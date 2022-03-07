LiDAR in Mapping Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028 | Trimbel, Hexagon AB, Sick AG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “LiDAR in Mapping Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4423104/global-and-united-states-lidar-in-mapping-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LiDAR in Mapping report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LiDAR in Mapping market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LiDAR in Mapping market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LiDAR in Mapping market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LiDAR in Mapping market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LiDAR in Mapping market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trimbel, Hexagon AB, Sick AG, Topcon, Velodyne, Riegl, Valeo, Leosphere, Innovusion, Hesai, Ibeo, Ouster, LeddarTech, Robosense, Luminar, Beijing Wanji Technology, SureStar, Continental, LeiShen Intelligent System, Benewake, Quanergy, Cepton, Waymo, Huwei, Denso, Encradar, FaseLase, Innoviz, Aeva, Faro, BEA Sensor, Hokuyo, ASC, Livox

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical Lidar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mobile Mapping

Aerial Mapping

Others



The LiDAR in Mapping Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LiDAR in Mapping market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LiDAR in Mapping market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4423104/global-and-united-states-lidar-in-mapping-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the LiDAR in Mapping market expansion?

What will be the global LiDAR in Mapping market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the LiDAR in Mapping market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the LiDAR in Mapping market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global LiDAR in Mapping market?

Which technological advancements will influence the LiDAR in Mapping market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LiDAR in Mapping Product Introduction

1.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 LiDAR in Mapping Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States LiDAR in Mapping in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of LiDAR in Mapping Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 LiDAR in Mapping Market Dynamics

1.5.1 LiDAR in Mapping Industry Trends

1.5.2 LiDAR in Mapping Market Drivers

1.5.3 LiDAR in Mapping Market Challenges

1.5.4 LiDAR in Mapping Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 LiDAR in Mapping Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solid State Lidar

2.1.2 Mechanical Lidar

2.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 LiDAR in Mapping Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mobile Mapping

3.1.2 Aerial Mapping

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global LiDAR in Mapping Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global LiDAR in Mapping Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global LiDAR in Mapping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 LiDAR in Mapping Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of LiDAR in Mapping in 2021

4.2.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers LiDAR in Mapping Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LiDAR in Mapping Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top LiDAR in Mapping Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States LiDAR in Mapping Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States LiDAR in Mapping Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Region

5.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global LiDAR in Mapping Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global LiDAR in Mapping Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America LiDAR in Mapping Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America LiDAR in Mapping Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Mapping Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Mapping Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe LiDAR in Mapping Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe LiDAR in Mapping Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America LiDAR in Mapping Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America LiDAR in Mapping Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Mapping Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Mapping Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trimbel

7.1.1 Trimbel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trimbel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trimbel LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trimbel LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.1.5 Trimbel Recent Development

7.2 Hexagon AB

7.2.1 Hexagon AB Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hexagon AB Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hexagon AB LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hexagon AB LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.2.5 Hexagon AB Recent Development

7.3 Sick AG

7.3.1 Sick AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sick AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sick AG LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sick AG LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.3.5 Sick AG Recent Development

7.4 Topcon

7.4.1 Topcon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Topcon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Topcon LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Topcon LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.4.5 Topcon Recent Development

7.5 Velodyne

7.5.1 Velodyne Corporation Information

7.5.2 Velodyne Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Velodyne LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Velodyne LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.5.5 Velodyne Recent Development

7.6 Riegl

7.6.1 Riegl Corporation Information

7.6.2 Riegl Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Riegl LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Riegl LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.6.5 Riegl Recent Development

7.7 Valeo

7.7.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.7.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Valeo LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Valeo LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.7.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.8 Leosphere

7.8.1 Leosphere Corporation Information

7.8.2 Leosphere Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Leosphere LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Leosphere LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.8.5 Leosphere Recent Development

7.9 Innovusion

7.9.1 Innovusion Corporation Information

7.9.2 Innovusion Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Innovusion LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Innovusion LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.9.5 Innovusion Recent Development

7.10 Hesai

7.10.1 Hesai Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hesai Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hesai LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hesai LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.10.5 Hesai Recent Development

7.11 Ibeo

7.11.1 Ibeo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ibeo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ibeo LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ibeo LiDAR in Mapping Products Offered

7.11.5 Ibeo Recent Development

7.12 Ouster

7.12.1 Ouster Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ouster Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ouster LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ouster Products Offered

7.12.5 Ouster Recent Development

7.13 LeddarTech

7.13.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

7.13.2 LeddarTech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LeddarTech LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LeddarTech Products Offered

7.13.5 LeddarTech Recent Development

7.14 Robosense

7.14.1 Robosense Corporation Information

7.14.2 Robosense Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Robosense LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Robosense Products Offered

7.14.5 Robosense Recent Development

7.15 Luminar

7.15.1 Luminar Corporation Information

7.15.2 Luminar Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Luminar LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Luminar Products Offered

7.15.5 Luminar Recent Development

7.16 Beijing Wanji Technology

7.16.1 Beijing Wanji Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Beijing Wanji Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Beijing Wanji Technology LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Beijing Wanji Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Beijing Wanji Technology Recent Development

7.17 SureStar

7.17.1 SureStar Corporation Information

7.17.2 SureStar Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 SureStar LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 SureStar Products Offered

7.17.5 SureStar Recent Development

7.18 Continental

7.18.1 Continental Corporation Information

7.18.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Continental LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Continental Products Offered

7.18.5 Continental Recent Development

7.19 LeiShen Intelligent System

7.19.1 LeiShen Intelligent System Corporation Information

7.19.2 LeiShen Intelligent System Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 LeiShen Intelligent System LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 LeiShen Intelligent System Products Offered

7.19.5 LeiShen Intelligent System Recent Development

7.20 Benewake

7.20.1 Benewake Corporation Information

7.20.2 Benewake Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Benewake LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Benewake Products Offered

7.20.5 Benewake Recent Development

7.21 Quanergy

7.21.1 Quanergy Corporation Information

7.21.2 Quanergy Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Quanergy LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Quanergy Products Offered

7.21.5 Quanergy Recent Development

7.22 Cepton

7.22.1 Cepton Corporation Information

7.22.2 Cepton Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Cepton LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Cepton Products Offered

7.22.5 Cepton Recent Development

7.23 Waymo

7.23.1 Waymo Corporation Information

7.23.2 Waymo Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Waymo LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Waymo Products Offered

7.23.5 Waymo Recent Development

7.24 Huwei

7.24.1 Huwei Corporation Information

7.24.2 Huwei Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Huwei LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Huwei Products Offered

7.24.5 Huwei Recent Development

7.25 Denso

7.25.1 Denso Corporation Information

7.25.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Denso LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Denso Products Offered

7.25.5 Denso Recent Development

7.26 Encradar

7.26.1 Encradar Corporation Information

7.26.2 Encradar Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Encradar LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Encradar Products Offered

7.26.5 Encradar Recent Development

7.27 FaseLase

7.27.1 FaseLase Corporation Information

7.27.2 FaseLase Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 FaseLase LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 FaseLase Products Offered

7.27.5 FaseLase Recent Development

7.28 Innoviz

7.28.1 Innoviz Corporation Information

7.28.2 Innoviz Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Innoviz LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Innoviz Products Offered

7.28.5 Innoviz Recent Development

7.29 Aeva

7.29.1 Aeva Corporation Information

7.29.2 Aeva Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Aeva LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Aeva Products Offered

7.29.5 Aeva Recent Development

7.30 Faro

7.30.1 Faro Corporation Information

7.30.2 Faro Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Faro LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Faro Products Offered

7.30.5 Faro Recent Development

7.31 BEA Sensor

7.31.1 BEA Sensor Corporation Information

7.31.2 BEA Sensor Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 BEA Sensor LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 BEA Sensor Products Offered

7.31.5 BEA Sensor Recent Development

7.32 Hokuyo

7.32.1 Hokuyo Corporation Information

7.32.2 Hokuyo Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 Hokuyo LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 Hokuyo Products Offered

7.32.5 Hokuyo Recent Development

7.33 ASC

7.33.1 ASC Corporation Information

7.33.2 ASC Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 ASC LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 ASC Products Offered

7.33.5 ASC Recent Development

7.34 Livox

7.34.1 Livox Corporation Information

7.34.2 Livox Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Livox LiDAR in Mapping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Livox Products Offered

7.34.5 Livox Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 LiDAR in Mapping Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 LiDAR in Mapping Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 LiDAR in Mapping Distributors

8.3 LiDAR in Mapping Production Mode & Process

8.4 LiDAR in Mapping Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 LiDAR in Mapping Sales Channels

8.4.2 LiDAR in Mapping Distributors

8.5 LiDAR in Mapping Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4423104/global-and-united-states-lidar-in-mapping-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”