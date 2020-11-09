Licorice Candy Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast | Key Players: , Twizzzlers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ’S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny’s Candy, Switzer’s Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call’s Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Licorice Candy market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Licorice Candy market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Licorice Candy market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Twi, Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019. lers, Red Vines, Wiley Wallaby, Venco, Good & Plenty, Halva, Klene, RJ’S, Kraepelien & Holm, Kenny’s Candy, Switzer’s Authentic Candy, Mrs. Call’s Candy, Gimbals Fine Candies, Kookaburra Liquorice Market Segment by Product Type: , Original Black Licorice, Fruit Flavored Candy, On the basis of product type, the fruit flavored candy segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 59.53% market share in 2019. Market Segment by Application: , Supermarket, Online Sales, Convenient Store, In the sales channels segment, the supermarket segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 64.41% in 2019. Followed by convenient store, which accounted for 25.21%.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Licorice Candy market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Licorice Candy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Licorice Candy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Licorice Candy market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Licorice Candy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Licorice Candy market

TOC

1 Licorice Candy Market Overview

1.1 Licorice Candy Product Scope

1.2 Licorice Candy Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Original Black Licorice

1.2.3 Fruit Flavored Candy

1.3 Licorice Candy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.3.4 Convenient Store

1.4 Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Licorice Candy Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Licorice Candy Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Licorice Candy Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Licorice Candy Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Licorice Candy Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Licorice Candy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Licorice Candy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Licorice Candy as of 2019)

3.4 Global Licorice Candy Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Licorice Candy Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Licorice Candy Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Licorice Candy Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Licorice Candy Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Licorice Candy Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Licorice Candy Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Licorice Candy Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Licorice Candy Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Licorice Candy Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Licorice Candy Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Licorice Candy Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Licorice Candy Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Licorice Candy Business

12.1 Twizzzlers

12.1.1 Twizzzlers Corporation Information

12.1.2 Twizzzlers Business Overview

12.1.3 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Twizzzlers Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.1.5 Twizzzlers Recent Development

12.2 Red Vines

12.2.1 Red Vines Corporation Information

12.2.2 Red Vines Business Overview

12.2.3 Red Vines Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Red Vines Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.2.5 Red Vines Recent Development

12.3 Wiley Wallaby

12.3.1 Wiley Wallaby Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wiley Wallaby Business Overview

12.3.3 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Wiley Wallaby Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.3.5 Wiley Wallaby Recent Development

12.4 Venco

12.4.1 Venco Corporation Information

12.4.2 Venco Business Overview

12.4.3 Venco Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Venco Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.4.5 Venco Recent Development

12.5 Good & Plenty

12.5.1 Good & Plenty Corporation Information

12.5.2 Good & Plenty Business Overview

12.5.3 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Good & Plenty Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.5.5 Good & Plenty Recent Development

12.6 Halva

12.6.1 Halva Corporation Information

12.6.2 Halva Business Overview

12.6.3 Halva Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Halva Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.6.5 Halva Recent Development

12.7 Klene

12.7.1 Klene Corporation Information

12.7.2 Klene Business Overview

12.7.3 Klene Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Klene Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.7.5 Klene Recent Development

12.8 RJ’S

12.8.1 RJ’S Corporation Information

12.8.2 RJ’S Business Overview

12.8.3 RJ’S Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 RJ’S Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.8.5 RJ’S Recent Development

12.9 Kraepelien & Holm

12.9.1 Kraepelien & Holm Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kraepelien & Holm Business Overview

12.9.3 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kraepelien & Holm Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.9.5 Kraepelien & Holm Recent Development

12.10 Kenny’s Candy

12.10.1 Kenny’s Candy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kenny’s Candy Business Overview

12.10.3 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kenny’s Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.10.5 Kenny’s Candy Recent Development

12.11 Switzer’s Authentic Candy

12.11.1 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Corporation Information

12.11.2 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Business Overview

12.11.3 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.11.5 Switzer’s Authentic Candy Recent Development

12.12 Mrs. Call’s Candy

12.12.1 Mrs. Call’s Candy Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mrs. Call’s Candy Business Overview

12.12.3 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Mrs. Call’s Candy Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.12.5 Mrs. Call’s Candy Recent Development

12.13 Gimbals Fine Candies

12.13.1 Gimbals Fine Candies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gimbals Fine Candies Business Overview

12.13.3 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Gimbals Fine Candies Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.13.5 Gimbals Fine Candies Recent Development

12.14 Kookaburra Liquorice

12.14.1 Kookaburra Liquorice Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kookaburra Liquorice Business Overview

12.14.3 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Kookaburra Liquorice Licorice Candy Products Offered

12.14.5 Kookaburra Liquorice Recent Development 13 Licorice Candy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Licorice Candy Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Licorice Candy

13.4 Licorice Candy Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Licorice Candy Distributors List

14.3 Licorice Candy Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Licorice Candy Market Trends

15.2 Licorice Candy Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Licorice Candy Market Challenges

15.4 Licorice Candy Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

