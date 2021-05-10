Lifebuoy Rings Market Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027 | Survitec Group, International Safety Products (ISP), Viking Life-Saving Equipment

“

The report titled Global Lifebuoy Rings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lifebuoy Rings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lifebuoy Rings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lifebuoy Rings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lifebuoy Rings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lifebuoy Rings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lifebuoy Rings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lifebuoy Rings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lifebuoy Rings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lifebuoy Rings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lifebuoy Rings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lifebuoy Rings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Survitec Group, International Safety Products (ISP), Viking Life-Saving Equipment, Osculati, Jim-Buoy, Hansen Protection, Lalizas, Mahima Industries, Mayur Industrial, Billy Pugh

Market Segmentation by Product: Inherent Buoyant Lifebuoy

Inflatable Lifebuoy



Market Segmentation by Application: Maritime Rescue

Recreational

Others



The Lifebuoy Rings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lifebuoy Rings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lifebuoy Rings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lifebuoy Rings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lifebuoy Rings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lifebuoy Rings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lifebuoy Rings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lifebuoy Rings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lifebuoy Rings Market Overview

1.1 Lifebuoy Rings Product Overview

1.2 Lifebuoy Rings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inherent Buoyant Lifebuoy

1.2.2 Inflatable Lifebuoy

1.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lifebuoy Rings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lifebuoy Rings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Lifebuoy Rings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lifebuoy Rings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lifebuoy Rings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lifebuoy Rings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lifebuoy Rings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lifebuoy Rings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lifebuoy Rings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lifebuoy Rings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Lifebuoy Rings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Lifebuoy Rings by Application

4.1 Lifebuoy Rings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Maritime Rescue

4.1.2 Recreational

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Lifebuoy Rings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Lifebuoy Rings by Country

5.1 North America Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Lifebuoy Rings by Country

6.1 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings by Country

8.1 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lifebuoy Rings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lifebuoy Rings Business

10.1 Survitec Group

10.1.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Survitec Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Survitec Group Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Survitec Group Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.1.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

10.2 International Safety Products (ISP)

10.2.1 International Safety Products (ISP) Corporation Information

10.2.2 International Safety Products (ISP) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 International Safety Products (ISP) Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Survitec Group Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.2.5 International Safety Products (ISP) Recent Development

10.3 Viking Life-Saving Equipment

10.3.1 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Corporation Information

10.3.2 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.3.5 Viking Life-Saving Equipment Recent Development

10.4 Osculati

10.4.1 Osculati Corporation Information

10.4.2 Osculati Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Osculati Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Osculati Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.4.5 Osculati Recent Development

10.5 Jim-Buoy

10.5.1 Jim-Buoy Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jim-Buoy Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Jim-Buoy Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Jim-Buoy Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.5.5 Jim-Buoy Recent Development

10.6 Hansen Protection

10.6.1 Hansen Protection Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hansen Protection Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hansen Protection Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hansen Protection Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.6.5 Hansen Protection Recent Development

10.7 Lalizas

10.7.1 Lalizas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lalizas Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lalizas Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lalizas Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.7.5 Lalizas Recent Development

10.8 Mahima Industries

10.8.1 Mahima Industries Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mahima Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mahima Industries Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mahima Industries Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.8.5 Mahima Industries Recent Development

10.9 Mayur Industrial

10.9.1 Mayur Industrial Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mayur Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mayur Industrial Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mayur Industrial Lifebuoy Rings Products Offered

10.9.5 Mayur Industrial Recent Development

10.10 Billy Pugh

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lifebuoy Rings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Billy Pugh Lifebuoy Rings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Billy Pugh Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lifebuoy Rings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lifebuoy Rings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Lifebuoy Rings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Lifebuoy Rings Distributors

12.3 Lifebuoy Rings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”