Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, CNGR Corporation

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market are: GEM Co., Ltd, Umicore, CNGR Corporation, Brunp Recycling, Tanaka Chemical Corporation, Kelong New Energy, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Fangyuan, Greatpower Technology, Ronbay Technology, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium, Jiana Energy, Jinchuan Group, Zhejiang Power Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market by Type Segments:

NCM Type, NCA Type Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market by Application Segments:

New Energy Vehicles, 3C Electronics, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NCM Type

1.2.3 NCA Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles

1.3.3 3C Electronics

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 China

2.5 Japan 3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 GEM Co., Ltd

12.1.1 GEM Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 GEM Co., Ltd Overview

12.1.3 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GEM Co., Ltd Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.1.5 GEM Co., Ltd Related Developments

12.2 Umicore

12.2.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.2.2 Umicore Overview

12.2.3 Umicore Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Umicore Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.2.5 Umicore Related Developments

12.3 CNGR Corporation

12.3.1 CNGR Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 CNGR Corporation Overview

12.3.3 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CNGR Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.3.5 CNGR Corporation Related Developments

12.4 Brunp Recycling

12.4.1 Brunp Recycling Corporation Information

12.4.2 Brunp Recycling Overview

12.4.3 Brunp Recycling Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Brunp Recycling Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.4.5 Brunp Recycling Related Developments

12.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation

12.5.1 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.5.5 Tanaka Chemical Corporation Related Developments

12.6 Kelong New Energy

12.6.1 Kelong New Energy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kelong New Energy Overview

12.6.3 Kelong New Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kelong New Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.6.5 Kelong New Energy Related Developments

12.7 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

12.7.1 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Overview

12.7.3 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.7.5 Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Related Developments

12.8 Fangyuan

12.8.1 Fangyuan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fangyuan Overview

12.8.3 Fangyuan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fangyuan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.8.5 Fangyuan Related Developments

12.9 Greatpower Technology

12.9.1 Greatpower Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Greatpower Technology Overview

12.9.3 Greatpower Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Greatpower Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.9.5 Greatpower Technology Related Developments

12.10 Ronbay Technology

12.10.1 Ronbay Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ronbay Technology Overview

12.10.3 Ronbay Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ronbay Technology Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.10.5 Ronbay Technology Related Developments

12.11 Hunan Changyuan Lico

12.11.1 Hunan Changyuan Lico Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hunan Changyuan Lico Overview

12.11.3 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hunan Changyuan Lico Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.11.5 Hunan Changyuan Lico Related Developments

12.12 GanfengLithium

12.12.1 GanfengLithium Corporation Information

12.12.2 GanfengLithium Overview

12.12.3 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GanfengLithium Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.12.5 GanfengLithium Related Developments

12.13 Jiana Energy

12.13.1 Jiana Energy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiana Energy Overview

12.13.3 Jiana Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiana Energy Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.13.5 Jiana Energy Related Developments

12.14 Jinchuan Group

12.14.1 Jinchuan Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jinchuan Group Overview

12.14.3 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jinchuan Group Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.14.5 Jinchuan Group Related Developments

12.15 Zhejiang Power

12.15.1 Zhejiang Power Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhejiang Power Overview

12.15.3 Zhejiang Power Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhejiang Power Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Product Description

12.15.5 Zhejiang Power Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Distributors

13.5 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Industry Trends

14.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Drivers

14.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Challenges

14.4 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

