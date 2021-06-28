Laundry Supplies Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | P&G, Unilever, Henkel

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Laundry Supplies Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Church&Dwight, Kao, Lion, Reckitt Benckiser, Clorox, Liby, Nice, Blue Moon, Shanghai White Cat, Pangkam, NaFine, Lam Soon, Lonkey, Biokleen, Earth Friendly Products, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Ecolab Inc.

By Types:

Laundry Condensate Beads

Laundry Detergent

Care Agent

Washing Powder

Laundry Soap

Other



By Applications:

Online Shopping Mall

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Laundry Supplies Market Overview

1.1 Laundry Supplies Product Overview

1.2 Laundry Supplies Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Laundry Condensate Beads

1.2.2 Laundry Detergent

1.2.3 Care Agent

1.2.4 Washing Powder

1.2.5 Laundry Soap

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Laundry Supplies Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Laundry Supplies Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Laundry Supplies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Laundry Supplies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Laundry Supplies Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laundry Supplies Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laundry Supplies Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Laundry Supplies Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laundry Supplies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laundry Supplies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laundry Supplies Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laundry Supplies Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laundry Supplies as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laundry Supplies Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Laundry Supplies Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Laundry Supplies Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Laundry Supplies Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Laundry Supplies Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Laundry Supplies Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Laundry Supplies by Application

4.1 Laundry Supplies Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Shopping Mall

4.1.2 Supermarket

4.1.3 Hypermarket

4.1.4 Convenience Store

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Laundry Supplies Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Laundry Supplies Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Laundry Supplies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Laundry Supplies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Laundry Supplies by Country

5.1 North America Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Laundry Supplies by Country

6.1 Europe Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Laundry Supplies by Country

8.1 Latin America Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Supplies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laundry Supplies Business

10.1 P&G

10.1.1 P&G Corporation Information

10.1.2 P&G Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 P&G Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 P&G Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.1.5 P&G Recent Development

10.2 Unilever

10.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Unilever Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 P&G Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.3 Henkel

10.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Henkel Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Henkel Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.4 Church&Dwight

10.4.1 Church&Dwight Corporation Information

10.4.2 Church&Dwight Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Church&Dwight Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Church&Dwight Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.4.5 Church&Dwight Recent Development

10.5 Kao

10.5.1 Kao Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kao Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kao Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kao Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.5.5 Kao Recent Development

10.6 Lion

10.6.1 Lion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lion Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lion Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lion Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.6.5 Lion Recent Development

10.7 Reckitt Benckiser

10.7.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

10.7.2 Reckitt Benckiser Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.7.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

10.8 Clorox

10.8.1 Clorox Corporation Information

10.8.2 Clorox Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Clorox Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Clorox Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.8.5 Clorox Recent Development

10.9 Liby

10.9.1 Liby Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liby Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Liby Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Liby Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.9.5 Liby Recent Development

10.10 Nice

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Laundry Supplies Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nice Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nice Recent Development

10.11 Blue Moon

10.11.1 Blue Moon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Blue Moon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Blue Moon Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Blue Moon Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.11.5 Blue Moon Recent Development

10.12 Shanghai White Cat

10.12.1 Shanghai White Cat Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanghai White Cat Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shanghai White Cat Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shanghai White Cat Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanghai White Cat Recent Development

10.13 Pangkam

10.13.1 Pangkam Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pangkam Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Pangkam Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Pangkam Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.13.5 Pangkam Recent Development

10.14 NaFine

10.14.1 NaFine Corporation Information

10.14.2 NaFine Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NaFine Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NaFine Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.14.5 NaFine Recent Development

10.15 Lam Soon

10.15.1 Lam Soon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lam Soon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Lam Soon Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Lam Soon Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.15.5 Lam Soon Recent Development

10.16 Lonkey

10.16.1 Lonkey Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lonkey Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lonkey Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lonkey Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.16.5 Lonkey Recent Development

10.17 Biokleen

10.17.1 Biokleen Corporation Information

10.17.2 Biokleen Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Biokleen Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Biokleen Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.17.5 Biokleen Recent Development

10.18 Earth Friendly Products

10.18.1 Earth Friendly Products Corporation Information

10.18.2 Earth Friendly Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Earth Friendly Products Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Earth Friendly Products Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.18.5 Earth Friendly Products Recent Development

10.19 Colgate-Palmolive Company

10.19.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Corporation Information

10.19.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.19.5 Colgate-Palmolive Company Recent Development

10.20 Ecolab Inc.

10.20.1 Ecolab Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ecolab Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Ecolab Inc. Laundry Supplies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Ecolab Inc. Laundry Supplies Products Offered

10.20.5 Ecolab Inc. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Laundry Supplies Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Laundry Supplies Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Laundry Supplies Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Laundry Supplies Distributors

12.3 Laundry Supplies Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

