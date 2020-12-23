Li-ion Power Battery Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, Sony, Maxell, Moli, GS Yuasa Corp, Johnson Controls, Saft, Amita Technologies, EnerDel, SYNergy ScienTech, Boston-Power, Lion-tech Corp, PEVE, AESC, Lishen, BAK, BYD, ATL, BK Battery, DKT, COSLIGHT, HYB, SCUD Market Segment by Product Type: Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment by Application:

Mobile Computer

Electric Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Li-ion Power Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Power Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Li-ion Power Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Power Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Power Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Power Battery market

TOC

1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Overview

1.1 Li-ion Power Battery Product Overview

1.2 Li-ion Power Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery

1.2.2 Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery

1.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Li-ion Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Power Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Power Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Power Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Power Battery by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.1 Li-ion Power Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Computer

4.1.2 Electric Vehicle

4.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Li-ion Power Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery by Application 5 North America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Power Battery Business

10.1 Samsung SDI

10.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

10.2 Panasonic

10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasonic Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

10.4 Sony

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Recent Developments

10.5 Maxell

10.5.1 Maxell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Maxell Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Maxell Recent Developments

10.6 Moli

10.6.1 Moli Corporation Information

10.6.2 Moli Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Moli Recent Developments

10.7 GS Yuasa Corp

10.7.1 GS Yuasa Corp Corporation Information

10.7.2 GS Yuasa Corp Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 GS Yuasa Corp Recent Developments

10.8 Johnson Controls

10.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.9 Saft

10.9.1 Saft Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saft Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 Saft Recent Developments

10.10 Amita Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Li-ion Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Amita Technologies Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Amita Technologies Recent Developments

10.11 EnerDel

10.11.1 EnerDel Corporation Information

10.11.2 EnerDel Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 EnerDel Recent Developments

10.12 SYNergy ScienTech

10.12.1 SYNergy ScienTech Corporation Information

10.12.2 SYNergy ScienTech Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 SYNergy ScienTech Recent Developments

10.13 Boston-Power

10.13.1 Boston-Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 Boston-Power Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 Boston-Power Recent Developments

10.14 Lion-tech Corp

10.14.1 Lion-tech Corp Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lion-tech Corp Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Lion-tech Corp Recent Developments

10.15 PEVE

10.15.1 PEVE Corporation Information

10.15.2 PEVE Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.15.5 PEVE Recent Developments

10.16 AESC

10.16.1 AESC Corporation Information

10.16.2 AESC Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.16.5 AESC Recent Developments

10.17 Lishen

10.17.1 Lishen Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lishen Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.17.5 Lishen Recent Developments

10.18 BAK

10.18.1 BAK Corporation Information

10.18.2 BAK Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.18.5 BAK Recent Developments

10.19 BYD

10.19.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.19.2 BYD Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.19.5 BYD Recent Developments

10.20 ATL

10.20.1 ATL Corporation Information

10.20.2 ATL Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.20.5 ATL Recent Developments

10.21 BK Battery

10.21.1 BK Battery Corporation Information

10.21.2 BK Battery Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.21.5 BK Battery Recent Developments

10.22 DKT

10.22.1 DKT Corporation Information

10.22.2 DKT Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.22.5 DKT Recent Developments

10.23 COSLIGHT

10.23.1 COSLIGHT Corporation Information

10.23.2 COSLIGHT Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.23.5 COSLIGHT Recent Developments

10.24 HYB

10.24.1 HYB Corporation Information

10.24.2 HYB Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.24.5 HYB Recent Developments

10.25 SCUD

10.25.1 SCUD Corporation Information

10.25.2 SCUD Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered

10.25.5 SCUD Recent Developments 11 Li-ion Power Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Li-ion Power Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Li-ion Power Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Li-ion Power Battery Industry Trends

11.4.2 Li-ion Power Battery Market Drivers

11.4.3 Li-ion Power Battery Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

