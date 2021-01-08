Lighters Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | BIC, Tokai, Clipper

“

The report titled Global Lighters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lighters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lighters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lighters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lighters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lighters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lighters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lighters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lighters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lighters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lighters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lighters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BIC, Tokai, Clipper, Swedishmatch, Zippo, Visol, Colibri, NingBo XINHAI, DowDuPont, Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited, Dunhill

Market Segmentation by Product: Disposable Lighters

Non-Disposable Lighters



Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers



The Lighters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lighters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lighters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lighters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lighters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lighters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lighters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lighters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lighters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lighters

1.2 Lighters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lighters Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Disposable Lighters

1.2.3 Non-Disposable Lighters

1.3 Lighters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lighters Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Specialist Retailers

1.3.6 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Lighters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Lighters Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Lighters Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Lighters Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Lighters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lighters Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lighters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lighters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lighters Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Lighters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lighters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Lighters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Lighters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Lighters Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Lighters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Lighters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Lighters Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Lighters Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Lighters Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Lighters Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Lighters Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Lighters Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Lighters Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Lighters Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Lighters Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Lighters Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Lighters Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Lighters Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Lighters Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Lighters Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Lighters Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Lighters Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Lighters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Lighters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Lighters Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Lighters Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Lighters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Lighters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Lighters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BIC

6.1.1 BIC Corporation Information

6.1.2 BIC Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BIC Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BIC Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BIC Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Tokai

6.2.1 Tokai Corporation Information

6.2.2 Tokai Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Tokai Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Tokai Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Tokai Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Clipper

6.3.1 Clipper Corporation Information

6.3.2 Clipper Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Clipper Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Clipper Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Clipper Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Swedishmatch

6.4.1 Swedishmatch Corporation Information

6.4.2 Swedishmatch Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Swedishmatch Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Swedishmatch Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Swedishmatch Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Zippo

6.5.1 Zippo Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zippo Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Zippo Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Zippo Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Zippo Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Visol

6.6.1 Visol Corporation Information

6.6.2 Visol Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Visol Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Visol Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Visol Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Colibri

6.6.1 Colibri Corporation Information

6.6.2 Colibri Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Colibri Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Colibri Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Colibri Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 NingBo XINHAI

6.8.1 NingBo XINHAI Corporation Information

6.8.2 NingBo XINHAI Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 NingBo XINHAI Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 NingBo XINHAI Product Portfolio

6.8.5 NingBo XINHAI Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 DowDuPont

6.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.9.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 DowDuPont Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 DowDuPont Product Portfolio

6.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited

6.10.1 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited Corporation Information

6.10.2 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Zhejiang Baicheng Yanju Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dunhill

6.11.1 Dunhill Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dunhill Lighters Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dunhill Lighters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dunhill Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dunhill Recent Developments/Updates

7 Lighters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Lighters Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lighters

7.4 Lighters Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Lighters Distributors List

8.3 Lighters Customers

9 Lighters Market Dynamics

9.1 Lighters Industry Trends

9.2 Lighters Growth Drivers

9.3 Lighters Market Challenges

9.4 Lighters Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Lighters Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighters by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighters by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Lighters Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighters by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighters by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Lighters Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Lighters by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Lighters by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”