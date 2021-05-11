Latest Report on Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Regional Insights 2027|Magna International, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market.

The research report on the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Leading Players

Valeo, Magna International, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa Internacional SA, Continental AG, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION, Burco, Murakami Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Segmentation by Product

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Segmentation by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market?

How will the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Side Rear View Mirror

1.4.3 Windshield Rear View Mirror 1.5 Market by Sales Channel

1.5.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Aftermarket 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020) 5.2 Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Sales Channel 6.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Valeo

12.1.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.1.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Valeo Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.1.5 Valeo Recent Development 12.2 Magna International

12.2.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Magna International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Magna International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Magna International Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.2.5 Magna International Recent Development 12.3 Gentex Corporation

12.3.1 Gentex Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gentex Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gentex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Gentex Corporation Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.3.5 Gentex Corporation Recent Development 12.4 Ficosa Internacional SA

12.4.1 Ficosa Internacional SA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ficosa Internacional SA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ficosa Internacional SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ficosa Internacional SA Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.4.5 Ficosa Internacional SA Recent Development 12.5 Continental AG

12.5.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Continental AG Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.5.5 Continental AG Recent Development 12.6 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES

12.6.1 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.6.2 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.6.5 ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES Recent Development 12.7 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION

12.7.1 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION Corporation Information

12.7.2 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.7.5 NISSAN MOTOR CORPORATION Recent Development 12.8 Burco

12.8.1 Burco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Burco Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Burco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Burco Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.8.5 Burco Recent Development 12.9 Murakami Corporation

12.9.1 Murakami Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Murakami Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Murakami Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Murakami Corporation Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

12.9.5 Murakami Corporation Recent Development 12.10 Panasonic Corporation

12.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panasonic Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Panasonic Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Panasonic Corporation Automotive Intelligent Rear View Mirror Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

