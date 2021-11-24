Lightweight Aggregates Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Arcosa, CRH PLC, Leca

“

The report titled Global Lightweight Aggregates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lightweight Aggregates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lightweight Aggregates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lightweight Aggregates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lightweight Aggregates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lightweight Aggregates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lightweight Aggregates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lightweight Aggregates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lightweight Aggregates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lightweight Aggregates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lightweight Aggregates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lightweight Aggregates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arcosa, CRH PLC, Leca, LafargeHolcim, Boral Limited, Cemex, Liapor, Norlite, Buzzi Unicem, Charah Solutions, Titan America LLC, STALITE Lightweight aggregate, Argex, Salt River Materials Group, Utelite Corporation, Huaxin Cement, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd., Taiheiyo Materials, Ube Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Expansive Clay

Expanded Shale

Sintered Fly Ash

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Infrastructure

Others



The Lightweight Aggregates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lightweight Aggregates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lightweight Aggregates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lightweight Aggregates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lightweight Aggregates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lightweight Aggregates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lightweight Aggregates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lightweight Aggregates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lightweight Aggregates Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Expansive Clay

1.2.3 Expanded Shale

1.2.4 Sintered Fly Ash

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Infrastructure

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Lightweight Aggregates Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Lightweight Aggregates Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Lightweight Aggregates by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Lightweight Aggregates Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Lightweight Aggregates Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Lightweight Aggregates Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Lightweight Aggregates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Lightweight Aggregates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Lightweight Aggregates Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lightweight Aggregates Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Arcosa

4.1.1 Arcosa Corporation Information

4.1.2 Arcosa Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.1.4 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Arcosa Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Arcosa Recent Development

4.2 CRH PLC

4.2.1 CRH PLC Corporation Information

4.2.2 CRH PLC Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.2.4 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.2.6 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.2.7 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 CRH PLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 CRH PLC Recent Development

4.3 Leca

4.3.1 Leca Corporation Information

4.3.2 Leca Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.3.4 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Leca Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Leca Recent Development

4.4 LafargeHolcim

4.4.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

4.4.2 LafargeHolcim Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.4.4 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.4.6 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.4.7 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 LafargeHolcim Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 LafargeHolcim Recent Development

4.5 Boral Limited

4.5.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

4.5.2 Boral Limited Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.5.4 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Boral Limited Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Boral Limited Recent Development

4.6 Cemex

4.6.1 Cemex Corporation Information

4.6.2 Cemex Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Cemex Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.6.4 Cemex Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Cemex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Cemex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Cemex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Cemex Recent Development

4.7 Liapor

4.7.1 Liapor Corporation Information

4.7.2 Liapor Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Liapor Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.7.4 Liapor Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Liapor Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Liapor Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Liapor Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Liapor Recent Development

4.8 Norlite

4.8.1 Norlite Corporation Information

4.8.2 Norlite Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Norlite Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.8.4 Norlite Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Norlite Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Norlite Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Norlite Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Norlite Recent Development

4.9 Buzzi Unicem

4.9.1 Buzzi Unicem Corporation Information

4.9.2 Buzzi Unicem Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.9.4 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Buzzi Unicem Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Buzzi Unicem Recent Development

4.10 Charah Solutions

4.10.1 Charah Solutions Corporation Information

4.10.2 Charah Solutions Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Charah Solutions Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.10.4 Charah Solutions Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Charah Solutions Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Charah Solutions Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Charah Solutions Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Charah Solutions Recent Development

4.11 Titan America LLC

4.11.1 Titan America LLC Corporation Information

4.11.2 Titan America LLC Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Titan America LLC Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.11.4 Titan America LLC Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Titan America LLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Titan America LLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Titan America LLC Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Titan America LLC Recent Development

4.12 STALITE Lightweight aggregate

4.12.1 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Corporation Information

4.12.2 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.12.4 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.12.6 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.12.7 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 STALITE Lightweight aggregate Recent Development

4.13 Argex

4.13.1 Argex Corporation Information

4.13.2 Argex Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Argex Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.13.4 Argex Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Argex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Argex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Argex Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Argex Recent Development

4.14 Salt River Materials Group

4.14.1 Salt River Materials Group Corporation Information

4.14.2 Salt River Materials Group Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Salt River Materials Group Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.14.4 Salt River Materials Group Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Salt River Materials Group Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Salt River Materials Group Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Salt River Materials Group Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Salt River Materials Group Recent Development

4.15 Utelite Corporation

4.15.1 Utelite Corporation Corporation Information

4.15.2 Utelite Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Utelite Corporation Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.15.4 Utelite Corporation Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Utelite Corporation Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Utelite Corporation Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Utelite Corporation Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Utelite Corporation Recent Development

4.16 Huaxin Cement

4.16.1 Huaxin Cement Corporation Information

4.16.2 Huaxin Cement Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.16.4 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Huaxin Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Huaxin Cement Recent Development

4.17 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

4.17.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

4.17.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.17.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Development

4.18 Sumitomo Osaka Cement

4.18.1 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Corporation Information

4.18.2 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.18.4 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Recent Development

4.19 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd.

4.19.1 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.19.2 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.19.4 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.20 Taiheiyo Materials

4.20.1 Taiheiyo Materials Corporation Information

4.20.2 Taiheiyo Materials Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Taiheiyo Materials Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.20.4 Taiheiyo Materials Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Taiheiyo Materials Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Taiheiyo Materials Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Taiheiyo Materials Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Taiheiyo Materials Recent Development

4.21 Ube Industries

4.21.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

4.21.2 Ube Industries Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Ube Industries Lightweight Aggregates Products Offered

4.21.4 Ube Industries Lightweight Aggregates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.21.5 Ube Industries Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Ube Industries Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Ube Industries Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Ube Industries Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Lightweight Aggregates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lightweight Aggregates Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Lightweight Aggregates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lightweight Aggregates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Lightweight Aggregates Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type

7.4 North America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Aggregates Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Lightweight Aggregates Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Lightweight Aggregates Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Lightweight Aggregates Clients Analysis

12.4 Lightweight Aggregates Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Lightweight Aggregates Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Lightweight Aggregates Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Lightweight Aggregates Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Lightweight Aggregates Market Drivers

13.2 Lightweight Aggregates Market Opportunities

13.3 Lightweight Aggregates Market Challenges

13.4 Lightweight Aggregates Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

