Legal Sports Betting Market Growth, 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2028 FanDuel, DraftKings, William Hill

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Legal Sports Betting Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Legal Sports Betting market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Legal Sports Betting market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Legal Sports Betting market.

The research report on the global Legal Sports Betting market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Legal Sports Betting market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Legal Sports Betting research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Legal Sports Betting market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Legal Sports Betting market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Legal Sports Betting market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Legal Sports Betting Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Legal Sports Betting market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Legal Sports Betting market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Legal Sports Betting Market Leading Players

FanDuel, DraftKings, William Hill, BetMGM, BetRivers, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Bet365 Group, Betfred, Sports Interaction, Caliente

Legal Sports Betting Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Legal Sports Betting market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Legal Sports Betting market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Legal Sports Betting Segmentation by Product

American Football

Basketball

Baseball

Soccer

Hockey

Others

Legal Sports Betting Segmentation by Application

Online Sports Betting

Land-Based Sports Betting

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Legal Sports Betting market?

How will the global Legal Sports Betting market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Legal Sports Betting market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Legal Sports Betting market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Legal Sports Betting market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Legal Sports Betting

1.1 Legal Sports Betting Market Overview

1.1.1 Legal Sports Betting Product Scope

1.1.2 Legal Sports Betting Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Legal Sports Betting Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Legal Sports Betting Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Legal Sports Betting Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Legal Sports Betting Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Legal Sports Betting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 American Football

2.5 Basketball

2.6 Baseball

2.7 Soccer

2.8 Hockey

2.9 Others 3 Legal Sports Betting Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Legal Sports Betting Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Legal Sports Betting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Online Sports Betting

3.5 Land-Based Sports Betting 4 Legal Sports Betting Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Legal Sports Betting as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Legal Sports Betting Market

4.4 Global Top Players Legal Sports Betting Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Legal Sports Betting Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Legal Sports Betting Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 FanDuel

5.1.1 FanDuel Profile

5.1.2 FanDuel Main Business

5.1.3 FanDuel Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 FanDuel Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 FanDuel Recent Developments

5.2 DraftKings

5.2.1 DraftKings Profile

5.2.2 DraftKings Main Business

5.2.3 DraftKings Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DraftKings Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DraftKings Recent Developments

5.3 William Hill

5.3.1 William Hill Profile

5.3.2 William Hill Main Business

5.3.3 William Hill Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 William Hill Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 BetMGM Recent Developments

5.4 BetMGM

5.4.1 BetMGM Profile

5.4.2 BetMGM Main Business

5.4.3 BetMGM Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BetMGM Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 BetMGM Recent Developments

5.5 BetRivers

5.5.1 BetRivers Profile

5.5.2 BetRivers Main Business

5.5.3 BetRivers Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BetRivers Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BetRivers Recent Developments

5.6 888 Holdings

5.6.1 888 Holdings Profile

5.6.2 888 Holdings Main Business

5.6.3 888 Holdings Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 888 Holdings Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 888 Holdings Recent Developments

5.7 Kindred Group

5.7.1 Kindred Group Profile

5.7.2 Kindred Group Main Business

5.7.3 Kindred Group Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kindred Group Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Kindred Group Recent Developments

5.8 Bet365 Group

5.8.1 Bet365 Group Profile

5.8.2 Bet365 Group Main Business

5.8.3 Bet365 Group Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Bet365 Group Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Bet365 Group Recent Developments

5.9 Betfred

5.9.1 Betfred Profile

5.9.2 Betfred Main Business

5.9.3 Betfred Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Betfred Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Betfred Recent Developments

5.10 Sports Interaction

5.10.1 Sports Interaction Profile

5.10.2 Sports Interaction Main Business

5.10.3 Sports Interaction Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sports Interaction Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sports Interaction Recent Developments

5.11 Caliente

5.11.1 Caliente Profile

5.11.2 Caliente Main Business

5.11.3 Caliente Legal Sports Betting Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Caliente Legal Sports Betting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Caliente Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Legal Sports Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Legal Sports Betting Market Dynamics

11.1 Legal Sports Betting Industry Trends

11.2 Legal Sports Betting Market Drivers

11.3 Legal Sports Betting Market Challenges

11.4 Legal Sports Betting Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

“