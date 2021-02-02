Life Science Instrumentation Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Perkinelmer

“

The report titled Global Life Science Instrumentation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Life Science Instrumentation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Life Science Instrumentation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Life Science Instrumentation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Life Science Instrumentation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Life Science Instrumentation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Life Science Instrumentation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Life Science Instrumentation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Life Science Instrumentation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Life Science Instrumentation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Life Science Instrumentation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Life Science Instrumentation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Perkinelmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Waters, GE Healthcare, Hitachi High-Technologies, Merck Kgaa, Qiagen, Horiba, Eppendorf

Market Segmentation by Product: Spectroscopy Technique

Chromatography Technique

Polymerase Chain Reaction Technique

Next-generation Sequencing Technique



Market Segmentation by Application: Research Applications

Clinical Applications



The Life Science Instrumentation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Life Science Instrumentation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Life Science Instrumentation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Life Science Instrumentation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Life Science Instrumentation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Life Science Instrumentation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Life Science Instrumentation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Life Science Instrumentation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Life Science Instrumentation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spectroscopy Technique

1.4.3 Chromatography Technique

1.2.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction Technique

1.2.5 Next-generation Sequencing Technique

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Research Applications

1.3.3 Clinical Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Life Science Instrumentation Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Life Science Instrumentation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Life Science Instrumentation Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Life Science Instrumentation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Life Science Instrumentation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies

11.1.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Agilent Technologies Overview

11.1.3 Agilent Technologies Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Agilent Technologies Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies Related Developments

11.2 Danaher

11.2.1 Danaher Corporation Information

11.2.2 Danaher Overview

11.2.3 Danaher Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Danaher Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.2.5 Danaher Related Developments

11.3 Perkinelmer

11.3.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

11.3.2 Perkinelmer Overview

11.3.3 Perkinelmer Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Perkinelmer Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.3.5 Perkinelmer Related Developments

11.4 Shimadzu

11.4.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shimadzu Overview

11.4.3 Shimadzu Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Shimadzu Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.4.5 Shimadzu Related Developments

11.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

11.6 Becton, Dickinson

11.6.1 Becton, Dickinson Corporation Information

11.6.2 Becton, Dickinson Overview

11.6.3 Becton, Dickinson Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Becton, Dickinson Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.6.5 Becton, Dickinson Related Developments

11.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

11.7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

11.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Related Developments

11.8 Bruker

11.8.1 Bruker Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bruker Overview

11.8.3 Bruker Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Bruker Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.8.5 Bruker Related Developments

11.9 Waters

11.9.1 Waters Corporation Information

11.9.2 Waters Overview

11.9.3 Waters Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Waters Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.9.5 Waters Related Developments

11.10 GE Healthcare

11.10.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

11.10.2 GE Healthcare Overview

11.10.3 GE Healthcare Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 GE Healthcare Life Science Instrumentation Product Description

11.10.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

11.12 Merck Kgaa

11.12.1 Merck Kgaa Corporation Information

11.12.2 Merck Kgaa Overview

11.12.3 Merck Kgaa Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Merck Kgaa Product Description

11.12.5 Merck Kgaa Related Developments

11.13 Qiagen

11.13.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

11.13.2 Qiagen Overview

11.13.3 Qiagen Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Qiagen Product Description

11.13.5 Qiagen Related Developments

11.14 Horiba

11.14.1 Horiba Corporation Information

11.14.2 Horiba Overview

11.14.3 Horiba Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Horiba Product Description

11.14.5 Horiba Related Developments

11.15 Eppendorf

11.15.1 Eppendorf Corporation Information

11.15.2 Eppendorf Overview

11.15.3 Eppendorf Life Science Instrumentation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Eppendorf Product Description

11.15.5 Eppendorf Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Life Science Instrumentation Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Life Science Instrumentation Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Life Science Instrumentation Production Mode & Process

12.4 Life Science Instrumentation Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Life Science Instrumentation Sales Channels

12.4.2 Life Science Instrumentation Distributors

12.5 Life Science Instrumentation Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Life Science Instrumentation Industry Trends

13.2 Life Science Instrumentation Market Drivers

13.3 Life Science Instrumentation Market Challenges

13.4 Life Science Instrumentation Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Life Science Instrumentation Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”