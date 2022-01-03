Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | iRobot, Midea, Uoni

“

The report titled Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laser-guided Floor Sweepers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laser-guided Floor Sweepers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

iRobot, Midea, Uoni, Roborock, Haier, 360, Panasonic, Neato Robotics, Ecovacs, Xiaomi, Dyson

Market Segmentation by Product:

dToF Technology

iToF Technology



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laser-guided Floor Sweepers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Overview

1.1 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Product Overview

1.2 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 dToF Technology

1.2.2 iToF Technology

1.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Laser-guided Floor Sweepers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Application

4.1 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Country

5.1 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Country

6.1 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Country

8.1 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Business

10.1 iRobot

10.1.1 iRobot Corporation Information

10.1.2 iRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 iRobot Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 iRobot Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.1.5 iRobot Recent Development

10.2 Midea

10.2.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.2.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Midea Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Midea Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.2.5 Midea Recent Development

10.3 Uoni

10.3.1 Uoni Corporation Information

10.3.2 Uoni Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Uoni Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Uoni Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.3.5 Uoni Recent Development

10.4 Roborock

10.4.1 Roborock Corporation Information

10.4.2 Roborock Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Roborock Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Roborock Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.4.5 Roborock Recent Development

10.5 Haier

10.5.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Haier Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Haier Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.5.5 Haier Recent Development

10.6 360

10.6.1 360 Corporation Information

10.6.2 360 Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 360 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 360 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.6.5 360 Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Neato Robotics

10.8.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Neato Robotics Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Neato Robotics Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.8.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.9 Ecovacs

10.9.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ecovacs Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ecovacs Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ecovacs Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.9.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

10.10 Xiaomi

10.10.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

10.10.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Xiaomi Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Xiaomi Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.10.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

10.11 Dyson

10.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dyson Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dyson Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Products Offered

10.11.5 Dyson Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Distributors

12.3 Laser-guided Floor Sweepers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”