Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Ltd, Umicore, CNGR Corporation

This report studies the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor material. Precursor materials are intermediate products with highly uniform distribution of various elements prepared by solution process can be converted into finished products by chemical reaction and play a decisive role in the performance index of finished products. The cathode material is the key material for lithium ion batteries, and the precursor is an important raw material for the production of lithium ion cathode materials. used for energy storage devices of various new energy vehicles, 3C Electronics, digital cameras, drones, robots, solar energy, wind energy, etc., as well as communication equipment and backup power of such base stations. Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor are mainly classified into the following types: NMC and NMA type, and NMC type is the most widely used type which takes up about 84% of the total sales in 2019. Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor have wide range of applications, such as New Energy Vehicles and 3C Electronics. New Energy Vehicles was the most widely used area which took up about 66% of the global total in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market The global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market size is projected to reach US$ 5971.2 million by 2026, from US$ 4849.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Scope and Segment Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, CNGR Corporation, Brunp Recycling, Tanaka Chemical Corporation, Kelong New Energy, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Fangyuan, Greatpower Technology, Ronbay Technology, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium, Jiana Energy, Jinchuan Group, Zhejiang Power

Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Breakdown Data by Type

NCM Type, NCA Type

Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Breakdown Data by Application

New Energy Vehicles, 3C Electronics, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market report are China and Japan.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NCM Type

1.2.3 NCA Type 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles

1.3.3 3C Electronics

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production 2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 China 2.5 Japan 3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 GEM Co., Ltd

12.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Overview

12.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Related Developments 12.2 Umicore

12.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.2.2 Umicore Overview

12.2.3 Umicore Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Umicore Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.2.5 Umicore Related Developments 12.3 CNGR Corporation

12.3.1 CNGR Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNGR Corporation Overview

12.3.3 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.3.5 CNGR Corporation Related Developments 12.4 Brunp Recycling

12.4.1 Brunp Recycling Corporation Information

12.4.2 Brunp Recycling Overview

12.4.3 Brunp Recycling Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Brunp Recycling Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.4.5 Brunp Recycling Related Developments 12.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation

12.5.1 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.5.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Related Developments 12.6 Kelong New Energy

12.6.1 Kelong New Energy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kelong New Energy Overview

12.6.3 Kelong New Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kelong New Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.6.5 Kelong New Energy Related Developments 12.7 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

12.7.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.7.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Related Developments 12.8 Fangyuan

12.8.1 Fangyuan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fangyuan Overview

12.8.3 Fangyuan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fangyuan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.8.5 Fangyuan Related Developments 12.9 Greatpower Technology

12.9.1 Greatpower Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Greatpower Technology Overview

12.9.3 Greatpower Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Greatpower Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.9.5 Greatpower Technology Related Developments 12.10 Ronbay Technology

12.10.1 Ronbay Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ronbay Technology Overview

12.10.3 Ronbay Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ronbay Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.10.5 Ronbay Technology Related Developments 12.11 Hunan Changyuan Lico

12.11.1 Hunan Changyuan Lico Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hunan Changyuan Lico Overview

12.11.3 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.11.5 Hunan Changyuan Lico Related Developments 12.12 GanfengLithium

12.12.1 GanfengLithium Corporation Information

12.12.2 GanfengLithium Overview

12.12.3 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.12.5 GanfengLithium Related Developments 12.13 Jiana Energy

12.13.1 Jiana Energy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiana Energy Overview

12.13.3 Jiana Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiana Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.13.5 Jiana Energy Related Developments 12.14 Jinchuan Group

12.14.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jinchuan Group Overview

12.14.3 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.14.5 Jinchuan Group Related Developments 12.15 Zhejiang Power

12.15.1 Zhejiang Power Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhejiang Power Overview

12.15.3 Zhejiang Power Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhejiang Power Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.15.5 Zhejiang Power Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Mode & Process 13.4 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Distributors 13.5 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Trends 14.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Drivers 14.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Challenges 14.4 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

