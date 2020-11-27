Lead-Acid Batteries Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, CSB Battery

“

The report titled Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lead-Acid Batteries report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lead-Acid Batteries report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lead-Acid Batteries market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, FIAMM, Sebang, Atlasbx, Amara Raja, C&D Technologies, Trojan, NorthStar Battery, Midac Power, ACDelco, Banner batteries, First National Battery, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Shoto, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Sacred Sun Power Sources, Coslight Technology, Exide Industries Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Starter

Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

Forklifts and Other Vehicles

UPS

Others



The Lead-Acid Batteries Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lead-Acid Batteries market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lead-Acid Batteries market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lead-Acid Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lead-Acid Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lead-Acid Batteries market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lead-Acid Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lead-Acid Batteries market?

Table of Contents:

1 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Lead-Acid Batteries Product Overview

1.2 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 VRLA Battery

1.2.2 Flooded Battery

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lead-Acid Batteries Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Lead-Acid Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lead-Acid Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lead-Acid Batteries Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lead-Acid Batteries as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lead-Acid Batteries Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lead-Acid Batteries Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

4.1 Lead-Acid Batteries Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Starter

4.1.2 Motorcycles and Electric Bikes

4.1.3 Forklifts and Other Vehicles

4.1.4 UPS

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Lead-Acid Batteries Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

4.5.2 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries by Application

5 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lead-Acid Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lead-Acid Batteries Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.2 Exide Technologies

10.2.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Exide Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Exide Technologies Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.2.5 Exide Technologies Recent Developments

10.3 CSB Battery

10.3.1 CSB Battery Corporation Information

10.3.2 CSB Battery Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 CSB Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CSB Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.3.5 CSB Battery Recent Developments

10.4 GS Yuasa Corporate

10.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporate Corporation Information

10.4.2 GS Yuasa Corporate Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 GS Yuasa Corporate Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GS Yuasa Corporate Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.4.5 GS Yuasa Corporate Recent Developments

10.5 Enersys

10.5.1 Enersys Corporation Information

10.5.2 Enersys Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Enersys Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Enersys Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.5.5 Enersys Recent Developments

10.6 EAST PENN Manufacturing

10.6.1 EAST PENN Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.6.2 EAST PENN Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 EAST PENN Manufacturing Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EAST PENN Manufacturing Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.6.5 EAST PENN Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.7 FIAMM

10.7.1 FIAMM Corporation Information

10.7.2 FIAMM Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 FIAMM Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 FIAMM Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.7.5 FIAMM Recent Developments

10.8 Sebang

10.8.1 Sebang Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sebang Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Sebang Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sebang Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.8.5 Sebang Recent Developments

10.9 Atlasbx

10.9.1 Atlasbx Corporation Information

10.9.2 Atlasbx Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Atlasbx Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Atlasbx Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.9.5 Atlasbx Recent Developments

10.10 Amara Raja

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lead-Acid Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Amara Raja Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Amara Raja Recent Developments

10.11 C&D Technologies

10.11.1 C&D Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 C&D Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 C&D Technologies Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 C&D Technologies Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.11.5 C&D Technologies Recent Developments

10.12 Trojan

10.12.1 Trojan Corporation Information

10.12.2 Trojan Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Trojan Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Trojan Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.12.5 Trojan Recent Developments

10.13 NorthStar Battery

10.13.1 NorthStar Battery Corporation Information

10.13.2 NorthStar Battery Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 NorthStar Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 NorthStar Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.13.5 NorthStar Battery Recent Developments

10.14 Midac Power

10.14.1 Midac Power Corporation Information

10.14.2 Midac Power Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Midac Power Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Midac Power Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.14.5 Midac Power Recent Developments

10.15 ACDelco

10.15.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

10.15.2 ACDelco Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 ACDelco Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 ACDelco Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.15.5 ACDelco Recent Developments

10.16 Banner batteries

10.16.1 Banner batteries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Banner batteries Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Banner batteries Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Banner batteries Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.16.5 Banner batteries Recent Developments

10.17 First National Battery

10.17.1 First National Battery Corporation Information

10.17.2 First National Battery Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 First National Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 First National Battery Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.17.5 First National Battery Recent Developments

10.18 Chaowei Power

10.18.1 Chaowei Power Corporation Information

10.18.2 Chaowei Power Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Chaowei Power Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Chaowei Power Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.18.5 Chaowei Power Recent Developments

10.19 Tianneng Power

10.19.1 Tianneng Power Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tianneng Power Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Tianneng Power Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Tianneng Power Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.19.5 Tianneng Power Recent Developments

10.20 Shoto

10.20.1 Shoto Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shoto Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Shoto Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Shoto Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.20.5 Shoto Recent Developments

10.21 Camel

10.21.1 Camel Corporation Information

10.21.2 Camel Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Camel Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Camel Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.21.5 Camel Recent Developments

10.22 Fengfan

10.22.1 Fengfan Corporation Information

10.22.2 Fengfan Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Fengfan Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Fengfan Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.22.5 Fengfan Recent Developments

10.23 Leoch

10.23.1 Leoch Corporation Information

10.23.2 Leoch Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Leoch Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Leoch Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.23.5 Leoch Recent Developments

10.24 Narada Power

10.24.1 Narada Power Corporation Information

10.24.2 Narada Power Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Narada Power Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Narada Power Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.24.5 Narada Power Recent Developments

10.25 Sacred Sun Power Sources

10.25.1 Sacred Sun Power Sources Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sacred Sun Power Sources Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Sacred Sun Power Sources Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Sacred Sun Power Sources Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.25.5 Sacred Sun Power Sources Recent Developments

10.26 Coslight Technology

10.26.1 Coslight Technology Corporation Information

10.26.2 Coslight Technology Description, Business Overview

10.26.3 Coslight Technology Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Coslight Technology Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.26.5 Coslight Technology Recent Developments

10.27 Exide Industries Limited

10.27.1 Exide Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.27.2 Exide Industries Limited Description, Business Overview

10.27.3 Exide Industries Limited Lead-Acid Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Exide Industries Limited Lead-Acid Batteries Products Offered

10.27.5 Exide Industries Limited Recent Developments

11 Lead-Acid Batteries Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lead-Acid Batteries Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lead-Acid Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Lead-Acid Batteries Industry Trends

11.4.2 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Drivers

11.4.3 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

