Li-ion Power Battery Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Li-ion Power Battery market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Samsung SDI, Panasonic, LG Chem, Sony, Maxell, Moli, GS Yuasa Corp, Johnson Controls, Saft, Amita Technologies, EnerDel, SYNergy ScienTech, Boston-Power, Lion-tech Corp, PEVE, AESC, Lishen, BAK, BYD, ATL, BK Battery, DKT, COSLIGHT, HYB, SCUD
Market Segment by Product Type:
| Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery
Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery
Market Segment by Application:
|
Mobile Computer
Electric Vehicle
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Li-ion Power Battery market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Li-ion Power Battery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Li-ion Power Battery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Li-ion Power Battery market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Li-ion Power Battery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-ion Power Battery market
TOC
1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Overview
1.1 Li-ion Power Battery Product Overview
1.2 Li-ion Power Battery Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Prismatic Lithium Ion Battery
1.2.2 Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery
1.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Li-ion Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Li-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Li-ion Power Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Li-ion Power Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Li-ion Power Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-ion Power Battery as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Li-ion Power Battery Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Li-ion Power Battery Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Li-ion Power Battery by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Li-ion Power Battery by Application
4.1 Li-ion Power Battery Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mobile Computer
4.1.2 Electric Vehicle
4.2 Global Li-ion Power Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Li-ion Power Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Li-ion Power Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery by Application
4.5.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery by Application 5 North America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Power Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Power Battery Business
10.1 Samsung SDI
10.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments
10.2 Panasonic
10.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.2.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Panasonic Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Samsung SDI Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.2.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
10.3 LG Chem
10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LG Chem Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Developments
10.4 Sony
10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Sony Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.4.5 Sony Recent Developments
10.5 Maxell
10.5.1 Maxell Corporation Information
10.5.2 Maxell Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Maxell Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.5.5 Maxell Recent Developments
10.6 Moli
10.6.1 Moli Corporation Information
10.6.2 Moli Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Moli Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.6.5 Moli Recent Developments
10.7 GS Yuasa Corp
10.7.1 GS Yuasa Corp Corporation Information
10.7.2 GS Yuasa Corp Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 GS Yuasa Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.7.5 GS Yuasa Corp Recent Developments
10.8 Johnson Controls
10.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.8.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Johnson Controls Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments
10.9 Saft
10.9.1 Saft Corporation Information
10.9.2 Saft Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Saft Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.9.5 Saft Recent Developments
10.10 Amita Technologies
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Li-ion Power Battery Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Amita Technologies Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Amita Technologies Recent Developments
10.11 EnerDel
10.11.1 EnerDel Corporation Information
10.11.2 EnerDel Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 EnerDel Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.11.5 EnerDel Recent Developments
10.12 SYNergy ScienTech
10.12.1 SYNergy ScienTech Corporation Information
10.12.2 SYNergy ScienTech Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 SYNergy ScienTech Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.12.5 SYNergy ScienTech Recent Developments
10.13 Boston-Power
10.13.1 Boston-Power Corporation Information
10.13.2 Boston-Power Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Boston-Power Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.13.5 Boston-Power Recent Developments
10.14 Lion-tech Corp
10.14.1 Lion-tech Corp Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lion-tech Corp Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Lion-tech Corp Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.14.5 Lion-tech Corp Recent Developments
10.15 PEVE
10.15.1 PEVE Corporation Information
10.15.2 PEVE Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 PEVE Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.15.5 PEVE Recent Developments
10.16 AESC
10.16.1 AESC Corporation Information
10.16.2 AESC Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 AESC Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.16.5 AESC Recent Developments
10.17 Lishen
10.17.1 Lishen Corporation Information
10.17.2 Lishen Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Lishen Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.17.5 Lishen Recent Developments
10.18 BAK
10.18.1 BAK Corporation Information
10.18.2 BAK Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 BAK Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.18.5 BAK Recent Developments
10.19 BYD
10.19.1 BYD Corporation Information
10.19.2 BYD Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 BYD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.19.5 BYD Recent Developments
10.20 ATL
10.20.1 ATL Corporation Information
10.20.2 ATL Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 ATL Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.20.5 ATL Recent Developments
10.21 BK Battery
10.21.1 BK Battery Corporation Information
10.21.2 BK Battery Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 BK Battery Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.21.5 BK Battery Recent Developments
10.22 DKT
10.22.1 DKT Corporation Information
10.22.2 DKT Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 DKT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.22.5 DKT Recent Developments
10.23 COSLIGHT
10.23.1 COSLIGHT Corporation Information
10.23.2 COSLIGHT Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 COSLIGHT Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.23.5 COSLIGHT Recent Developments
10.24 HYB
10.24.1 HYB Corporation Information
10.24.2 HYB Description, Business Overview
10.24.3 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 HYB Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.24.5 HYB Recent Developments
10.25 SCUD
10.25.1 SCUD Corporation Information
10.25.2 SCUD Description, Business Overview
10.25.3 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 SCUD Li-ion Power Battery Products Offered
10.25.5 SCUD Recent Developments 11 Li-ion Power Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Li-ion Power Battery Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Li-ion Power Battery Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Li-ion Power Battery Industry Trends
11.4.2 Li-ion Power Battery Market Drivers
11.4.3 Li-ion Power Battery Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
