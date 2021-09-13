LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand

“

The report titled Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LED Residential Outdoor Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand, Hubbell, Kichler, Maxim Lighting, Philips, Cree Lighting, Generation Brands, Feit Electric Company, Hudson Valley Lighting

Market Segmentation by Product:

Landscape Lighting

Path Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

New Construction

Existing Construction



The LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LED Residential Outdoor Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting

1.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Landscape Lighting

1.2.3 Path Lighting

1.2.4 Architectural Lighting

1.2.5 Other

1.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 New Construction

1.3.3 Existing Construction

1.4 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 OSRAM Group

6.1.1 OSRAM Group Corporation Information

6.1.2 OSRAM Group Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 OSRAM Group LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 OSRAM Group LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.1.5 OSRAM Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 GE Lighting

6.2.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

6.2.2 GE Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 GE Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.2.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Legrand

6.3.1 Legrand Corporation Information

6.3.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Legrand LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Legrand LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Legrand Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Hubbell

6.4.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hubbell Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Hubbell LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hubbell LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Hubbell Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Kichler

6.5.1 Kichler Corporation Information

6.5.2 Kichler Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Kichler LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Kichler LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Kichler Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Maxim Lighting

6.6.1 Maxim Lighting Corporation Information

6.6.2 Maxim Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Maxim Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Maxim Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Maxim Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Philips

6.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Philips LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Philips LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Cree Lighting

6.8.1 Cree Lighting Corporation Information

6.8.2 Cree Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Cree Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Cree Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Cree Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Generation Brands

6.9.1 Generation Brands Corporation Information

6.9.2 Generation Brands Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Generation Brands LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Generation Brands LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Generation Brands Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Feit Electric Company

6.10.1 Feit Electric Company Corporation Information

6.10.2 Feit Electric Company Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Feit Electric Company LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Feit Electric Company LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Feit Electric Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Hudson Valley Lighting

6.11.1 Hudson Valley Lighting Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hudson Valley Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Hudson Valley Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Hudson Valley Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Hudson Valley Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting

7.4 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Distributors List

8.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Customers

9 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Dynamics

9.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Industry Trends

9.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Growth Drivers

9.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Challenges

9.4 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

