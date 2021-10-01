Lightweight Concrete Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | LafargeHolcim, Xella Group, Cemex

“

The report titled Global Lightweight Concrete Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lightweight Concrete market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lightweight Concrete market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lightweight Concrete market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lightweight Concrete market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lightweight Concrete report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lightweight Concrete report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lightweight Concrete market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lightweight Concrete market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lightweight Concrete market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lightweight Concrete market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lightweight Concrete market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LafargeHolcim, Xella Group, Cemex, CRH PLC, HeidelbergCement Group, Aercon AAC, H+H International A/S, ACICO, Boral Limited, Buzzi Unicem, Solbet, Shandong Yasheng, Votorantim Cimentos, Yanshi Huatai, Cimpor, Titan America LLC, Beijing BBMG, Guangzhou Development Group, Huaxin Cement

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

Aerated Concrete

No Fines Concrete



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Infrastructure



The Lightweight Concrete Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lightweight Concrete market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lightweight Concrete market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lightweight Concrete Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

1.2.3 Aerated Concrete

1.2.4 No Fines Concrete

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lightweight Concrete Production

2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lightweight Concrete Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lightweight Concrete Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lightweight Concrete Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Lightweight Concrete Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lightweight Concrete Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lightweight Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Concrete Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 LafargeHolcim

12.1.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

12.1.2 LafargeHolcim Overview

12.1.3 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.1.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Developments

12.2 Xella Group

12.2.1 Xella Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xella Group Overview

12.2.3 Xella Group Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xella Group Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.2.5 Xella Group Recent Developments

12.3 Cemex

12.3.1 Cemex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cemex Overview

12.3.3 Cemex Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cemex Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.3.5 Cemex Recent Developments

12.4 CRH PLC

12.4.1 CRH PLC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CRH PLC Overview

12.4.3 CRH PLC Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CRH PLC Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.4.5 CRH PLC Recent Developments

12.5 HeidelbergCement Group

12.5.1 HeidelbergCement Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 HeidelbergCement Group Overview

12.5.3 HeidelbergCement Group Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HeidelbergCement Group Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.5.5 HeidelbergCement Group Recent Developments

12.6 Aercon AAC

12.6.1 Aercon AAC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aercon AAC Overview

12.6.3 Aercon AAC Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Aercon AAC Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.6.5 Aercon AAC Recent Developments

12.7 H+H International A/S

12.7.1 H+H International A/S Corporation Information

12.7.2 H+H International A/S Overview

12.7.3 H+H International A/S Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 H+H International A/S Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.7.5 H+H International A/S Recent Developments

12.8 ACICO

12.8.1 ACICO Corporation Information

12.8.2 ACICO Overview

12.8.3 ACICO Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ACICO Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.8.5 ACICO Recent Developments

12.9 Boral Limited

12.9.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

12.9.2 Boral Limited Overview

12.9.3 Boral Limited Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Boral Limited Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.9.5 Boral Limited Recent Developments

12.10 Buzzi Unicem

12.10.1 Buzzi Unicem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Buzzi Unicem Overview

12.10.3 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.10.5 Buzzi Unicem Recent Developments

12.11 Solbet

12.11.1 Solbet Corporation Information

12.11.2 Solbet Overview

12.11.3 Solbet Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Solbet Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.11.5 Solbet Recent Developments

12.12 Shandong Yasheng

12.12.1 Shandong Yasheng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shandong Yasheng Overview

12.12.3 Shandong Yasheng Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shandong Yasheng Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.12.5 Shandong Yasheng Recent Developments

12.13 Votorantim Cimentos

12.13.1 Votorantim Cimentos Corporation Information

12.13.2 Votorantim Cimentos Overview

12.13.3 Votorantim Cimentos Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Votorantim Cimentos Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.13.5 Votorantim Cimentos Recent Developments

12.14 Yanshi Huatai

12.14.1 Yanshi Huatai Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yanshi Huatai Overview

12.14.3 Yanshi Huatai Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yanshi Huatai Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.14.5 Yanshi Huatai Recent Developments

12.15 Cimpor

12.15.1 Cimpor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Cimpor Overview

12.15.3 Cimpor Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Cimpor Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.15.5 Cimpor Recent Developments

12.16 Titan America LLC

12.16.1 Titan America LLC Corporation Information

12.16.2 Titan America LLC Overview

12.16.3 Titan America LLC Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Titan America LLC Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.16.5 Titan America LLC Recent Developments

12.17 Beijing BBMG

12.17.1 Beijing BBMG Corporation Information

12.17.2 Beijing BBMG Overview

12.17.3 Beijing BBMG Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Beijing BBMG Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.17.5 Beijing BBMG Recent Developments

12.18 Guangzhou Development Group

12.18.1 Guangzhou Development Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 Guangzhou Development Group Overview

12.18.3 Guangzhou Development Group Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Guangzhou Development Group Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.18.5 Guangzhou Development Group Recent Developments

12.19 Huaxin Cement

12.19.1 Huaxin Cement Corporation Information

12.19.2 Huaxin Cement Overview

12.19.3 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Concrete Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Concrete Product Description

12.19.5 Huaxin Cement Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lightweight Concrete Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Lightweight Concrete Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lightweight Concrete Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lightweight Concrete Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lightweight Concrete Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lightweight Concrete Distributors

13.5 Lightweight Concrete Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Lightweight Concrete Industry Trends

14.2 Lightweight Concrete Market Drivers

14.3 Lightweight Concrete Market Challenges

14.4 Lightweight Concrete Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Lightweight Concrete Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”