Laser CNC Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Fagor, ESAB, FANUC

The report titled Global Laser CNC Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laser CNC market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laser CNC market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laser CNC market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laser CNC market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laser CNC report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laser CNC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laser CNC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laser CNC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laser CNC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laser CNC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laser CNC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fagor, ESAB, FANUC, GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd, Hypertherm, NUM, PTV spol. sr.o., SteelTailor, Tex Computer Srl, Thermatool Europe, Bosch Rexroth, Siemens AG

Market Segmentation by Product: Medium Power Control

High Power Control



Market Segmentation by Application: 2D Laser Cutting Machine

3D Laser Cutting Machine



The Laser CNC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laser CNC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laser CNC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laser CNC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laser CNC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laser CNC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laser CNC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laser CNC market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser CNC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laser CNC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Medium Power Control

1.2.3 High Power Control

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laser CNC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 2D Laser Cutting Machine

1.3.3 3D Laser Cutting Machine

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Laser CNC Production

2.1 Global Laser CNC Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Laser CNC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Laser CNC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Laser CNC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Laser CNC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Laser CNC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Laser CNC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Laser CNC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Laser CNC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Laser CNC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Laser CNC Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Laser CNC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Laser CNC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Laser CNC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laser CNC Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Laser CNC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Laser CNC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Laser CNC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laser CNC Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Laser CNC Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Laser CNC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Laser CNC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Laser CNC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Laser CNC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Laser CNC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Laser CNC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Laser CNC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Laser CNC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Laser CNC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Laser CNC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Laser CNC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Laser CNC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Laser CNC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Laser CNC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Laser CNC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Laser CNC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Laser CNC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Laser CNC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Laser CNC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Laser CNC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Laser CNC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Laser CNC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Laser CNC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Laser CNC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Laser CNC Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Laser CNC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Laser CNC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Laser CNC Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Laser CNC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Laser CNC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Laser CNC Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Laser CNC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Laser CNC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Laser CNC Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Laser CNC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Laser CNC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Laser CNC Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Laser CNC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Laser CNC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Laser CNC Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Laser CNC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Laser CNC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Laser CNC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Laser CNC Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Laser CNC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Laser CNC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Laser CNC Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Laser CNC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Laser CNC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Laser CNC Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Laser CNC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Laser CNC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Laser CNC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Fagor

12.1.1 Fagor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fagor Overview

12.1.3 Fagor Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fagor Laser CNC Product Description

12.1.5 Fagor Recent Developments

12.2 ESAB

12.2.1 ESAB Corporation Information

12.2.2 ESAB Overview

12.2.3 ESAB Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ESAB Laser CNC Product Description

12.2.5 ESAB Recent Developments

12.3 FANUC

12.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.3.2 FANUC Overview

12.3.3 FANUC Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 FANUC Laser CNC Product Description

12.3.5 FANUC Recent Developments

12.4 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd

12.4.1 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd Overview

12.4.3 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd Laser CNC Product Description

12.4.5 GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd Recent Developments

12.5 Hypertherm

12.5.1 Hypertherm Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hypertherm Overview

12.5.3 Hypertherm Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hypertherm Laser CNC Product Description

12.5.5 Hypertherm Recent Developments

12.6 NUM

12.6.1 NUM Corporation Information

12.6.2 NUM Overview

12.6.3 NUM Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NUM Laser CNC Product Description

12.6.5 NUM Recent Developments

12.7 PTV spol. sr.o.

12.7.1 PTV spol. sr.o. Corporation Information

12.7.2 PTV spol. sr.o. Overview

12.7.3 PTV spol. sr.o. Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PTV spol. sr.o. Laser CNC Product Description

12.7.5 PTV spol. sr.o. Recent Developments

12.8 SteelTailor

12.8.1 SteelTailor Corporation Information

12.8.2 SteelTailor Overview

12.8.3 SteelTailor Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SteelTailor Laser CNC Product Description

12.8.5 SteelTailor Recent Developments

12.9 Tex Computer Srl

12.9.1 Tex Computer Srl Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tex Computer Srl Overview

12.9.3 Tex Computer Srl Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tex Computer Srl Laser CNC Product Description

12.9.5 Tex Computer Srl Recent Developments

12.10 Thermatool Europe

12.10.1 Thermatool Europe Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thermatool Europe Overview

12.10.3 Thermatool Europe Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Thermatool Europe Laser CNC Product Description

12.10.5 Thermatool Europe Recent Developments

12.11 Bosch Rexroth

12.11.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview

12.11.3 Bosch Rexroth Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bosch Rexroth Laser CNC Product Description

12.11.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Developments

12.12 Siemens AG

12.12.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.12.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.12.3 Siemens AG Laser CNC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Siemens AG Laser CNC Product Description

12.12.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Laser CNC Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Laser CNC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Laser CNC Production Mode & Process

13.4 Laser CNC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Laser CNC Sales Channels

13.4.2 Laser CNC Distributors

13.5 Laser CNC Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Laser CNC Industry Trends

14.2 Laser CNC Market Drivers

14.3 Laser CNC Market Challenges

14.4 Laser CNC Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Laser CNC Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”