Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027|CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors

Complete study of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Segment by Type Light-duty NGV, Heavy-duty NGV Segment by Application Public Transportation, Logistics Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen

TOC

1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

1.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Light-duty NGV

1.2.3 Heavy-duty NGV

1.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Public Transportation

1.3.3 Logistics

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.5.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.6.1 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.7.1 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.8.1 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.9.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 CNH Industrial

7.1.1 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.1.2 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 CNH Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Daimler Trucks

7.2.1 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Daimler Trucks Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 General Motors

7.3.1 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.3.2 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 General Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 General Motors Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MAN Truck & Bus

7.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Volvo Trucks

7.5.1 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.5.2 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Volvo Trucks Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Beiqi Foton Motor

7.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BRC Gas Equipment

7.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BRC Gas Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Cummins Westport

7.8.1 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Cummins Westport Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cummins Westport Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dongfeng Motor

7.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

7.10.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ford Motor

7.11.1 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Ford Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ford Motor Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Gaz

7.12.1 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Gaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Gaz Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Honda

7.13.1 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.13.2 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Honda Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Honda Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Impco Technologies

7.14.1 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.14.2 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Impco Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Impco Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Isuzu Motors

7.15.1 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.15.2 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Isuzu Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Kamaz

7.16.1 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Kamaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Kamaz Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Landi Renzo

7.17.1 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.17.2 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Landi Renzo Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Landi Renzo Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Navistar

7.18.1 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.18.2 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Navistar Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Navistar Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Renault

7.19.1 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.19.2 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Renault Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Renault Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Volkswagen

7.20.1 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Corporation Information

7.20.2 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Volkswagen Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Volkswagen Recent Developments/Updates 8 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

8.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Distributors List

9.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Trends

10.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Growth Drivers

10.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Challenges

10.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer