Licorice Candy Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Twizzzlers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Licorice Candy market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Licorice Candy market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Licorice Candy market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Licorice Candy Market are: Twizzzlers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ’S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny’s Candy, Switzer’s Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call’s Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Licorice Candy market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Licorice Candy market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Licorice Candy market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Licorice Candy Market by Type Segments:

, Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.

Global Licorice Candy Market by Application Segments:

, Supermarket, Online Sales, Convenient Store, In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.

Table of Contents

1 Licorice Candy Market Overview

1.1 Licorice Candy Product Overview

1.2 Licorice Candy Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Original Black Licorice

1.2.2 Fruit Flavored Candy

1.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Licorice Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Licorice Candy Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Licorice Candy Industry

1.5.1.1 Licorice Candy Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Licorice Candy Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Licorice Candy Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Licorice Candy Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Licorice Candy Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Licorice Candy Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Licorice Candy Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Licorice Candy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Licorice Candy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Licorice Candy Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Licorice Candy Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Licorice Candy as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Licorice Candy Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Licorice Candy Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Licorice Candy Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Licorice Candy Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Licorice Candy Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Licorice Candy Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Licorice Candy by Application

4.1 Licorice Candy Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarket

4.1.2 Online Sales

4.1.3 Convenient Store

4.2 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Licorice Candy Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Licorice Candy Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Licorice Candy by Application

4.5.2 Europe Licorice Candy by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Licorice Candy by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy by Application 5 North America Licorice Candy Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Licorice Candy Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Licorice Candy Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Licorice Candy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Licorice Candy Business

10.1 Twizzzlers

10.1.1 Twizzzlers Corporation Information

10.1.2 Twizzzlers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.1.5 Twizzzlers Recent Development

10.2 Red Vines

10.2.1 Red Vines Corporation Information

10.2.2 Red Vines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Red Vines Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.2.5 Red Vines Recent Development

10.3 Wiley Wallaby

10.3.1 Wiley Wallaby Corporation Information

10.3.2 Wiley Wallaby Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.3.5 Wiley Wallaby Recent Development

10.4 Venco

10.4.1 Venco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Venco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Venco Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Venco Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.4.5 Venco Recent Development

10.5 Good & Plenty

10.5.1 Good & Plenty Corporation Information

10.5.2 Good & Plenty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.5.5 Good & Plenty Recent Development

10.6 Halva

10.6.1 Halva Corporation Information

10.6.2 Halva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Halva Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Halva Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.6.5 Halva Recent Development

10.7 Klene

10.7.1 Klene Corporation Information

10.7.2 Klene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Klene Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Klene Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.7.5 Klene Recent Development

10.8 RJ’S

10.8.1 RJ’S Corporation Information

10.8.2 RJ’S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 RJ’S Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RJ’S Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.8.5 RJ’S Recent Development

10.9 Kraepelien & Holm

10.9.1 Kraepelien & Holm Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kraepelien & Holm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.9.5 Kraepelien & Holm Recent Development

10.10 Kenny’s Candy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Licorice Candy Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kenny’s Candy Recent Development

10.11 Switzer’s Authentic Candy

10.11.1 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Corporation Information

10.11.2 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.11.5 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Recent Development

10.12 Mrs. Call’s Candy

10.12.1 Mrs. Call’s Candy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mrs. Call’s Candy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.12.5 Mrs. Call’s Candy Recent Development

10.13 Gimbals Fine Candies

10.13.1 Gimbals Fine Candies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gimbals Fine Candies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.13.5 Gimbals Fine Candies Recent Development

10.14 Kookaburra Liquorice

10.14.1 Kookaburra Liquorice Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kookaburra Liquorice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Products Offered

10.14.5 Kookaburra Liquorice Recent Development 11 Licorice Candy Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Licorice Candy Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Licorice Candy Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

