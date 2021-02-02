LiDAR for Automotive Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Delphi Automotive, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen

“

The report titled Global LiDAR for Automotive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LiDAR for Automotive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global LiDAR for Automotive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global LiDAR for Automotive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LiDAR for Automotive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LiDAR for Automotive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LiDAR for Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LiDAR for Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LiDAR for Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LiDAR for Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LiDAR for Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LiDAR for Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Delphi Automotive, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Infineon Technologies, Velodyne Lidar, Texas Instruments Incorporated, First Sensor

Market Segmentation by Product: Mechanical LiDAR

Solid State LiDAR



Market Segmentation by Application: Bumper & Grill

Headlight & Taillight

Roof & Upper Pillar



The LiDAR for Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LiDAR for Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LiDAR for Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LiDAR for Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LiDAR for Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LiDAR for Automotive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LiDAR for Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LiDAR for Automotive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LiDAR for Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mechanical LiDAR

1.2.3 Solid State LiDAR

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bumper & Grill

1.3.3 Headlight & Taillight

1.3.4 Roof & Upper Pillar

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Production

2.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LiDAR for Automotive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LiDAR for Automotive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global LiDAR for Automotive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR for Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Delphi Automotive

12.1.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

12.1.2 Delphi Automotive Overview

12.1.3 Delphi Automotive LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Delphi Automotive LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.1.5 Delphi Automotive Related Developments

12.2 Continental

12.2.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.2.2 Continental Overview

12.2.3 Continental LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Continental LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.2.5 Continental Related Developments

12.3 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Overview

12.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Related Developments

12.4 Infineon Technologies

12.4.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

12.4.3 Infineon Technologies LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Infineon Technologies LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.4.5 Infineon Technologies Related Developments

12.5 Velodyne Lidar

12.5.1 Velodyne Lidar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Velodyne Lidar Overview

12.5.3 Velodyne Lidar LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Velodyne Lidar LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.5.5 Velodyne Lidar Related Developments

12.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated

12.6.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated Corporation Information

12.6.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated Overview

12.6.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.6.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated Related Developments

12.7 First Sensor

12.7.1 First Sensor Corporation Information

12.7.2 First Sensor Overview

12.7.3 First Sensor LiDAR for Automotive Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 First Sensor LiDAR for Automotive Product Description

12.7.5 First Sensor Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 LiDAR for Automotive Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 LiDAR for Automotive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 LiDAR for Automotive Production Mode & Process

13.4 LiDAR for Automotive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LiDAR for Automotive Sales Channels

13.4.2 LiDAR for Automotive Distributors

13.5 LiDAR for Automotive Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 LiDAR for Automotive Industry Trends

14.2 LiDAR for Automotive Market Drivers

14.3 LiDAR for Automotive Market Challenges

14.4 LiDAR for Automotive Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global LiDAR for Automotive Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

