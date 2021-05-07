Latest Report on Global Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Regional Insights 2027| Continental, Denso, Delphi

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Vehicle Electrification market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Vehicle Electrification market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Vehicle Electrification market.

The research report on the global Vehicle Electrification market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Vehicle Electrification market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Vehicle Electrification research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Vehicle Electrification market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Vehicle Electrification market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Vehicle Electrification market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Vehicle Electrification Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Vehicle Electrification market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Vehicle Electrification market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Vehicle Electrification Market Leading Players

Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Borgwarner, Magna, Aisin, Johnson Controls, ZF, Valeo, Jtekt, Hitachi Automotive, Wabco

Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Vehicle Electrification market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Vehicle Electrification market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Vehicle Electrification Segmentation by Product



Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Liquid Heater PTC

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Starter Motor & Alternator

Actuators

Vehicle Electrification Segmentation by Application

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Vehicle Electrification market?

How will the global Vehicle Electrification market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Vehicle Electrification market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Vehicle Electrification market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Vehicle Electrification market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Vehicle Electrification Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Start/Stop System

1.4.3 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

1.4.4 Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

1.4.5 Electric Vacuum Pump

1.4.6 Electric Oil Pump

1.4.7 Electric Water Pump

1.4.8 Liquid Heater PTC

1.4.9 Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

1.4.10 Starter Motor & Alternator

1.4.11 Actuators 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

1.5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

1.5.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.5.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Vehicle Electrification Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Vehicle Electrification Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Vehicle Electrification Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Electrification Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Vehicle Electrification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Vehicle Electrification Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Electrification Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Electrification Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vehicle Electrification Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vehicle Electrification Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vehicle Electrification Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Vehicle Electrification Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Vehicle Electrification Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Vehicle Electrification Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Vehicle Electrification Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Vehicle Electrification Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Vehicle Electrification Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Electrification Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Electrification Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Bosch

12.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch Recent Development 12.2 Continental

12.2.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.2.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Continental Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.2.5 Continental Recent Development 12.3 Denso

12.3.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.3.2 Denso Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Denso Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Denso Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.3.5 Denso Recent Development 12.4 Delphi

12.4.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Delphi Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.4.5 Delphi Recent Development 12.5 Johnson Electric

12.5.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Johnson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Johnson Electric Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.5.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development 12.6 Mitsubishi Electric

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 12.7 Borgwarner

12.7.1 Borgwarner Corporation Information

12.7.2 Borgwarner Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Borgwarner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Borgwarner Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.7.5 Borgwarner Recent Development 12.8 Magna

12.8.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.8.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Magna Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.8.5 Magna Recent Development 12.9 Aisin

12.9.1 Aisin Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aisin Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aisin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Aisin Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.9.5 Aisin Recent Development 12.10 Johnson Controls

12.10.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.10.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Johnson Controls Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.10.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development 12.11 Bosch

12.11.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Products Offered

12.11.5 Bosch Recent Development 12.12 Valeo

12.12.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Valeo Products Offered

12.12.5 Valeo Recent Development 12.13 Jtekt

12.13.1 Jtekt Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jtekt Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jtekt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jtekt Products Offered

12.13.5 Jtekt Recent Development 12.14 Hitachi Automotive

12.14.1 Hitachi Automotive Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hitachi Automotive Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hitachi Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hitachi Automotive Products Offered

12.14.5 Hitachi Automotive Recent Development 12.15 Wabco

12.15.1 Wabco Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wabco Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Wabco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Wabco Products Offered

12.15.5 Wabco Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Electrification Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Vehicle Electrification Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

