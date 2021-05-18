LED Portable Lighting Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027-Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021 – – QY Research recently added a research report, Global LED Portable Lighting Market Research Report 2021 to its ever-increasing repository. The research report discusses the future of the global LED Portable Lighting market. It highlights the drivers and restraints and sheds light on the undercurrents defining the threats and opportunities. The research report is projected to provide the readers with a thorough evaluation of factors influencing the global LED Portable Lighting market. To serve the same purpose, analysts have used a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These evaluations are supported by the unbiased opinions of market experts.
The assessment of the global LED Portable Lighting market is determined with the mention of global figures and CAGR for the forecast period. Analysts have also included the historic figures for the mentioned segments and the forecast ones to help the readers understand the progress each part of the global LED Portable Lighting market will make in the coming years.
Global LED Portable Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints
The thorough evaluation of the global LED Portable Lighting market includes a complete explanation of the drivers present in the market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development, the impact of changing economies, and consumer behaviors to ascertain the factors that will drive the overall market. In addition, analysts have also tried to factor in changes in manufacturing activities and industrial operations that will determine the sales of the products in the global LED Portable Lighting market.
This chapter also explains the possible restraints present in the global LED Portable Lighting market. It assesses the reasons that could hamper the growth of the market. Analysts have evaluated the rising environmental concerns and fluctuating cost of raw materials that is projected to dampen the spirit of the global LED Portable Lighting market. However, analysts have also presented potential opportunities that the players in the global LED Portable Lighting market can bank on. The chapter on drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities presents a holistic view of the global LED Portable Lighting market.
Key players cited in the report:
Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning, Ritelite (Systems) Ltd, Exloc Instruments, UNILITE, Atlas Copco, Wolf, Defender Power & Light, Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Milwaukee
Global LED Portable Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape
Analysts have thoroughly assessed the competitive landscape present in the global LED Portable Lighting market. The report includes the study of the key players operating in the LED Portable Lighting market. It also details the strategic initiatives that the companies have taken in recent years to keep up with the intensifying competition. In addition, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development plans, and their business strategies going forward.
Global LED Portable Lighting Market: Segment Analysis
This chapter focuses on the various segments present in the global LED Portable Lighting market. The report segments the market based on type, application, product, service, and end users. This breakdown allows a granular view of the subject. It helps in understanding the changes in production and overall needs of consumers that are likely to influence these segments.
Global LED Portable Lighting Market by Type Segments:
Flashlights, Headlamps, Lanterns, FloodLights and Worklight, Others
Global LED Portable Lighting Market by Application Segments:
Industrial, Residential, Military, Others
Global LED Portable Lighting Market: Regional Analysis
The chapter on regional analysis highlights the political scenario in emerging economies and developed nations that are expected to influence the demand and supply dynamics. The regional analysis also helps in ascertaining the shifting needs of the population that have a critical impact on the overall LED Portable Lighting market. Cost of labor, raw materials, and production costs depending on the region have also been factored in this part of the research report.
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global LED Portable Lighting market. Some of the questions are given below:
- What will be the size of the global LED Portable Lighting market in 2027?
- What is the current CAGR of the global LED Portable Lighting market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global LED Portable Lighting market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global LED Portable Lighting market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global LED Portable Lighting market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global LED Portable Lighting market?
Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global LED Portable Lighting market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global LED Portable Lighting market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global LED Portable Lighting market.
TOC
1 LED Portable Lighting Market Overview
1.1 LED Portable Lighting Product Overview
1.2 LED Portable Lighting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flashlights
1.2.2 Headlamps
1.2.3 Lanterns
1.2.4 FloodLights and Worklight
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LED Portable Lighting Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by LED Portable Lighting Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players LED Portable Lighting Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Portable Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LED Portable Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LED Portable Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Portable Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LED Portable Lighting as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Portable Lighting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Portable Lighting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 LED Portable Lighting Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global LED Portable Lighting by Application
4.1 LED Portable Lighting Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Residential
4.1.3 Military
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global LED Portable Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America LED Portable Lighting by Country
5.1 North America LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe LED Portable Lighting by Country
6.1 Europe LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America LED Portable Lighting by Country
8.1 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Portable Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Portable Lighting Business
10.1 Energizer
10.1.1 Energizer Corporation Information
10.1.2 Energizer Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Energizer LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Energizer LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.1.5 Energizer Recent Development
10.2 Ledlenser
10.2.1 Ledlenser Corporation Information
10.2.2 Ledlenser Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Ledlenser LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Energizer LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.2.5 Ledlenser Recent Development
10.3 KENNEDE
10.3.1 KENNEDE Corporation Information
10.3.2 KENNEDE Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 KENNEDE LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 KENNEDE LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.3.5 KENNEDE Recent Development
10.4 DP Lighting
10.4.1 DP Lighting Corporation Information
10.4.2 DP Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 DP Lighting LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 DP Lighting LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.4.5 DP Lighting Recent Development
10.5 Taigeer
10.5.1 Taigeer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Taigeer Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Taigeer LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Taigeer LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.5.5 Taigeer Recent Development
10.6 Ocean’s King
10.6.1 Ocean’s King Corporation Information
10.6.2 Ocean’s King Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Ocean’s King LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Ocean’s King LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.6.5 Ocean’s King Recent Development
10.7 SureFire
10.7.1 SureFire Corporation Information
10.7.2 SureFire Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 SureFire LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 SureFire LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.7.5 SureFire Recent Development
10.8 Dorcy
10.8.1 Dorcy Corporation Information
10.8.2 Dorcy Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Dorcy LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Dorcy LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.8.5 Dorcy Recent Development
10.9 Nite Ize
10.9.1 Nite Ize Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nite Ize Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Nite Ize LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Nite Ize LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.9.5 Nite Ize Recent Development
10.10 Nitecore
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LED Portable Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nitecore LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nitecore Recent Development
10.11 Jiage
10.11.1 Jiage Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jiage Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Jiage LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Jiage LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.11.5 Jiage Recent Development
10.12 Petzl
10.12.1 Petzl Corporation Information
10.12.2 Petzl Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Petzl LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Petzl LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.12.5 Petzl Recent Development
10.13 Nextorch
10.13.1 Nextorch Corporation Information
10.13.2 Nextorch Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Nextorch LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Nextorch LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.13.5 Nextorch Recent Development
10.14 Fenix
10.14.1 Fenix Corporation Information
10.14.2 Fenix Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Fenix LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Fenix LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.14.5 Fenix Recent Development
10.15 Pelican
10.15.1 Pelican Corporation Information
10.15.2 Pelican Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Pelican LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Pelican LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.15.5 Pelican Recent Development
10.16 Twoboys
10.16.1 Twoboys Corporation Information
10.16.2 Twoboys Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Twoboys LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Twoboys LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.16.5 Twoboys Recent Development
10.17 Olight
10.17.1 Olight Corporation Information
10.17.2 Olight Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Olight LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Olight LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.17.5 Olight Recent Development
10.18 Streamlight
10.18.1 Streamlight Corporation Information
10.18.2 Streamlight Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Streamlight LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Streamlight LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.18.5 Streamlight Recent Development
10.19 Princeton
10.19.1 Princeton Corporation Information
10.19.2 Princeton Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Princeton LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Princeton LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.19.5 Princeton Recent Development
10.20 Wolf Eyes
10.20.1 Wolf Eyes Corporation Information
10.20.2 Wolf Eyes Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Wolf Eyes LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Wolf Eyes LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.20.5 Wolf Eyes Recent Development
10.21 Browning
10.21.1 Browning Corporation Information
10.21.2 Browning Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Browning LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Browning LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.21.5 Browning Recent Development
10.22 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd
10.22.1 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd Corporation Information
10.22.2 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.22.5 Ritelite (Systems) Ltd Recent Development
10.23 Exloc Instruments
10.23.1 Exloc Instruments Corporation Information
10.23.2 Exloc Instruments Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Exloc Instruments LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Exloc Instruments LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.23.5 Exloc Instruments Recent Development
10.24 UNILITE
10.24.1 UNILITE Corporation Information
10.24.2 UNILITE Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 UNILITE LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 UNILITE LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.24.5 UNILITE Recent Development
10.25 Atlas Copco
10.25.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
10.25.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Atlas Copco LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Atlas Copco LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.25.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
10.26 Wolf
10.26.1 Wolf Corporation Information
10.26.2 Wolf Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Wolf LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Wolf LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.26.5 Wolf Recent Development
10.27 Defender Power & Light
10.27.1 Defender Power & Light Corporation Information
10.27.2 Defender Power & Light Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Defender Power & Light LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Defender Power & Light LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.27.5 Defender Power & Light Recent Development
10.28 Maglite
10.28.1 Maglite Corporation Information
10.28.2 Maglite Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Maglite LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Maglite LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.28.5 Maglite Recent Development
10.29 Kang Mingsheng
10.29.1 Kang Mingsheng Corporation Information
10.29.2 Kang Mingsheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Kang Mingsheng LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Kang Mingsheng LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.29.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development
10.30 Milwaukee
10.30.1 Milwaukee Corporation Information
10.30.2 Milwaukee Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Milwaukee LED Portable Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Milwaukee LED Portable Lighting Products Offered
10.30.5 Milwaukee Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LED Portable Lighting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LED Portable Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 LED Portable Lighting Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 LED Portable Lighting Distributors
12.3 LED Portable Lighting Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
