.1 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.4.2 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TogliattiAzot Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TogliattiAzot Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TogliattiAzot Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Koch Fertilizer

7.5.1 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Koch Fertilizer Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Koch Fertilizer Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 OCI Nitrogen

7.6.1 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.6.2 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.6.3 OCI Nitrogen Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 OCI Nitrogen Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Acron

7.7.1 Acron Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.7.2 Acron Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Acron Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Acron Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Acron Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SAFCO

7.8.1 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.8.2 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SAFCO Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SAFCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SAFCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 QAFCO

7.9.1 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.9.2 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.9.3 QAFCO Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 QAFCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 QAFCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Group DF

7.10.1 Group DF Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.10.2 Group DF Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Group DF Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Group DF Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Group DF Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Eurochem

7.11.1 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Eurochem Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Eurochem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Eurochem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 IFFCO

7.12.1 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.12.2 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.12.3 IFFCO Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 IFFCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 IFFCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

7.13.1 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Pusri

7.14.1 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.14.2 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Pusri Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Pusri Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Pusri Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

7.15.1 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hubei Yihua

7.16.1 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hubei Yihua Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hubei Yihua Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hubei Yihua Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Rui Xing Group

7.17.1 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.17.2 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Rui Xing Group Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Rui Xing Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Haohua Junhua Group

7.18.1 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.18.2 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Haohua Junhua Group Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Haohua Junhua Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Haohua Junhua Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Henan Jinkai Chemical

7.19.1 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.19.2 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Henan Jinkai Chemical Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Henan Jinkai Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Henan Jinkai Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 China Coal Group

7.20.1 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.20.2 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.20.3 China Coal Group Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 China Coal Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 China Coal Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals

7.21.1 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.21.2 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Yangmei Chemical

7.22.1 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Yangmei Chemical Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Yangmei Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Yunnan Yuntianhua

7.23.1 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.23.2 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Yunnan Yuntianhua Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Yunnan Yuntianhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Yunnan Yuntianhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Lutianhua

7.24.1 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.24.2 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Lutianhua Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Lutianhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Lutianhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

7.25.1 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Liquid Ammonia Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Liquid Ammonia Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Liquid Ammonia

8.4 Liquid Ammonia Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Liquid Ammonia Distributors List

9.3 Liquid Ammonia Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Liquid Ammonia Industry Trends

10.2 Liquid Ammonia Growth Drivers

10.3 Liquid Ammonia Market Challenges

10.4 Liquid Ammonia Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquid Ammonia by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 India Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South America Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 Middle East & Africa Liquid Ammonia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Liquid Ammonia

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Liquid Ammonia by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquid Ammonia by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Liquid Ammonia by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Liquid Ammonia by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Liquid Ammonia by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Liquid Ammonia by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Liquid Ammonia by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Liquid Ammonia by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

