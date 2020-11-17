Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2026 | GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM

“

The report titled Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE Lighting, Lumileds, OSRAM, Cree, Seoul Semiconductor, Nichia, Merck, Broadcom, Bridgelux, Citizen Electronics, Dialight, Epistar, Everlight Electronics, Edison Opto, Intematix, Nationstar, Stanley Electric, Toshiba Lighting And Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicate Phosphors

Garnet Phosphors

Aluminate Phosphors

Nitride Phosphors



Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Architectural

Others



The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Silicate Phosphors

1.3.3 Garnet Phosphors

1.3.4 Aluminate Phosphors

1.3.5 Nitride Phosphors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Architectural

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Industry Trends

2.4.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Trends

2.4.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor as of 2019)

3.4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GE Lighting

11.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

11.1.2 GE Lighting Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GE Lighting Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.1.5 GE Lighting SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GE Lighting Recent Developments

11.2 Lumileds

11.2.1 Lumileds Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lumileds Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lumileds Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.2.5 Lumileds SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Lumileds Recent Developments

11.3 OSRAM

11.3.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

11.3.2 OSRAM Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 OSRAM Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.3.5 OSRAM SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 OSRAM Recent Developments

11.4 Cree

11.4.1 Cree Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cree Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Cree Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.4.5 Cree SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Cree Recent Developments

11.5 Seoul Semiconductor

11.5.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

11.5.2 Seoul Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Seoul Semiconductor Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.5.5 Seoul Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments

11.6 Nichia

11.6.1 Nichia Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nichia Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nichia Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.6.5 Nichia SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nichia Recent Developments

11.7 Merck

11.7.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.7.2 Merck Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Merck Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.7.5 Merck SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Merck Recent Developments

11.8 Broadcom

11.8.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

11.8.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Broadcom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.8.5 Broadcom SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Broadcom Recent Developments

11.9 Bridgelux

11.9.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bridgelux Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Bridgelux Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.9.5 Bridgelux SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Bridgelux Recent Developments

11.10 Citizen Electronics

11.10.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Citizen Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Citizen Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Citizen Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.10.5 Citizen Electronics SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Citizen Electronics Recent Developments

11.11 Dialight

11.11.1 Dialight Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dialight Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Dialight Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.11.5 Dialight SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Dialight Recent Developments

11.12 Epistar

11.12.1 Epistar Corporation Information

11.12.2 Epistar Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Epistar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.12.5 Epistar SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Epistar Recent Developments

11.13 Everlight Electronics

11.13.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

11.13.2 Everlight Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Everlight Electronics Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.13.5 Everlight Electronics SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments

11.14 Edison Opto

11.14.1 Edison Opto Corporation Information

11.14.2 Edison Opto Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Edison Opto Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.14.5 Edison Opto SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Edison Opto Recent Developments

11.15 Intematix

11.15.1 Intematix Corporation Information

11.15.2 Intematix Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Intematix Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.15.5 Intematix SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Intematix Recent Developments

11.16 Nationstar

11.16.1 Nationstar Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nationstar Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Nationstar Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.16.5 Nationstar SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Nationstar Recent Developments

11.17 Stanley Electric

11.17.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information

11.17.2 Stanley Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Stanley Electric Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.17.5 Stanley Electric SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Stanley Electric Recent Developments

11.18 Toshiba Lighting And Technology

11.18.1 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Corporation Information

11.18.2 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Products and Services

11.18.5 Toshiba Lighting And Technology SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Toshiba Lighting And Technology Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Channels

12.2.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Distributors

12.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

