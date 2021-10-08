Light Bulb Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | Osram, Philips, GE Lighting

“

The report titled Global Light Bulb Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Light Bulb market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Light Bulb market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Light Bulb market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Light Bulb market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Light Bulb report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Light Bulb report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Light Bulb market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Light Bulb market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Light Bulb market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Light Bulb market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Light Bulb market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Osram, Philips, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Eaton, Cree, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, Yankon Lighting, Opple, Hubbell, Zumtobel Group, NVC (ETI), Nichia, FSL, TCP, Havells, Mitsubishi, MLS

Market Segmentation by Product:

LED Light Bulbs

Incandescent Bulbs

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Office

Commercial

Others



The Light Bulb Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Light Bulb market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Light Bulb market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light Bulb market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Light Bulb industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light Bulb market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light Bulb market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light Bulb market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Light Bulb Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Bulb Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LED Light Bulbs

1.2.3 Incandescent Bulbs

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Bulb Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Light Bulb Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Light Bulb Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Light Bulb Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Light Bulb Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Light Bulb Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Light Bulb Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Light Bulb Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Bulb Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Light Bulb Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Light Bulb Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Light Bulb Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Bulb Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Light Bulb Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Light Bulb Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Light Bulb Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Light Bulb Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Light Bulb Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Light Bulb Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Light Bulb Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Light Bulb Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Light Bulb Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Light Bulb Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Light Bulb Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Light Bulb Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Light Bulb Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Light Bulb Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Light Bulb Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Light Bulb Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Light Bulb Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Light Bulb Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Light Bulb Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Light Bulb Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Light Bulb Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Light Bulb Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Light Bulb Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Light Bulb Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Light Bulb Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Light Bulb Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Light Bulb Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Light Bulb Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Light Bulb Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Light Bulb Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Light Bulb Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Light Bulb Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Light Bulb Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Light Bulb Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Bulb Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Light Bulb Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Light Bulb Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Light Bulb Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Light Bulb Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Light Bulb Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Light Bulb Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Light Bulb Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Light Bulb Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Light Bulb Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Light Bulb Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Light Bulb Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Light Bulb Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Light Bulb Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Light Bulb Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Light Bulb Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Light Bulb Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Light Bulb Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Light Bulb Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Light Bulb Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Osram

11.1.1 Osram Corporation Information

11.1.2 Osram Overview

11.1.3 Osram Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Osram Light Bulb Product Description

11.1.5 Osram Recent Developments

11.2 Philips

11.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.2.2 Philips Overview

11.2.3 Philips Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Philips Light Bulb Product Description

11.2.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.3 GE Lighting

11.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

11.3.2 GE Lighting Overview

11.3.3 GE Lighting Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 GE Lighting Light Bulb Product Description

11.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

11.4 Acuity Brands

11.4.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

11.4.2 Acuity Brands Overview

11.4.3 Acuity Brands Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Acuity Brands Light Bulb Product Description

11.4.5 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

11.5 Eaton

11.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

11.5.2 Eaton Overview

11.5.3 Eaton Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Eaton Light Bulb Product Description

11.5.5 Eaton Recent Developments

11.6 Cree

11.6.1 Cree Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cree Overview

11.6.3 Cree Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Cree Light Bulb Product Description

11.6.5 Cree Recent Developments

11.7 Panasonic

11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Panasonic Overview

11.7.3 Panasonic Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Panasonic Light Bulb Product Description

11.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.8 Toshiba

11.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

11.8.2 Toshiba Overview

11.8.3 Toshiba Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Toshiba Light Bulb Product Description

11.8.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

11.9 Sharp

11.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sharp Overview

11.9.3 Sharp Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Sharp Light Bulb Product Description

11.9.5 Sharp Recent Developments

11.10 Yankon Lighting

11.10.1 Yankon Lighting Corporation Information

11.10.2 Yankon Lighting Overview

11.10.3 Yankon Lighting Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Yankon Lighting Light Bulb Product Description

11.10.5 Yankon Lighting Recent Developments

11.11 Opple

11.11.1 Opple Corporation Information

11.11.2 Opple Overview

11.11.3 Opple Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Opple Light Bulb Product Description

11.11.5 Opple Recent Developments

11.12 Hubbell

11.12.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hubbell Overview

11.12.3 Hubbell Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Hubbell Light Bulb Product Description

11.12.5 Hubbell Recent Developments

11.13 Zumtobel Group

11.13.1 Zumtobel Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Zumtobel Group Overview

11.13.3 Zumtobel Group Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Zumtobel Group Light Bulb Product Description

11.13.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Developments

11.14 NVC (ETI)

11.14.1 NVC (ETI) Corporation Information

11.14.2 NVC (ETI) Overview

11.14.3 NVC (ETI) Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 NVC (ETI) Light Bulb Product Description

11.14.5 NVC (ETI) Recent Developments

11.15 Nichia

11.15.1 Nichia Corporation Information

11.15.2 Nichia Overview

11.15.3 Nichia Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Nichia Light Bulb Product Description

11.15.5 Nichia Recent Developments

11.16 FSL

11.16.1 FSL Corporation Information

11.16.2 FSL Overview

11.16.3 FSL Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 FSL Light Bulb Product Description

11.16.5 FSL Recent Developments

11.17 TCP

11.17.1 TCP Corporation Information

11.17.2 TCP Overview

11.17.3 TCP Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 TCP Light Bulb Product Description

11.17.5 TCP Recent Developments

11.18 Havells

11.18.1 Havells Corporation Information

11.18.2 Havells Overview

11.18.3 Havells Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Havells Light Bulb Product Description

11.18.5 Havells Recent Developments

11.19 Mitsubishi

11.19.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

11.19.2 Mitsubishi Overview

11.19.3 Mitsubishi Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Mitsubishi Light Bulb Product Description

11.19.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

11.20 MLS

11.20.1 MLS Corporation Information

11.20.2 MLS Overview

11.20.3 MLS Light Bulb Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 MLS Light Bulb Product Description

11.20.5 MLS Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Light Bulb Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Light Bulb Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Light Bulb Production Mode & Process

12.4 Light Bulb Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Light Bulb Sales Channels

12.4.2 Light Bulb Distributors

12.5 Light Bulb Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Light Bulb Industry Trends

13.2 Light Bulb Market Drivers

13.3 Light Bulb Market Challenges

13.4 Light Bulb Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Light Bulb Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”