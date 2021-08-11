Light Duty Casters Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Colson Group, Tente International, Blickle

Los Angeles, United State: The global Light Duty Casters market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Light Duty Casters industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Light Duty Casters market.
The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Light Duty Casters industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Light Duty Casters industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.
The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Light Duty Casters market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Light Duty Casters market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Light Duty Casters Market Research Report: Colson Group, Tente International, Blickle, TAKIGEN, Payson Casters, Hamilton, TELLURE, Samsongcaster, CEBORA, ER Wagner, Flywheel Metalwork, Uchimura Caster, RWM Casters, Darcor, ZONWE HOLDING GROUP, Qingdao Shinh
Global Light Duty Casters Market Segmentation by Product: Swivel Caster, Rigid Caster
Global Light Duty Casters Market Segmentation by Application: Machinery & Equipment, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense, Others
The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Light Duty Casters market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Light Duty Casters market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.
Table od Content
1 Light Duty Casters Market Overview
1.1 Light Duty Casters Product Overview
1.2 Light Duty Casters Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Swivel Caster
1.2.2 Rigid Caster
1.3 Global Light Duty Casters Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Light Duty Casters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Light Duty Casters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Light Duty Casters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Light Duty Casters Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Light Duty Casters Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Light Duty Casters Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Light Duty Casters Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Duty Casters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Light Duty Casters Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Light Duty Casters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Duty Casters Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Light Duty Casters as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Duty Casters Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Duty Casters Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Light Duty Casters Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Light Duty Casters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Light Duty Casters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Light Duty Casters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Light Duty Casters by Application
4.1 Light Duty Casters Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Machinery & Equipment
4.1.2 Medical Devices
4.1.3 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Light Duty Casters Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Light Duty Casters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Light Duty Casters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Light Duty Casters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Light Duty Casters by Country
5.1 North America Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Light Duty Casters by Country
6.1 Europe Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Light Duty Casters by Country
8.1 Latin America Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Duty Casters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Duty Casters Business
10.1 Colson Group
10.1.1 Colson Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 Colson Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Colson Group Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Colson Group Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.1.5 Colson Group Recent Development
10.2 Tente International
10.2.1 Tente International Corporation Information
10.2.2 Tente International Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Tente International Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Colson Group Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.2.5 Tente International Recent Development
10.3 Blickle
10.3.1 Blickle Corporation Information
10.3.2 Blickle Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Blickle Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Blickle Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.3.5 Blickle Recent Development
10.4 TAKIGEN
10.4.1 TAKIGEN Corporation Information
10.4.2 TAKIGEN Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 TAKIGEN Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 TAKIGEN Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.4.5 TAKIGEN Recent Development
10.5 Payson Casters
10.5.1 Payson Casters Corporation Information
10.5.2 Payson Casters Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Payson Casters Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Payson Casters Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.5.5 Payson Casters Recent Development
10.6 Hamilton
10.6.1 Hamilton Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hamilton Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hamilton Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hamilton Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.6.5 Hamilton Recent Development
10.7 TELLURE
10.7.1 TELLURE Corporation Information
10.7.2 TELLURE Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 TELLURE Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 TELLURE Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.7.5 TELLURE Recent Development
10.8 Samsongcaster
10.8.1 Samsongcaster Corporation Information
10.8.2 Samsongcaster Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Samsongcaster Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Samsongcaster Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.8.5 Samsongcaster Recent Development
10.9 CEBORA
10.9.1 CEBORA Corporation Information
10.9.2 CEBORA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 CEBORA Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 CEBORA Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.9.5 CEBORA Recent Development
10.10 ER Wagner
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Light Duty Casters Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ER Wagner Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ER Wagner Recent Development
10.11 Flywheel Metalwork
10.11.1 Flywheel Metalwork Corporation Information
10.11.2 Flywheel Metalwork Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Flywheel Metalwork Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Flywheel Metalwork Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.11.5 Flywheel Metalwork Recent Development
10.12 Uchimura Caster
10.12.1 Uchimura Caster Corporation Information
10.12.2 Uchimura Caster Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Uchimura Caster Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Uchimura Caster Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.12.5 Uchimura Caster Recent Development
10.13 RWM Casters
10.13.1 RWM Casters Corporation Information
10.13.2 RWM Casters Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 RWM Casters Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 RWM Casters Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.13.5 RWM Casters Recent Development
10.14 Darcor
10.14.1 Darcor Corporation Information
10.14.2 Darcor Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Darcor Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Darcor Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.14.5 Darcor Recent Development
10.15 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP
10.15.1 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Corporation Information
10.15.2 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.15.5 ZONWE HOLDING GROUP Recent Development
10.16 Qingdao Shinh
10.16.1 Qingdao Shinh Corporation Information
10.16.2 Qingdao Shinh Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Qingdao Shinh Light Duty Casters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Qingdao Shinh Light Duty Casters Products Offered
10.16.5 Qingdao Shinh Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Light Duty Casters Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Light Duty Casters Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Light Duty Casters Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Light Duty Casters Distributors
12.3 Light Duty Casters Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
