Lifeboat Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Palfingermarine, HLB, Fassmer

Lifeboat is one of the most important life-saving equipment onboard a ship, which is used at the time of extreme emergencies for abandoning a ship. Lifeboat is a smaller rigid vessel, secured onboard into davits so that it can be launched over the side of the ship with least time and mechanical assistance possible for an early escape of the crew from the ship. The major players in the industry are VIKING life-saving Equipment, Palfingermarine and HLB, which accounted for 17.29%, 10.32% and 7.10% of revenues respectively in 2019. In terms of regions, China’s market share is the highest in 2019, reaching 39.85 percent.

Global Lifeboat Market The global Lifeboat market size is projected to reach US$ 302.2 million by 2026, from US$ 289.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Lifeboat Scope and Segment Lifeboat market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lifeboat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, Palfingermarine, HLB, Fassmer, Survival Systems, Jiangsu Jiaoyan, Hatecke, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Jiangyinshi Beihai LSA, Jiangyin Neptune Marine, Vanguard, Shigi, JingYin Wolong, Ningbo New Marine Lifesaving, Nishi-F, ACEBI, DSB Engineering, Wuxi Haihong Boat, Balden Marine

Conventional Lifeboat, Freefall Lifeboat, The proportion of freefall lifeboats in 2019 is about 54.33%.

Tanker Ship, Cargo Ship, Others, The cargo ship holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 42.76% of the consumption market share. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Lifeboat market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Lifeboat market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and Mid East. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Lifeboat Market Share Analysis

