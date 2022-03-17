Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Trumpf, AMADA, Han’s Laser

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trumpf

AMADA

Han’s Laser

Yamazaki Mazak

Komatsu

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

Nidec

Bystronic

DISCO Corporation

HGTECH

Coherent, Inc

IPG Photonics Corporation

United Winner

DR Laser Technology

Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics

LasX Industries, Inc



Market Segmentation by Product:

Laser Cutting Equipment

Laser Welding Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Electronics and Communication Industry

Metal Processing Industry

Others



The Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market expansion?

What will be the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Laser Cutting Equipment

2.1.2 Laser Welding Equipment

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive Industry

3.1.2 Electronics and Communication Industry

3.1.3 Metal Processing Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trumpf

7.1.1 Trumpf Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trumpf Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trumpf Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trumpf Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Trumpf Recent Development

7.2 AMADA

7.2.1 AMADA Corporation Information

7.2.2 AMADA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AMADA Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AMADA Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 AMADA Recent Development

7.3 Han’s Laser

7.3.1 Han’s Laser Corporation Information

7.3.2 Han’s Laser Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Han’s Laser Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Han’s Laser Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Han’s Laser Recent Development

7.4 Yamazaki Mazak

7.4.1 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yamazaki Mazak Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yamazaki Mazak Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yamazaki Mazak Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Yamazaki Mazak Recent Development

7.5 Komatsu

7.5.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

7.5.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Komatsu Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Komatsu Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Komatsu Recent Development

7.6 SHIBUYA CORPORATION

7.6.1 SHIBUYA CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.6.2 SHIBUYA CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SHIBUYA CORPORATION Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SHIBUYA CORPORATION Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 SHIBUYA CORPORATION Recent Development

7.7 Nidec

7.7.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nidec Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nidec Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.8 Bystronic

7.8.1 Bystronic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bystronic Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bystronic Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bystronic Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Bystronic Recent Development

7.9 DISCO Corporation

7.9.1 DISCO Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 DISCO Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DISCO Corporation Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DISCO Corporation Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 DISCO Corporation Recent Development

7.10 HGTECH

7.10.1 HGTECH Corporation Information

7.10.2 HGTECH Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HGTECH Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HGTECH Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 HGTECH Recent Development

7.11 Coherent, Inc

7.11.1 Coherent, Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Coherent, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Coherent, Inc Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Coherent, Inc Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Coherent, Inc Recent Development

7.12 IPG Photonics Corporation

7.12.1 IPG Photonics Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 IPG Photonics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 IPG Photonics Corporation Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 IPG Photonics Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 IPG Photonics Corporation Recent Development

7.13 United Winner

7.13.1 United Winner Corporation Information

7.13.2 United Winner Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 United Winner Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 United Winner Products Offered

7.13.5 United Winner Recent Development

7.14 DR Laser Technology

7.14.1 DR Laser Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 DR Laser Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 DR Laser Technology Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 DR Laser Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 DR Laser Technology Recent Development

7.15 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics

7.15.1 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Products Offered

7.15.5 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Recent Development

7.16 LasX Industries, Inc

7.16.1 LasX Industries, Inc Corporation Information

7.16.2 LasX Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 LasX Industries, Inc Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 LasX Industries, Inc Products Offered

7.16.5 LasX Industries, Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Distributors

8.3 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Distributors

8.5 Laser Manufacturing and Processing Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

