Latest Report on Automotive Grade Inductors Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2021-2027| Taiyo Yuden, Laird Technologies, Vishay Intertechnology

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Grade Inductors market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Grade Inductors market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Grade Inductors market.

The research report on the global Automotive Grade Inductors market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Grade Inductors market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Grade Inductors research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Grade Inductors market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Automotive Grade Inductors market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Grade Inductors market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Grade Inductors Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Grade Inductors market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Grade Inductors market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Automotive Grade Inductors Market Leading Players

Abracon, Taiyo Yuden, Laird Technologies, Vishay Intertechnology, Bourns, Coilmaster Electronics, NIC Components, …

Automotive Grade Inductors Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Grade Inductors market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Grade Inductors market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Grade Inductors Segmentation by Product



SMD Power Inductors

Plug-In Power Inductors

Automotive Grade Inductors Segmentation by Application

Transmission Control Units

LED Drivers

HID Lighting

Noise Suppression

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Grade Inductors market?

How will the global Automotive Grade Inductors market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Grade Inductors market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Grade Inductors market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Grade Inductors market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Automotive Grade Inductors Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Automotive Grade Inductors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SMD Power Inductors

1.4.3 Plug-In Power Inductors 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transmission Control Units

1.5.3 LED Drivers

1.5.4 HID Lighting

1.5.5 Noise Suppression 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Automotive Grade Inductors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Automotive Grade Inductors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Grade Inductors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Grade Inductors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Grade Inductors Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Grade Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Grade Inductors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Grade Inductors Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Grade Inductors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Grade Inductors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Grade Inductors Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Grade Inductors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Automotive Grade Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Automotive Grade Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Grade Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Inductors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Inductors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Inductors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Grade Inductors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Abracon

12.1.1 Abracon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abracon Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Abracon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Abracon Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.1.5 Abracon Recent Development 12.2 Taiyo Yuden

12.2.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

12.2.2 Taiyo Yuden Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Taiyo Yuden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Taiyo Yuden Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.2.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development 12.3 Laird Technologies

12.3.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Laird Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Laird Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Laird Technologies Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.3.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development 12.4 Vishay Intertechnology

12.4.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vishay Intertechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.4.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development 12.5 Bourns

12.5.1 Bourns Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bourns Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Bourns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Bourns Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.5.5 Bourns Recent Development 12.6 Coilmaster Electronics

12.6.1 Coilmaster Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Coilmaster Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Coilmaster Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Coilmaster Electronics Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.6.5 Coilmaster Electronics Recent Development 12.7 NIC Components

12.7.1 NIC Components Corporation Information

12.7.2 NIC Components Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NIC Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 NIC Components Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.7.5 NIC Components Recent Development 12.11 Abracon

12.11.1 Abracon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Abracon Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Abracon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Abracon Automotive Grade Inductors Products Offered

12.11.5 Abracon Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Grade Inductors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Automotive Grade Inductors Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

