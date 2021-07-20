LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027| OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Research Report: OSRAM Group, GE Lighting, Legrand, Hubbell, Kichler, Maxim Lighting, Philips, Cree Lighting, Generation Brands, Feit Electric Company, Hudson Valley Lighting

Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market by Type: Landscape Lighting, Path Lighting, Architectural Lighting, Other

Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market by Application: New Construction, Existing Construction

The global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the LED Residential Outdoor Lighting market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Overview

1.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Overview

1.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Landscape Lighting

1.2.2 Path Lighting

1.2.3 Architectural Lighting

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LED Residential Outdoor Lighting as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Application

4.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 New Construction

4.1.2 Existing Construction

4.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Country

5.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Country

6.1 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Country

8.1 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Business

10.1 OSRAM Group

10.1.1 OSRAM Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 OSRAM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 OSRAM Group LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 OSRAM Group LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 OSRAM Group Recent Development

10.2 GE Lighting

10.2.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GE Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

10.3 Legrand

10.3.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.3.2 Legrand Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Legrand LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Legrand LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 Legrand Recent Development

10.4 Hubbell

10.4.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hubbell Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hubbell LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hubbell LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Hubbell Recent Development

10.5 Kichler

10.5.1 Kichler Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kichler Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kichler LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kichler LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Kichler Recent Development

10.6 Maxim Lighting

10.6.1 Maxim Lighting Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxim Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Maxim Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Maxim Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxim Lighting Recent Development

10.7 Philips

10.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.7.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Philips LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Philips LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 Philips Recent Development

10.8 Cree Lighting

10.8.1 Cree Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cree Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cree Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cree Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Cree Lighting Recent Development

10.9 Generation Brands

10.9.1 Generation Brands Corporation Information

10.9.2 Generation Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Generation Brands LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Generation Brands LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Generation Brands Recent Development

10.10 Feit Electric Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Feit Electric Company LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Feit Electric Company Recent Development

10.11 Hudson Valley Lighting

10.11.1 Hudson Valley Lighting Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hudson Valley Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hudson Valley Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hudson Valley Lighting LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Products Offered

10.11.5 Hudson Valley Lighting Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Distributors

12.3 LED Residential Outdoor Lighting Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

