Licorice Candy Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco

Liquorice (British English) or licorice (American English) is a confection usually flavoured and coloured black with the extract of the roots of the liquorice plant glycyrrhiza glabra. Of the major brands of licorice candy, Twizzzlers maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, accounted for 20.64% global market share. Other players accounted for 4.39% and 3.65% including Red Vines and Wiley Wallaby. Europe is the largest consumption area, making up 52.79% in 2019. North America ranks the second, total Licorice Candy accounted for 34.06%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Licorice Candy Market The global Licorice Candy market size is projected to reach US$ 1963 million by 2026, from US$ 1496.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Licorice Candy Scope and Segment Licorice Candy market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Licorice Candy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Twizzzlers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ’S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny’s Candy, Switzer’s Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call’s Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice

Licorice Candy Breakdown Data by Type

Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.

Licorice Candy Breakdown Data by Application

Supermarket, Online Sales, Convenient Store, In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Licorice Candy market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Licorice Candy market report are North America, Europe, Australia and Middle East & Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Licorice Candy Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Licorice Candy Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Original Black Licorice

1.4.3 Fruit Flavored Candy 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.3.4 Convenient Store 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Licorice Candy Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Licorice Candy Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Licorice Candy Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Licorice Candy Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Licorice Candy Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Licorice Candy Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Licorice Candy Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Licorice Candy Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Licorice Candy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Licorice Candy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Licorice Candy Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Licorice Candy Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Licorice Candy Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Licorice Candy Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Licorice Candy Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Licorice Candy Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Licorice Candy Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Twizzzlers

11.1.1 Twizzzlers Corporation Information

11.1.2 Twizzzlers Overview

11.1.3 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Product Description

11.1.5 Twizzzlers Related Developments 11.2 Red Vines

11.2.1 Red Vines Corporation Information

11.2.2 Red Vines Overview

11.2.3 Red Vines Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Red Vines Licorice Candy Product Description

11.2.5 Red Vines Related Developments 11.3 Wiley Wallaby

11.3.1 Wiley Wallaby Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wiley Wallaby Overview

11.3.3 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Product Description

11.3.5 Wiley Wallaby Related Developments 11.4 Venco

11.4.1 Venco Corporation Information

11.4.2 Venco Overview

11.4.3 Venco Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Venco Licorice Candy Product Description

11.4.5 Venco Related Developments 11.5 Good & Plenty

11.5.1 Good & Plenty Corporation Information

11.5.2 Good & Plenty Overview

11.5.3 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Product Description

11.5.5 Good & Plenty Related Developments 11.6 Halva

11.6.1 Halva Corporation Information

11.6.2 Halva Overview

11.6.3 Halva Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Halva Licorice Candy Product Description

11.6.5 Halva Related Developments 11.7 Klene

11.7.1 Klene Corporation Information

11.7.2 Klene Overview

11.7.3 Klene Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Klene Licorice Candy Product Description

11.7.5 Klene Related Developments 11.8 RJ’S

11.8.1 RJ’S Corporation Information

11.8.2 RJ’S Overview

11.8.3 RJ’S Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 RJ’S Licorice Candy Product Description

11.8.5 RJ’S Related Developments 11.9 Kraepelien & Holm

11.9.1 Kraepelien & Holm Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kraepelien & Holm Overview

11.9.3 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Product Description

11.9.5 Kraepelien & Holm Related Developments 11.10 Kenny’s Candy

11.10.1 Kenny’s Candy Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kenny’s Candy Overview

11.10.3 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Product Description

11.1.5 Twizzzlers Related Developments 11.12 Mrs. Call’s Candy

11.12.1 Mrs. Call’s Candy Corporation Information

11.12.2 Mrs. Call’s Candy Overview

11.12.3 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Mrs. Call’s Candy Product Description

11.12.5 Mrs. Call’s Candy Related Developments 11.13 Gimbals Fine Candies

11.13.1 Gimbals Fine Candies Corporation Information

11.13.2 Gimbals Fine Candies Overview

11.13.3 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Gimbals Fine Candies Product Description

11.13.5 Gimbals Fine Candies Related Developments 11.14 Kookaburra Liquorice

11.14.1 Kookaburra Liquorice Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kookaburra Liquorice Overview

11.14.3 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kookaburra Liquorice Product Description

11.14.5 Kookaburra Liquorice Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Licorice Candy Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Licorice Candy Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Licorice Candy Production Mode & Process 12.4 Licorice Candy Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Licorice Candy Sales Channels

12.4.2 Licorice Candy Distributors 12.5 Licorice Candy Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Licorice Candy Industry Trends 13.2 Licorice Candy Market Drivers 13.3 Licorice Candy Market Challenges 13.4 Licorice Candy Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Licorice Candy Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us