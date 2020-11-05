Li-Ion Battery Sales Market size to reach US$ 153120 million by 2026, from US$ 55020 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery, BAK Power, Toshiba, AESC, Saft Market Segment by Product Type: Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Titanate Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, By type，li-NMC battery segment is the most commonly used type, with about 31.62% market share in 2018 and expected to reach 49% by 2025. Market Segment by Application: , Smartphones, Laptops, Other Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Others, By application, li-ion battery market segmented to smartphones, laptops, other consumer electronics, industrial, automotive. All these segments combined market share of 56.6% in 2018. And others appication is estimated to increase in forecast periods.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Li-Ion Battery Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Li-Ion Battery Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Li-Ion Battery Sales market

TOC

1 Li-Ion Battery Market Overview

1.1 Li-Ion Battery Product Scope

1.2 Li-Ion Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery

1.2.3 Lithium-Titanate Battery

1.2.4 Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

1.2.5 Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

1.2.6 Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

1.3 Li-Ion Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Laptops

1.3.4 Other Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Li-Ion Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Li-Ion Battery Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Li-Ion Battery Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Li-Ion Battery Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Li-Ion Battery Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Li-Ion Battery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Li-Ion Battery as of 2019)

3.4 Global Li-Ion Battery Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Li-Ion Battery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Li-Ion Battery Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Li-Ion Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Li-Ion Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Li-Ion Battery Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Li-Ion Battery Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Li-Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-Ion Battery Business

12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Panasonic Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.2 Samsung SDI

12.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.2.2 Samsung SDI Business Overview

12.2.3 Samsung SDI Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Samsung SDI Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

12.3 LG Chem

12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.3.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.3.3 LG Chem Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 LG Chem Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.4 CATL

12.4.1 CATL Corporation Information

12.4.2 CATL Business Overview

12.4.3 CATL Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 CATL Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.4.5 CATL Recent Development

12.5 ATL

12.5.1 ATL Corporation Information

12.5.2 ATL Business Overview

12.5.3 ATL Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ATL Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.5.5 ATL Recent Development

12.6 Murata

12.6.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.6.2 Murata Business Overview

12.6.3 Murata Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Murata Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.6.5 Murata Recent Development

12.7 BYD

12.7.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.7.2 BYD Business Overview

12.7.3 BYD Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 BYD Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.7.5 BYD Recent Development

12.8 Tianjin Lishen Battery

12.8.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Business Overview

12.8.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.8.5 Tianjin Lishen Battery Recent Development

12.9 BAK Power

12.9.1 BAK Power Corporation Information

12.9.2 BAK Power Business Overview

12.9.3 BAK Power Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BAK Power Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.9.5 BAK Power Recent Development

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toshiba Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.11 AESC

12.11.1 AESC Corporation Information

12.11.2 AESC Business Overview

12.11.3 AESC Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 AESC Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.11.5 AESC Recent Development

12.12 Saft

12.12.1 Saft Corporation Information

12.12.2 Saft Business Overview

12.12.3 Saft Li-Ion Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Saft Li-Ion Battery Products Offered

12.12.5 Saft Recent Development 13 Li-Ion Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Li-Ion Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Li-Ion Battery

13.4 Li-Ion Battery Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Li-Ion Battery Distributors List

14.3 Li-Ion Battery Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Li-Ion Battery Market Trends

15.2 Li-Ion Battery Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Li-Ion Battery Market Challenges

15.4 Li-Ion Battery Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

