LFA-based Cardiac Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Roche, Abbott, Siemens

Lateral Flow Assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyte, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds. Cardiac biomarkers are the substances released into the blood stream from the damaged muscle of the heart. These biomarkers are used to diagnose heart functioning, risk stratifications, and cardiac diseases in patients. Biomarker is a quantifiable and measurable biological parameter that includes an enzyme, hormones, and proteins, all associated with heart function, failure, or damage. The industry’s leading producers are Roche, Abbott and Siemens, with revenues of 26.24%, 16.11% and 11.04% respectively in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global LFA-based Cardiac Market The global LFA-based Cardiac market size is projected to reach US$ 5258.4 million by 2026, from US$ 3086.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.
:
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global LFA-based Cardiac market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global LFA-based Cardiac market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global LFA-based Cardiac market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global LFA-based Cardiac market.
LFA-based Cardiac Breakdown Data by Type
Troponin I, Troponin T, CK-MB, Myoglobin, Others
LFA-based Cardiac Breakdown Data by Application
Laboratory Testing, Point-of-care Testing Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the LFA-based Cardiac market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global LFA-based Cardiac market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
Roche, Abbott, Siemens, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMérieux, Thermo Fisher, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, LSI Medience Corporation
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Troponin I
1.2.3 Troponin T
1.2.4 CK-MB
1.2.5 Myoglobin
1.2.6 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Laboratory Testing
1.3.3 Point-of-care Testing 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 LFA-based Cardiac Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 LFA-based Cardiac Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 LFA-based Cardiac Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 LFA-based Cardiac Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 LFA-based Cardiac Market Trends
2.3.2 LFA-based Cardiac Market Drivers
2.3.3 LFA-based Cardiac Market Challenges
2.3.4 LFA-based Cardiac Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top LFA-based Cardiac Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top LFA-based Cardiac Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LFA-based Cardiac Revenue 3.4 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LFA-based Cardiac Revenue in 2020 3.5 LFA-based Cardiac Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players LFA-based Cardiac Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into LFA-based Cardiac Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 LFA-based Cardiac Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 LFA-based Cardiac Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global LFA-based Cardiac Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global LFA-based Cardiac Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa LFA-based Cardiac Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Roche
11.1.1 Roche Company Details
11.1.2 Roche Business Overview
11.1.3 Roche LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.1.4 Roche Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Roche Recent Development 11.2 Abbott
11.2.1 Abbott Company Details
11.2.2 Abbott Business Overview
11.2.3 Abbott LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.2.4 Abbott Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Abbott Recent Development 11.3 Siemens
11.3.1 Siemens Company Details
11.3.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.3.3 Siemens LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.3.4 Siemens Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.4 Danaher
11.4.1 Danaher Company Details
11.4.2 Danaher Business Overview
11.4.3 Danaher LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.4.4 Danaher Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Danaher Recent Development 11.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.5.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
11.5.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview
11.5.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.5.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development 11.6 BioMérieux
11.6.1 BioMérieux Company Details
11.6.2 BioMérieux Business Overview
11.6.3 BioMérieux LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.6.4 BioMérieux Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 BioMérieux Recent Development 11.7 Thermo Fisher
11.7.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
11.7.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview
11.7.3 Thermo Fisher LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.7.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development 11.8 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
11.8.1 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Details
11.8.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Business Overview
11.8.3 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.8.4 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Recent Development 11.9 LSI Medience Corporation
11.9.1 LSI Medience Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 LSI Medience Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 LSI Medience Corporation LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.9.4 LSI Medience Corporation Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 LSI Medience Corporation Recent Development 11.10 Randox laboratories
11.10.1 Randox laboratories Company Details
11.10.2 Randox laboratories Business Overview
11.10.3 Randox laboratories LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.10.4 Randox laboratories Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Randox laboratories Recent Development 11.11 Wondfo Biotech
11.11.1 Wondfo Biotech Company Details
11.11.2 Wondfo Biotech Business Overview
11.11.3 Wondfo Biotech LFA-based Cardiac Introduction
11.11.4 Wondfo Biotech Revenue in LFA-based Cardiac Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Wondfo Biotech Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
