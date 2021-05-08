Laundry and Home Care Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Henkel, Unilever, Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Laundry and Home Care Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laundry and Home Care market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laundry and Home Care market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laundry and Home Care market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laundry and Home Care market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laundry and Home Care report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laundry and Home Care report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laundry and Home Care market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laundry and Home Care market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laundry and Home Care market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laundry and Home Care market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laundry and Home Care market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight, Kao Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid

Gas

Powder



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Channel

Offline Channel



The Laundry and Home Care Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laundry and Home Care market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laundry and Home Care market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laundry and Home Care market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laundry and Home Care industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laundry and Home Care market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laundry and Home Care market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laundry and Home Care market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laundry and Home Care Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid

1.2.3 Gas

1.2.4 Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online Channel

1.3.3 Offline Channel

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laundry and Home Care Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Laundry and Home Care Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laundry and Home Care Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Laundry and Home Care Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Laundry and Home Care Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Laundry and Home Care Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Laundry and Home Care Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry and Home Care Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Henkel

11.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Henkel Overview

11.1.3 Henkel Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Henkel Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.2.2 Unilever Overview

11.2.3 Unilever Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Unilever Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.2.5 Unilever Recent Developments

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Procter & Gamble Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.4 Reckitt Benckiser

11.4.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

11.4.2 Reckitt Benckiser Overview

11.4.3 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.4.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Developments

11.5 The Clorox Company

11.5.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 The Clorox Company Overview

11.5.3 The Clorox Company Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 The Clorox Company Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.5.5 The Clorox Company Recent Developments

11.6 Church & Dwight

11.6.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

11.6.2 Church & Dwight Overview

11.6.3 Church & Dwight Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Church & Dwight Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.6.5 Church & Dwight Recent Developments

11.7 Kao Corporation

11.7.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kao Corporation Overview

11.7.3 Kao Corporation Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Kao Corporation Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.7.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 S. C. Johnson & Son

11.8.1 S. C. Johnson & Son Corporation Information

11.8.2 S. C. Johnson & Son Overview

11.8.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Laundry and Home Care Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 S. C. Johnson & Son Laundry and Home Care Product Description

11.8.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Laundry and Home Care Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Laundry and Home Care Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Laundry and Home Care Production Mode & Process

12.4 Laundry and Home Care Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Laundry and Home Care Sales Channels

12.4.2 Laundry and Home Care Distributors

12.5 Laundry and Home Care Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Laundry and Home Care Industry Trends

13.2 Laundry and Home Care Market Drivers

13.3 Laundry and Home Care Market Challenges

13.4 Laundry and Home Care Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Laundry and Home Care Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

