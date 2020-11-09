Licorice Candy Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: , Twizzzlers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ’S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny’s Candy, Switzer’s Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call’s Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Licorice Candy market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Licorice Candy market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Licorice Candy market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Twi, Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, lers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ'S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny's Candy, Switzer's Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call's Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019.
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Supermarket, Online Sales, Convenient Store, In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Licorice Candy market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Licorice Candy market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Licorice Candy industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Licorice Candy market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Licorice Candy market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Licorice Candy market
TOC
1 Licorice Candy Market Overview
1.1 Licorice Candy Product Scope
1.2 Licorice Candy Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Original Black Licorice
1.2.3 Fruit Flavored Candy
1.3 Licorice Candy Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Online Sales
1.3.4 Convenient Store
1.4 Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Licorice Candy Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Licorice Candy Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Licorice Candy Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Licorice Candy as of 2019)
3.4 Global Licorice Candy Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Licorice Candy Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Licorice Candy Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Licorice Candy Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Licorice Candy Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Licorice Candy Business
12.1 Twizzzlers
12.1.1 Twizzzlers Corporation Information
12.1.2 Twizzzlers Business Overview
12.1.3 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.1.5 Twizzzlers Recent Development
12.2 Red Vines
12.2.1 Red Vines Corporation Information
12.2.2 Red Vines Business Overview
12.2.3 Red Vines Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Red Vines Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.2.5 Red Vines Recent Development
12.3 Wiley Wallaby
12.3.1 Wiley Wallaby Corporation Information
12.3.2 Wiley Wallaby Business Overview
12.3.3 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.3.5 Wiley Wallaby Recent Development
12.4 Venco
12.4.1 Venco Corporation Information
12.4.2 Venco Business Overview
12.4.3 Venco Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Venco Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.4.5 Venco Recent Development
12.5 Good & Plenty
12.5.1 Good & Plenty Corporation Information
12.5.2 Good & Plenty Business Overview
12.5.3 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.5.5 Good & Plenty Recent Development
12.6 Halva
12.6.1 Halva Corporation Information
12.6.2 Halva Business Overview
12.6.3 Halva Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Halva Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.6.5 Halva Recent Development
12.7 Klene
12.7.1 Klene Corporation Information
12.7.2 Klene Business Overview
12.7.3 Klene Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Klene Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.7.5 Klene Recent Development
12.8 RJ’S
12.8.1 RJ’S Corporation Information
12.8.2 RJ’S Business Overview
12.8.3 RJ’S Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 RJ’S Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.8.5 RJ’S Recent Development
12.9 Kraepelien & Holm
12.9.1 Kraepelien & Holm Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kraepelien & Holm Business Overview
12.9.3 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.9.5 Kraepelien & Holm Recent Development
12.10 Kenny’s Candy
12.10.1 Kenny’s Candy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Kenny’s Candy Business Overview
12.10.3 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.10.5 Kenny’s Candy Recent Development
12.11 Switzer’s Authentic Candy
12.11.1 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Corporation Information
12.11.2 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Business Overview
12.11.3 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.11.5 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Recent Development
12.12 Mrs. Call’s Candy
12.12.1 Mrs. Call’s Candy Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mrs. Call’s Candy Business Overview
12.12.3 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.12.5 Mrs. Call’s Candy Recent Development
12.13 Gimbals Fine Candies
12.13.1 Gimbals Fine Candies Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gimbals Fine Candies Business Overview
12.13.3 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.13.5 Gimbals Fine Candies Recent Development
12.14 Kookaburra Liquorice
12.14.1 Kookaburra Liquorice Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kookaburra Liquorice Business Overview
12.14.3 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Products Offered
12.14.5 Kookaburra Liquorice Recent Development 13 Licorice Candy Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Licorice Candy Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Licorice Candy
13.4 Licorice Candy Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Licorice Candy Distributors List
14.3 Licorice Candy Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Licorice Candy Market Trends
15.2 Licorice Candy Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Licorice Candy Market Challenges
15.4 Licorice Candy Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
