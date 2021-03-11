Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | CEPSA, Sasol, ISU Chemical

“

The report titled Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CEPSA, Sasol, ISU Chemical, Unggul Indah Cahaya, Indorama, ECHEM, Farabi Petrochemicals, Quimica Venoco, Reliance, Indian Oil, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Nirma, Qatar Petroleum, LABIX (Thaioil Group), Iran Chemical Industries, Hansa Group, Formosan Union Chemical, Jinling Petrochemicals, Fushun Petrochemicals, Jintung Petrochemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: HF Paraffins

AlCl3 Paraffins

Solid Catalyst-Detal

HF-Olefins



Market Segmentation by Application: Laundry Detergent

Dish Detergent

Industrial Cleaner

Others



The Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 HF Paraffins

1.3.3 AlCl3 Paraffins

1.3.4 Solid Catalyst-Detal

1.3.5 HF-Olefins

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Laundry Detergent

1.4.3 Dish Detergent

1.4.4 Industrial Cleaner

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Industry Trends

2.4.1 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Trends

2.4.2 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CEPSA

11.1.1 CEPSA Corporation Information

11.1.2 CEPSA Business Overview

11.1.3 CEPSA Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CEPSA Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.1.5 CEPSA SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 CEPSA Recent Developments

11.2 Sasol

11.2.1 Sasol Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sasol Business Overview

11.2.3 Sasol Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sasol Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.2.5 Sasol SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sasol Recent Developments

11.3 ISU Chemical

11.3.1 ISU Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 ISU Chemical Business Overview

11.3.3 ISU Chemical Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ISU Chemical Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.3.5 ISU Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 ISU Chemical Recent Developments

11.4 Unggul Indah Cahaya

11.4.1 Unggul Indah Cahaya Corporation Information

11.4.2 Unggul Indah Cahaya Business Overview

11.4.3 Unggul Indah Cahaya Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Unggul Indah Cahaya Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.4.5 Unggul Indah Cahaya SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Unggul Indah Cahaya Recent Developments

11.5 Indorama

11.5.1 Indorama Corporation Information

11.5.2 Indorama Business Overview

11.5.3 Indorama Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Indorama Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.5.5 Indorama SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Indorama Recent Developments

11.6 ECHEM

11.6.1 ECHEM Corporation Information

11.6.2 ECHEM Business Overview

11.6.3 ECHEM Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ECHEM Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.6.5 ECHEM SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 ECHEM Recent Developments

11.7 Farabi Petrochemicals

11.7.1 Farabi Petrochemicals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Farabi Petrochemicals Business Overview

11.7.3 Farabi Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Farabi Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.7.5 Farabi Petrochemicals SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Farabi Petrochemicals Recent Developments

11.8 Quimica Venoco

11.8.1 Quimica Venoco Corporation Information

11.8.2 Quimica Venoco Business Overview

11.8.3 Quimica Venoco Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Quimica Venoco Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.8.5 Quimica Venoco SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Quimica Venoco Recent Developments

11.9 Reliance

11.9.1 Reliance Corporation Information

11.9.2 Reliance Business Overview

11.9.3 Reliance Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Reliance Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.9.5 Reliance SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Reliance Recent Developments

11.10 Indian Oil

11.10.1 Indian Oil Corporation Information

11.10.2 Indian Oil Business Overview

11.10.3 Indian Oil Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Indian Oil Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.10.5 Indian Oil SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Indian Oil Recent Developments

11.11 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

11.11.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Corporation Information

11.11.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Business Overview

11.11.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.11.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Developments

11.12 Nirma

11.12.1 Nirma Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nirma Business Overview

11.12.3 Nirma Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Nirma Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.12.5 Nirma SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Nirma Recent Developments

11.13 Qatar Petroleum

11.13.1 Qatar Petroleum Corporation Information

11.13.2 Qatar Petroleum Business Overview

11.13.3 Qatar Petroleum Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Qatar Petroleum Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.13.5 Qatar Petroleum SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Qatar Petroleum Recent Developments

11.14 LABIX (Thaioil Group)

11.14.1 LABIX (Thaioil Group) Corporation Information

11.14.2 LABIX (Thaioil Group) Business Overview

11.14.3 LABIX (Thaioil Group) Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 LABIX (Thaioil Group) Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.14.5 LABIX (Thaioil Group) SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 LABIX (Thaioil Group) Recent Developments

11.15 Iran Chemical Industries

11.15.1 Iran Chemical Industries Corporation Information

11.15.2 Iran Chemical Industries Business Overview

11.15.3 Iran Chemical Industries Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Iran Chemical Industries Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.15.5 Iran Chemical Industries SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Iran Chemical Industries Recent Developments

11.16 Hansa Group

11.16.1 Hansa Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hansa Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Hansa Group Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hansa Group Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.16.5 Hansa Group SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Hansa Group Recent Developments

11.17 Formosan Union Chemical

11.17.1 Formosan Union Chemical Corporation Information

11.17.2 Formosan Union Chemical Business Overview

11.17.3 Formosan Union Chemical Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Formosan Union Chemical Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.17.5 Formosan Union Chemical SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Formosan Union Chemical Recent Developments

11.18 Jinling Petrochemicals

11.18.1 Jinling Petrochemicals Corporation Information

11.18.2 Jinling Petrochemicals Business Overview

11.18.3 Jinling Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Jinling Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.18.5 Jinling Petrochemicals SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Jinling Petrochemicals Recent Developments

11.19 Fushun Petrochemicals

11.19.1 Fushun Petrochemicals Corporation Information

11.19.2 Fushun Petrochemicals Business Overview

11.19.3 Fushun Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Fushun Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.19.5 Fushun Petrochemicals SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Fushun Petrochemicals Recent Developments

11.20 Jintung Petrochemicals

11.20.1 Jintung Petrochemicals Corporation Information

11.20.2 Jintung Petrochemicals Business Overview

11.20.3 Jintung Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Jintung Petrochemicals Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Products and Services

11.20.5 Jintung Petrochemicals SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Jintung Petrochemicals Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Channels

12.2.2 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Distributors

12.3 Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”