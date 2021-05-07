Latest Report on Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Regional Insights 2027| BYD, East Penn Manufacturing, Enersys

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Passenger Vehicle Batteries market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market.

The research report on the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Passenger Vehicle Batteries market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Passenger Vehicle Batteries research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Passenger Vehicle Batteries market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Leading Players

A123 Systems, BYD, East Penn Manufacturing, Enersys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, Panasonic, NEC, LG Chem, Johnson Controls, Hitachi

Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Passenger Vehicle Batteries market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Passenger Vehicle Batteries Segmentation by Product



Lithium-ion Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-acid Based

Sodium-ion Based

Passenger Vehicle Batteries Segmentation by Application

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Start Stop Vehicles

Advanced Start-Stop Vehicles

Micro-Hybrid Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market?

How will the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Passenger Vehicle Batteries market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Passenger Vehicle Batteries Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lithium-ion Based

1.4.3 Nickel-Based

1.4.4 Lead-acid Based

1.4.5 Sodium-ion Based 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

1.5.3 Start Stop Vehicles

1.5.4 Advanced Start-Stop Vehicles

1.5.5 Micro-Hybrid Vehicles

1.5.6 Hybrid Electric Vehicles 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Passenger Vehicle Batteries Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Passenger Vehicle Batteries Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Passenger Vehicle Batteries Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Passenger Vehicle Batteries Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Batteries Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Batteries Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Passenger Vehicle Batteries Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 A123 Systems

12.1.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 A123 Systems Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 A123 Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 A123 Systems Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.1.5 A123 Systems Recent Development 12.2 BYD

12.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.2.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BYD Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.2.5 BYD Recent Development 12.3 East Penn Manufacturing

12.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.3.2 East Penn Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 East Penn Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 East Penn Manufacturing Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.3.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development 12.4 Enersys

12.4.1 Enersys Corporation Information

12.4.2 Enersys Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enersys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Enersys Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.4.5 Enersys Recent Development 12.5 Exide Technologies

12.5.1 Exide Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Exide Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Exide Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Exide Technologies Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.5.5 Exide Technologies Recent Development 12.6 GS Yuasa

12.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

12.6.2 GS Yuasa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GS Yuasa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GS Yuasa Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.6.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development 12.7 Toshiba

12.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Toshiba Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development 12.8 Samsung SDI

12.8.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samsung SDI Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Samsung SDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Samsung SDI Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.8.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development 12.9 Panasonic

12.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Panasonic Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.9.5 Panasonic Recent Development 12.10 NEC

12.10.1 NEC Corporation Information

12.10.2 NEC Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 NEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 NEC Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.10.5 NEC Recent Development 12.11 A123 Systems

12.11.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

12.11.2 A123 Systems Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 A123 Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 A123 Systems Passenger Vehicle Batteries Products Offered

12.11.5 A123 Systems Recent Development 12.12 Johnson Controls

12.12.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.12.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Johnson Controls Products Offered

12.12.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development 12.13 Hitachi

12.13.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Hitachi Products Offered

12.13.5 Hitachi Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Passenger Vehicle Batteries Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Passenger Vehicle Batteries Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

