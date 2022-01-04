Leisure Bike Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Giant, Trek, Accell

“
The report titled Global Leisure Bike Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Leisure Bike market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Leisure Bike market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Leisure Bike market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Leisure Bike market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Leisure Bike report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Leisure Bike report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Leisure Bike market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Leisure Bike market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Leisure Bike market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Leisure Bike market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Leisure Bike market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Giant, Trek, Accell, Merida, Cube, Cannondale, Grimaldi Industri, Specialized, Fuji Bikes, Hero Cycles, Scott Sports, LOOK, Atlas, Xidesheng Bicycle, Shanghai Phonex, KHS
Market Segmentation by Product:
Commuter Bikes
Sport Hybrid Bikes
Market Segmentation by Application:
Online
Offline
The Leisure Bike Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Leisure Bike market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Leisure Bike market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Leisure Bike market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Leisure Bike industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Leisure Bike market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Leisure Bike market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Leisure Bike market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Leisure Bike Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Leisure Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Commuter Bikes
1.2.3 Sport Hybrid Bikes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Leisure Bike Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Leisure Bike Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Leisure Bike Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Leisure Bike Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Leisure Bike Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Leisure Bike Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Leisure Bike Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Leisure Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Leisure Bike Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Leisure Bike Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Leisure Bike Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Leisure Bike Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Leisure Bike Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Leisure Bike Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Leisure Bike Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Leisure Bike Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Leisure Bike Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Leisure Bike Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Leisure Bike Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Leisure Bike Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Leisure Bike Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Leisure Bike Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Leisure Bike Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Leisure Bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Leisure Bike Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Leisure Bike Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Leisure Bike Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Leisure Bike Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Leisure Bike Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Leisure Bike Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Leisure Bike Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Leisure Bike Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Leisure Bike Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Leisure Bike Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Leisure Bike Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Leisure Bike Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Leisure Bike Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Leisure Bike Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Leisure Bike Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Leisure Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Leisure Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Leisure Bike Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Leisure Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Leisure Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Leisure Bike Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Leisure Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Leisure Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Leisure Bike Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Leisure Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Leisure Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Leisure Bike Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Leisure Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Leisure Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Leisure Bike Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Leisure Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Leisure Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Leisure Bike Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Leisure Bike Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Leisure Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Leisure Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Leisure Bike Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Leisure Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Leisure Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Leisure Bike Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Leisure Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Leisure Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Leisure Bike Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Giant
11.1.1 Giant Corporation Information
11.1.2 Giant Overview
11.1.3 Giant Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Giant Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Giant Recent Developments
11.2 Trek
11.2.1 Trek Corporation Information
11.2.2 Trek Overview
11.2.3 Trek Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Trek Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Trek Recent Developments
11.3 Accell
11.3.1 Accell Corporation Information
11.3.2 Accell Overview
11.3.3 Accell Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Accell Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Accell Recent Developments
11.4 Merida
11.4.1 Merida Corporation Information
11.4.2 Merida Overview
11.4.3 Merida Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Merida Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Merida Recent Developments
11.5 Cube
11.5.1 Cube Corporation Information
11.5.2 Cube Overview
11.5.3 Cube Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Cube Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Cube Recent Developments
11.6 Cannondale
11.6.1 Cannondale Corporation Information
11.6.2 Cannondale Overview
11.6.3 Cannondale Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Cannondale Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Cannondale Recent Developments
11.7 Grimaldi Industri
11.7.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information
11.7.2 Grimaldi Industri Overview
11.7.3 Grimaldi Industri Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Grimaldi Industri Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Developments
11.8 Specialized
11.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
11.8.2 Specialized Overview
11.8.3 Specialized Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Specialized Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Specialized Recent Developments
11.9 Fuji Bikes
11.9.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information
11.9.2 Fuji Bikes Overview
11.9.3 Fuji Bikes Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Fuji Bikes Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Developments
11.10 Hero Cycles
11.10.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hero Cycles Overview
11.10.3 Hero Cycles Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Hero Cycles Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Hero Cycles Recent Developments
11.11 Scott Sports
11.11.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
11.11.2 Scott Sports Overview
11.11.3 Scott Sports Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Scott Sports Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments
11.12 LOOK
11.12.1 LOOK Corporation Information
11.12.2 LOOK Overview
11.12.3 LOOK Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 LOOK Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 LOOK Recent Developments
11.13 Atlas
11.13.1 Atlas Corporation Information
11.13.2 Atlas Overview
11.13.3 Atlas Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Atlas Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Atlas Recent Developments
11.14 Xidesheng Bicycle
11.14.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information
11.14.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Overview
11.14.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Developments
11.15 Shanghai Phonex
11.15.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information
11.15.2 Shanghai Phonex Overview
11.15.3 Shanghai Phonex Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Shanghai Phonex Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Developments
11.16 KHS
11.16.1 KHS Corporation Information
11.16.2 KHS Overview
11.16.3 KHS Leisure Bike Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 KHS Leisure Bike Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 KHS Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Leisure Bike Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Leisure Bike Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Leisure Bike Production Mode & Process
12.4 Leisure Bike Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Leisure Bike Sales Channels
12.4.2 Leisure Bike Distributors
12.5 Leisure Bike Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Leisure Bike Industry Trends
13.2 Leisure Bike Market Drivers
13.3 Leisure Bike Market Challenges
13.4 Leisure Bike Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Leisure Bike Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
