LED Horticulture Lighting Market Growth 2021, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(LED Horticulture Lighting Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3886277/global-led-horticulture-lighting-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LED Horticulture Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LED Horticulture Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LED Horticulture Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LED Horticulture Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LED Horticulture Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LED Horticulture Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Osram, Everlight Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, Cree, General Electric, Gavita, Kessil, Fionia Lighting, Illumitex, Lumigrow, Valoya, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, Ohmax Optoelectronic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Power (Below 300W)

High Power (Above 300W)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

R&D



The LED Horticulture Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LED Horticulture Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LED Horticulture Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3886277/global-led-horticulture-lighting-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the LED Horticulture Lighting market expansion?

What will be the global LED Horticulture Lighting market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the LED Horticulture Lighting market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the LED Horticulture Lighting market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global LED Horticulture Lighting market?

Which technological advancements will influence the LED Horticulture Lighting market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Horticulture Lighting

1.2 LED Horticulture Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Power (Below 300W)

1.2.3 High Power (Above 300W)

1.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.3 Indoor and Vertical Farming

1.3.4 R&D

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China LED Horticulture Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan LED Horticulture Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers LED Horticulture Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest LED Horticulture Lighting Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of LED Horticulture Lighting Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Production

3.4.1 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China LED Horticulture Lighting Production

3.6.1 China LED Horticulture Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan LED Horticulture Lighting Production

3.7.1 Japan LED Horticulture Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global LED Horticulture Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Philips LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Osram LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Osram Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Osram Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Everlight Electronics

7.3.1 Everlight Electronics LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.3.2 Everlight Electronics LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Everlight Electronics LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Everlight Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Everlight Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hubbell Lighting

7.4.1 Hubbell Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hubbell Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hubbell Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cree

7.5.1 Cree LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cree LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cree LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cree Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 General Electric

7.6.1 General Electric LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.6.2 General Electric LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.6.3 General Electric LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gavita

7.7.1 Gavita LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gavita LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gavita LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gavita Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gavita Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kessil

7.8.1 Kessil LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kessil LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kessil LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kessil Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kessil Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fionia Lighting

7.9.1 Fionia Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fionia Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fionia Lighting LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fionia Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fionia Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Illumitex

7.10.1 Illumitex LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.10.2 Illumitex LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Illumitex LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Illumitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Illumitex Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lumigrow

7.11.1 Lumigrow LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lumigrow LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lumigrow LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lumigrow Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lumigrow Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Valoya

7.12.1 Valoya LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.12.2 Valoya LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Valoya LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Valoya Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Valoya Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Cidly

7.13.1 Cidly LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cidly LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Cidly LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Cidly Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Cidly Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Heliospectra AB

7.14.1 Heliospectra AB LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.14.2 Heliospectra AB LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Heliospectra AB LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Heliospectra AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ohmax Optoelectronic

7.15.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Horticulture Lighting Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Horticulture Lighting Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Developments/Updates

8 LED Horticulture Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Horticulture Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Horticulture Lighting

8.4 LED Horticulture Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 LED Horticulture Lighting Distributors List

9.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 LED Horticulture Lighting Industry Trends

10.2 LED Horticulture Lighting Growth Drivers

10.3 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Challenges

10.4 LED Horticulture Lighting Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of LED Horticulture Lighting by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan LED Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of LED Horticulture Lighting

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of LED Horticulture Lighting by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of LED Horticulture Lighting by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of LED Horticulture Lighting by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of LED Horticulture Lighting by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of LED Horticulture Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LED Horticulture Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of LED Horticulture Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of LED Horticulture Lighting by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3886277/global-led-horticulture-lighting-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”