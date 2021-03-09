Learning Management Systems (LMS) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027|Litmos, Cornerstone Ondemand, Xerox

The global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Research Report: Blackboard, Litmos, Cornerstone Ondemand, Xerox, IBM, Netdimensions, SAP, Moodle, Canvas, SABA Software, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Pearson, D2L Corporation, SuccessFactors Learning, Saba Software, Voniz Inc, SumTotal Systems, Halogen Software, ADP, Workday
Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market: Segmentation:
- Cloud-based Learning Management System, On-Premises Learning Management System
On the basis of applications, global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market can be segmented as:
- , Academic, Corporate
Regions Covered in the Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.
The report on the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market.
- The market share of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Learning Management Systems (LMS) market.
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Cloud-based Learning Management System
1.2.3 On-Premises Learning Management System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Academic
1.3.3 Corporate
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Learning Management Systems (LMS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Learning Management Systems (LMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue
3.4 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Learning Management Systems (LMS) Area Served
3.6 Key Players Learning Management Systems (LMS) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Blackboard
11.1.1 Blackboard Company Details
11.1.2 Blackboard Business Overview
11.1.3 Blackboard Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development
11.2 Litmos
11.2.1 Litmos Company Details
11.2.2 Litmos Business Overview
11.2.3 Litmos Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.2.4 Litmos Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Litmos Recent Development
11.3 Cornerstone Ondemand
11.3.1 Cornerstone Ondemand Company Details
11.3.2 Cornerstone Ondemand Business Overview
11.3.3 Cornerstone Ondemand Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.3.4 Cornerstone Ondemand Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Cornerstone Ondemand Recent Development
11.4 Xerox
11.4.1 Xerox Company Details
11.4.2 Xerox Business Overview
11.4.3 Xerox Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.4.4 Xerox Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Xerox Recent Development
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 IBM Company Details
11.5.2 IBM Business Overview
11.5.3 IBM Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 IBM Recent Development
11.6 Netdimensions
11.6.1 Netdimensions Company Details
11.6.2 Netdimensions Business Overview
11.6.3 Netdimensions Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.6.4 Netdimensions Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Netdimensions Recent Development
11.7 SAP
11.7.1 SAP Company Details
11.7.2 SAP Business Overview
11.7.3 SAP Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.7.4 SAP Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 SAP Recent Development
11.8 Moodle
11.8.1 Moodle Company Details
11.8.2 Moodle Business Overview
11.8.3 Moodle Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.8.4 Moodle Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Moodle Recent Development
11.9 Canvas
11.9.1 Canvas Company Details
11.9.2 Canvas Business Overview
11.9.3 Canvas Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.9.4 Canvas Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Canvas Recent Development
11.10 SABA Software
11.10.1 SABA Software Company Details
11.10.2 SABA Software Business Overview
11.10.3 SABA Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
11.10.4 SABA Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 SABA Software Recent Development
11.11 Mcgraw-Hill Companies
10.11.1 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Company Details
10.11.2 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Business Overview
10.11.3 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.11.4 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Mcgraw-Hill Companies Recent Development
11.12 Pearson
10.12.1 Pearson Company Details
10.12.2 Pearson Business Overview
10.12.3 Pearson Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.12.4 Pearson Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Pearson Recent Development
11.13 D2L Corporation
10.13.1 D2L Corporation Company Details
10.13.2 D2L Corporation Business Overview
10.13.3 D2L Corporation Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.13.4 D2L Corporation Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 D2L Corporation Recent Development
11.14 SuccessFactors Learning
10.14.1 SuccessFactors Learning Company Details
10.14.2 SuccessFactors Learning Business Overview
10.14.3 SuccessFactors Learning Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.14.4 SuccessFactors Learning Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 SuccessFactors Learning Recent Development
11.15 Saba Software
10.15.1 Saba Software Company Details
10.15.2 Saba Software Business Overview
10.15.3 Saba Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.15.4 Saba Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Saba Software Recent Development
11.16 Voniz Inc
10.16.1 Voniz Inc Company Details
10.16.2 Voniz Inc Business Overview
10.16.3 Voniz Inc Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.16.4 Voniz Inc Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Voniz Inc Recent Development
11.17 SumTotal Systems
10.17.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details
10.17.2 SumTotal Systems Business Overview
10.17.3 SumTotal Systems Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.17.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development
11.18 Halogen Software
10.18.1 Halogen Software Company Details
10.18.2 Halogen Software Business Overview
10.18.3 Halogen Software Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.18.4 Halogen Software Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Halogen Software Recent Development
11.19 ADP
10.19.1 ADP Company Details
10.19.2 ADP Business Overview
10.19.3 ADP Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.19.4 ADP Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 ADP Recent Development
11.20 Workday
10.20.1 Workday Company Details
10.20.2 Workday Business Overview
10.20.3 Workday Learning Management Systems (LMS) Introduction
10.20.4 Workday Revenue in Learning Management Systems (LMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Workday Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
