Light Rare Earth Elements Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | China Minmetals Corporation, CHALCO, BAOGANG Group, Xiamen Tungsten

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Rare Earth Elements report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Rare Earth Elements report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Rare Earth Elements market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Research Report: China Minmetals Corporation, CHALCO, BAOGANG Group, Xiamen Tungsten, Guangdong Rising, China Southern Rare Earth Group, China Rare Earth Holdings, Arafura, Avalon Rare Metals, Indian Rare Earths, Lynas, Greenland Minerals & Energy, Rare Element Resources, Molycorp, Steenkampskraal (Anglo American), Frontier Rare Earths

Light Rare Earth Elements Market Types: Lanthanum

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Promethium

Samarium

Europium

Gadolinium



Light Rare Earth Elements Market Applications: Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics

Others



The Light Rare Earth Elements Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Rare Earth Elements market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Rare Earth Elements market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Rare Earth Elements market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Rare Earth Elements industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Rare Earth Elements market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Rare Earth Elements market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Rare Earth Elements market?

Table of Contents:

1 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Overview

1.1 Light Rare Earth Elements Product Overview

1.2 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lanthanum

1.2.2 Cerium

1.2.3 Praseodymium

1.2.4 Neodymium

1.2.5 Promethium

1.2.6 Samarium

1.2.7 Europium

1.2.8 Gadolinium

1.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Light Rare Earth Elements Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Light Rare Earth Elements Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Light Rare Earth Elements Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Rare Earth Elements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Rare Earth Elements Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Light Rare Earth Elements as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Rare Earth Elements Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Rare Earth Elements Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Light Rare Earth Elements Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Light Rare Earth Elements by Application

4.1 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Magnets

4.1.2 Catalysts

4.1.3 Metallurgy

4.1.4 Polishing

4.1.5 Glass

4.1.6 Phosphors

4.1.7 Ceramics

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Light Rare Earth Elements by Country

5.1 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements by Country

6.1 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements by Country

8.1 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Rare Earth Elements Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Rare Earth Elements Business

10.1 China Minmetals Corporation

10.1.1 China Minmetals Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 China Minmetals Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 China Minmetals Corporation Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 China Minmetals Corporation Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.1.5 China Minmetals Corporation Recent Development

10.2 CHALCO

10.2.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

10.2.2 CHALCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CHALCO Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 China Minmetals Corporation Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.2.5 CHALCO Recent Development

10.3 BAOGANG Group

10.3.1 BAOGANG Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 BAOGANG Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BAOGANG Group Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BAOGANG Group Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.3.5 BAOGANG Group Recent Development

10.4 Xiamen Tungsten

10.4.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xiamen Tungsten Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Xiamen Tungsten Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Xiamen Tungsten Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.4.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

10.5 Guangdong Rising

10.5.1 Guangdong Rising Corporation Information

10.5.2 Guangdong Rising Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Guangdong Rising Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Guangdong Rising Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.5.5 Guangdong Rising Recent Development

10.6 China Southern Rare Earth Group

10.6.1 China Southern Rare Earth Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 China Southern Rare Earth Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 China Southern Rare Earth Group Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 China Southern Rare Earth Group Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.6.5 China Southern Rare Earth Group Recent Development

10.7 China Rare Earth Holdings

10.7.1 China Rare Earth Holdings Corporation Information

10.7.2 China Rare Earth Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 China Rare Earth Holdings Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 China Rare Earth Holdings Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.7.5 China Rare Earth Holdings Recent Development

10.8 Arafura

10.8.1 Arafura Corporation Information

10.8.2 Arafura Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Arafura Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Arafura Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.8.5 Arafura Recent Development

10.9 Avalon Rare Metals

10.9.1 Avalon Rare Metals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Avalon Rare Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Avalon Rare Metals Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Avalon Rare Metals Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.9.5 Avalon Rare Metals Recent Development

10.10 Indian Rare Earths

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Light Rare Earth Elements Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Indian Rare Earths Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Indian Rare Earths Recent Development

10.11 Lynas

10.11.1 Lynas Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lynas Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lynas Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lynas Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.11.5 Lynas Recent Development

10.12 Greenland Minerals & Energy

10.12.1 Greenland Minerals & Energy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Greenland Minerals & Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Greenland Minerals & Energy Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Greenland Minerals & Energy Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.12.5 Greenland Minerals & Energy Recent Development

10.13 Rare Element Resources

10.13.1 Rare Element Resources Corporation Information

10.13.2 Rare Element Resources Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Rare Element Resources Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Rare Element Resources Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.13.5 Rare Element Resources Recent Development

10.14 Molycorp

10.14.1 Molycorp Corporation Information

10.14.2 Molycorp Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Molycorp Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Molycorp Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.14.5 Molycorp Recent Development

10.15 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American)

10.15.1 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American) Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American) Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.15.5 Steenkampskraal (Anglo American) Recent Development

10.16 Frontier Rare Earths

10.16.1 Frontier Rare Earths Corporation Information

10.16.2 Frontier Rare Earths Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Frontier Rare Earths Light Rare Earth Elements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Frontier Rare Earths Light Rare Earth Elements Products Offered

10.16.5 Frontier Rare Earths Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Light Rare Earth Elements Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Light Rare Earth Elements Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Light Rare Earth Elements Distributors

12.3 Light Rare Earth Elements Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

