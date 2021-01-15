Latest Report on Hemp Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026| Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research report published by QYResearch gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. Market study of the global Hemp market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Hemp industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Hemp production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Hemp market include _ Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Hemp industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Hemp manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Hemp industry.

Global Hemp Market Segment By Type:

, Hemp Seeds, Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein, Soft Gel Caps

Global Hemp Market Segment By Application:

, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Hemp industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hemp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hemp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hemp market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hemp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hemp market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Hemp Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hemp

1.2 Hemp Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hemp Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Hemp Seeds

1.2.3 Hemp Oil

1.2.4 Hemp Protein

1.2.5 Soft Gel Caps

1.3 Hemp Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hemp Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Hemp Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Hemp Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Hemp Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Hemp Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Hemp Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Hemp Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Hemp Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Hemp Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Hemp Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hemp Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Hemp Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Hemp Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Hemp Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Hemp Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Hemp Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Hemp Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Hemp Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Hemp Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Hemp Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Hemp Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Hemp Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Hemp Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Hemp Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Hemp Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Hemp Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Hemp Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hemp Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Hemp Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Hemp Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Hemp Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Hemp Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hemp Business

6.1 Manitoba Harvest

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Products Offered

6.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development

6.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

6.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Products Offered

6.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recent Development

6.3 Aphria

6.3.1 Aphria Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Aphria Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Aphria Products Offered

6.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

6.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

6.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Products Offered

6.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

6.5 Nutiva

6.5.1 Nutiva Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Nutiva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Nutiva Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Nutiva Products Offered

6.5.5 Nutiva Recent Development

6.6 Agropro

6.6.1 Agropro Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Agropro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Agropro Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Agropro Products Offered

6.6.5 Agropro Recent Development

6.7 CV Sciences

6.6.1 CV Sciences Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 CV Sciences Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 CV Sciences Products Offered

6.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Development

6.8 Isodiol

6.8.1 Isodiol Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Isodiol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Isodiol Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Isodiol Products Offered

6.8.5 Isodiol Recent Development

6.9 ENDOCA

6.9.1 ENDOCA Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 ENDOCA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 ENDOCA Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 ENDOCA Products Offered

6.9.5 ENDOCA Recent Development

6.10 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

6.10.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Products Offered

6.10.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development

6.11 North American Hemp & Grain Co

6.11.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 North American Hemp & Grain Co Products Offered

6.11.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co Recent Development

6.12 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

6.12.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Products Offered

6.12.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development

6.13 GFR Ingredients Inc

6.13.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Products Offered

6.13.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Recent Development

6.14 Hempco

6.14.1 Hempco Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Hempco Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Hempco Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Hempco Products Offered

6.14.5 Hempco Recent Development

6.15 Yishutang

6.15.1 Yishutang Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Yishutang Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Yishutang Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Yishutang Products Offered

6.15.5 Yishutang Recent Development

6.16 Naturally Splendid

6.16.1 Naturally Splendid Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Naturally Splendid Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Naturally Splendid Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Naturally Splendid Products Offered

6.16.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development

6.17 BAFA neu GmbH

6.17.1 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 BAFA neu GmbH Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 BAFA neu GmbH Products Offered

6.17.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development

6.18 Aos Products

6.18.1 Aos Products Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Aos Products Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Aos Products Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Aos Products Products Offered

6.18.5 Aos Products Recent Development

6.19 Suyash Herbs

6.19.1 Suyash Herbs Hemp Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Suyash Herbs Hemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Suyash Herbs Hemp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Suyash Herbs Products Offered

6.19.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development 7 Hemp Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Hemp Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hemp

7.4 Hemp Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Hemp Distributors List

8.3 Hemp Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Hemp Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hemp by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hemp by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Hemp Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hemp by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hemp by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Hemp Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hemp by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hemp by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Hemp Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Hemp Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Hemp Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Hemp Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Hemp Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

